Amlan International and Elanco Collaborate on Japanese Educational Seminars Focused on Calf Health

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, the animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), will collaborate with Elanco Animal Health on a three-day educational seminar in Japan from March 10–12 titled: “Creating the Future for Calves: Latest Clinical Approaches for Suckling Calves.” The program will bring together veterinarians, producers, and industry stakeholders to exchange practical knowledge and field-based experience related to the management of diarrhea and pneumonia during the critical suckling period.

In Japan, calf rearing is supported by careful daily observation, precise feeding management, and close veterinary involvement. Health challenges during early life not only affect short-term survival but may also influence long-term herd stability and performance. The seminar aims to provide a forum for open discussion grounded in clinical practice and farm realities.

The event will feature a keynote presentation by Dr. Teppei Ikeda, Veterinarian at BRAST Co., Ltd. Dr. Ikeda provides consulting support to both dairy and beef operations, covering calves through adult cattle and assisting farms from breeding through fattening. Operating from two locations in Central Hokkaido and Tokachi, BRAST’s team of veterinarians supports producers throughout Hokkaido and beyond. His session, “Introducing Countermeasures for Diarrhea and Pneumonia During the Suckling Period,” will focus on clinical observations from the field and preventive veterinary approaches aimed at improving calf survivability while maintaining long-term herd consistency.

Nutritional Support for Gut Stability in Calves

During the program, Amlan International will highlight Varium®, a patented feed additive with a synergistic blend of proprietary mineral technology, yeast, and a functional amino acid, a particular emphasis will be placed on calves during the suckling period.

Varium utilizes an engineered mineral-based approach to help maintain gut stability during early-life challenges. It is positioned as a complementary nutritional tool that may assist in supporting consistent feed utilization and overall calf robustness under routine farm conditions.

Selected international case examples and field observations will be shared to facilitate discussion with Japanese veterinarians and producers. The focus will remain on practical application and how nutritional strategies can align with established farm management systems.

Supporting Stable and Sustainable Calf Rearing

Maintaining stable calf performance is increasingly recognized as an important component of sustainable operations. Preventive approaches that integrate nutrition, management, and veterinary oversight are drawing continued attention within the industry. Feed additives that support gut integrity and nutrient absorption are becoming essential to building stronger, more resilient calves and driving long-term productivity.

This seminar reflects a shared commitment by Amlan and Elanco to support knowledge exchange and responsible innovation in calf health management.

About Amlan International

Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as “Amlan International,” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

