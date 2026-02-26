The RealReal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Company surpassed $2 billion in GMV, accelerated active buyer growth, and exceeded 2025 financial guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Fourth quarter 2025 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 22% and 18%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year 2025 GMV and total revenue increased 16% and 15% respectively, compared to the full year for 2024.

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, or 11.3% of total revenue, which improved $11 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million, or 6.1% of total revenue, and improved $33 million compared to the full year for 2024. Full year Operating Cash Flow was $37 million, which increased $10 million compared to the full year for 2024. Free Cash Flow of positive $5 million increased $5 million compared to the full year for 2024.

“2025 was a year of transformation for The RealReal,” said Rati Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. “We accelerated top line growth throughout the year, culminating in particularly strong fourth quarter performance. In 2025, we surpassed the $2B mark in GMV and delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA in every quarter for the first time. These defining milestones reinforce our confidence in our growth trajectory and our market leadership position.”

Levesque continued, "We are leading a fundamental shift in the luxury consumer’s mindset with 47% of consumers now considering resale value when making a purchase in the primary luxury market. We are driving growth and margin expansion through disciplined execution of our three strategic pillars: growth playbook, operational excellence, and obsessing over service to build trust with our consignors and buyers. As we enter 2026, we are poised to build on the momentum and continue to deliver on our mission to be the definitive authority in luxury resale.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • GMV was $616 million, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2024
  • Total Revenue was $194 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period in 2024
  • Gross Profit was $145 million, an increase of $23 million compared to the same period in 2024
  • Gross Margin was 74.8%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the same period in 2024
  • Net Loss was $39 million or (20.0)% of total revenue, compared to $68 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Loss includes a $39 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million or 11.3% of total revenue, compared to $11 million or 6.7% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.33) compared to $(0.62) in the prior year period
  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share was $0.06 compared to a net loss of $(0.01) in the prior year period
  • Operating Cash Flow was $50 million, which increased $22 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Free Cash Flow was positive $43 million, which increased $23 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Top-line-related Metrics
    • Trailing twelve months active buyers was 1,056,000, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2024
    • Average order value (AOV) was $641, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2024

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • GMV was $2.13 billion, an increase of 16% compared to full year 2024
  • Total Revenue was $693 million, an increase of 15% compared to full year 2024
  • Net Loss was $42 million or (6.0)% of total revenue, compared to $134 million or (22.3)% of total revenue for full year 2024, an improvement of $92 million. Full Year 2025 Net Loss includes a $36 million adjustment as a result of the change in fair value of warrant liability
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million or 6.1% of total revenue compared to $9 million or 1.6% of total revenue for full year 2024  
  • GAAP basic net loss per share was $(0.36) compared to $(1.24) in the prior year
  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.12) compared to $(0.35) in the prior year
  • At the end of 2025, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $166 million
  • Operating Cash Flow was $37 million, which increased $10 million compared to full year 2024
  • Free Cash Flow of $5 million increased $5 million compared to full year 2024
  • Top-line-related Metrics
    • Trailing 12-months active buyers reached 1,056,000, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2024
    • Average order value (AOV) was $594, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2024

Q1 and Full Year 2026 Guidance
Based on market conditions as of February 26, 2026, we are providing guidance for GMV, total revenue, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations, including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions, that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

 Q1 2026Full Year 2026
GMV$585- $600 million$2.39 - $2.45 billion
Total Revenue$185 - $189 million$765 - $780 million
Adjusted EBITDA$11 - $13 million$57 - $65 million


Webcast and Conference Call
The RealReal will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 results beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will be available online at investor.therealreal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy, all the while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” "target," "contemplate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, the debt exchange, financial guidance, anticipated growth in 2026, the anticipated impact of generative AI, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), free cash flow, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, payroll tax on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, restructuring, CEO separation benefit and transition costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liability and certain one time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, payroll tax on employee stock transactions, legal settlement charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, restructuring and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that making these adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.

THE REALREAL, INC.
Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 (Unaudited)    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue:       
Consignment revenue$149,014  $128,126  $535,877  $473,396 
Direct revenue 27,214   19,524   91,091   64,580 
Shipping services revenue 17,823   16,345   65,877   62,508 
Total revenue 194,051   163,995   692,845   600,484 
Cost of revenue:       
Cost of consignment revenue 15,549   14,087   56,582   53,801 
Cost of direct revenue 20,132   16,839   70,682   55,809 
Cost of shipping services revenue 13,167   11,006   48,759   43,353 
Total cost of revenue 48,848   41,932   176,023   152,963 
Gross profit 145,203   122,063   516,822   447,521 
Operating expenses:       
Marketing 17,702   14,610   63,251   55,256 
Operations and technology 69,249   66,234   275,916   260,827 
Selling, general and administrative 51,980   46,373   201,589   187,737 
Restructuring          196 
Total operating expenses(1) 138,931   127,217   540,756   504,016 
Loss from operations 6,272   (5,154)  (23,934)  (56,495)
Change in fair value of warrant liability (38,881)  (58,958)  (35,769)  (68,167)
Gain on extinguishment of debt       40,785   4,177 
Interest income 956   1,671   4,257   7,943 
Interest expense (7,258)  (5,916)  (27,701)  (21,384)
Other income (expense), net 284      926    
Loss before provision for income taxes (38,627)  (68,357)  (41,436)  (133,926)
Provision for income taxes 155   98   363   276 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(38,782) $(68,455) $(41,799) $(134,202)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders       
Basic$(0.33) $(0.62) $(0.36) $(1.24)
Diluted$(0.33) $(0.62) $(0.70) $(1.24)
Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders       
Basic 117,439,703   110,363,487   114,871,414   107,878,366 
Diluted 117,439,703   110,363,487   116,512,265   107,878,366 
        
