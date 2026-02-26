Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

Southfield, MI, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities, today announced that Charles Young, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at: www.suninc.com/event-calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

