The Gross Law Firm Reminds Ardent Health, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 9, 2026 – ARDT

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of ARDT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ardent-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183845&from=3

CLASS PERIOD: July 18, 2024 to November 12, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: Ardent Health did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine [when an] account is uncollectible.” Instead, the Company’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.” This allowed Ardent Health to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts. Because of this, the Company’s reported financial position was materially false and misleading. What’s more, Ardent Health did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations In truth, Ardent Health’s professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover “significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years,” which had been an “increasing dynamic year-over-year” in the Company’s New Mexico market.

DEADLINE: March 9, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ardent-health-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183845&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ARDT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 9, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

