DeepHealth Achieves CE Mark for TechLive™ and Enables AWS Marketplace Deployment, Advancing Global Expansion of Multimodality Vendor-Agnostic Remote Scanning Solution

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), today announced that TechLive™, its FDA-cleared remote imaging and radiology management solution, has achieved CE marking, enabling European commercialization of the industry’s first solution that extends oversight across MR, CT, PET/CT and ultrasound. Designed to expand imaging capacity and access to complex procedures, TechLive enables European healthcare providers to more effectively manage workforce needs and expand access to advanced imaging. Additionally, TechLive is now listed in AWS Marketplace to streamline access and accelerate deployment timelines worldwide.

“Healthcare systems worldwide are facing rising demand for complex imaging amid sustained workforce pressures. In Europe, staff shortages have reached critical levels in multiple markets, straining capacity and limiting patient access1,” said Madhu Jahagirdar, Head of Product and Platforms, Enterprise Imaging, DeepHealth. “TechLive reflects our deep understanding of these realities. By enabling certified experts to operate across physical boundaries and multiple modalities, we are helping providers expand capacity and ensure patients can receive timely, high-quality care regardless of location.”

TechLive is a multimodality, vendor-agnostic remote scanning and radiology management solution extending expert oversight across multiple modalities. Its comprehensive, consolidated interface gives remote technologists the right tools and context in one view, uniting console controls, patient monitoring and injector visualization on a single screen, with proven performance across large, multi-site operations.

With CE mark certification, TechLive expands its global footprint, building on strong customer momentum in the U.S. Within RadNet, TechLive’s largest customer, TechLive has connected more than 400 scanners, delivering measurable improvements including a 42% reduction in MR room closures hours2 and a 27% increase in access to complex procedures.3

“TechLive helps us operate more efficiently every day,” said Vickie Bedel, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Operations Officer at RadNet. “With seamless access to technologists, often at a moment’s notice, our teams can respond quickly to changing demand and perform exams across our network of centers. Ultimately, TechLive enables our teams to deliver high-quality imaging care for more patients.”

As healthcare organizations modernize imaging infrastructure, deployment complexity and IT readiness remain key barriers to adopting new technologies. By listing TechLive in AWS Marketplace, DeepHealth streamlines procurement, purchasing, and deployment, leveraging AWS’s secure, scalable infrastructure to reduce implementation friction, accelerate time to value, and align with enterprise IT strategies.

DeepHealth will showcase TechLive alongside its comprehensive integrated portfolio of AI-powered suites of solutions and services during the 2026 European Congress of Radiology (ECR) taking place March 4-8 in Vienna, Austria, at Booth No. 506 in the X5 hall.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet’s Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. Learn more at deephealth.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our technology’s ability to address critical workforce shortages and operational challenges, our technology’s ability to remove barriers that have historically slowed the adoption of remote scanning technology, and discussions regarding our product features. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet, nor any of its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes, and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis,” and other sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

References

1) F. Zarb, J.P. McNulty, “Assessment of workforce availability, staffing, and education, and training requirements for radiographers across Europe as part of EU-REST project,” Radiography, August 2025.

2) Data on file. In a pilot deployment at 64 locations inside of RadNet’s New York area facilities, TechLive™ significantly contributed to a 42% decrease in MR room closure hours during the second quarter of 2025 as compared with the same period in 2024, allowing more patients to receive timely scans.

3) Data on file. In a pilot deployment at 64 locations inside of RadNet’s New York area facilities, TechLive™ significantly contributed to a 27% increase in advanced breast MRI as a result of using DeepHealth's TechLive™ remote scanning capability across 33 MR systems at RadNet NY centers since Feb 2025.