(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:       
Marketing$310  $225  $1,064  $932 
Operations and technology 2,185   2,403   9,380   9,930 
Selling, general and administrative 4,276   3,874   18,499   18,220 
Total$6,771  $6,502  $28,943  $29,082 


THE REALREAL, INC.
Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$151,231  $172,212 
Accounts receivable 23,822   13,961 
Inventory, net 30,843   23,583 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,595   22,913 
Total current assets 227,491   232,669 
Property and equipment, net 96,148   94,443 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,641   75,714 
Restricted cash 14,808   14,911 
Other assets 5,945   5,358 
Total assets$409,033  $423,095 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$14,565  $11,004 
Accrued consignor payable 111,497   89,718 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 24,645   22,835 
Convertible senior notes, net, current portion    26,653 
Other accrued and current liabilities 113,533   98,466 
Total current liabilities 264,240   248,676 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 66,793   85,790 
Convertible senior notes, net 230,833   276,807 
Non-convertible notes, net 140,980   134,470 
Warrant liability 114,353   78,584 
Other noncurrent liabilities 7,352   6,144 
Total liabilities 824,551   830,471 
Stockholders’ deficit:   
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 118,318,917 and 111,242,479 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1   1 
Additional paid-in capital 880,107   846,450 
Accumulated deficit (1,295,626)  (1,253,827)
Total stockholders’ deficit (415,518)  (407,376)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit$409,033  $423,095 


THE REALREAL, INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(41,799) $(134,202)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 33,004   33,100 
Stock-based compensation expense 28,943   29,082 
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 16,070   15,192 
Bad debt expense 2,607   2,498 
Non-cash interest expense 8,179   8,684 
Issuance costs allocated to liability classified warrants    374 
Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 2,206   2,127 
Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 2,214   2,590 
Gain on debt extinguishment (40,785)  (4,177)
Change in fair value of warrant liability 35,769   68,167 
Loss (gain) related to warehouse fire, net (95)  740 
Other adjustments (39)  (165)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (12,468)  767 
Inventory, net (9,474)  (3,677)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (796)  701 
Other assets (701)  76 
Operating lease liability (22,184)  (20,883)
Accounts payable 1,613   910 
Accrued consignor payable 21,779   11,470 
Other accrued and current liabilities 12,663   13,090 
Other noncurrent liabilities 304   382 
Net cash provided by operating activities 37,010   26,846 
Cash flow from investing activities:   
Insurance proceeds related to warehouse fire 2,309   461 
Capitalized proprietary software development costs (12,889)  (11,800)
Purchases of property and equipment (18,644)  (14,248)
Net cash used in investing activities (29,224)  (25,587)
Cash flow from financing activities:   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,030   376 
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with the Employee Stock Purchase Program 1,652   1,413 
Repayment of 2025 Notes (26,749)   
Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (160)  (1,646)
Cash received from settlement of Capped Calls in conjunction with the Note Exchanges 1,907   396 
Issuance costs paid related to the Note Exchanges (6,550)  (5,298)
Net cash used in financing activities (28,870)  (4,759)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,084)  (3,500)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   
Beginning of period 187,123   190,623 
End of period$166,039  $187,123 


The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:       
Net loss$(38,782) $(68,455) $(41,799) $(134,202)
Net loss (% of revenue) 20.0%  41.7%  6.0%  22.3%
Depreciation and amortization 8,164   8,294   33,004   33,100 
Interest income (956)  (1,671)  (4,257)  (7,943)
Interest expense(1) 7,258   5,916   27,701   21,384 
Provision for income taxes 155   98   363   276 
EBITDA (24,161)  (55,818)  15,012   (87,385)
Stock-based compensation 6,771   6,502   28,943   29,082 
CEO separation benefit and transition costs(2)    782      782 
Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 370   121   1,454   371 
Legal settlements          600 
Restructuring          196 
Gain on extinguishment of debt(3)       (40,785)  (4,177)
Change in fair value of warrant liability(4) 38,881   58,958   35,769   68,167 
One time expenses(5)    462   1,711   1,672 
Adjusted EBITDA$21,861  $11,007  $42,104  $9,308 
Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 11.3%  6.7%  6.1%  1.6%


(1) As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, interest expense includes $6.0 million and $4.8 million of payment in kind (“PIK”) interest, respectively, which is a non-cash interest expense. PIK interest is added to the principal balance of the 2029 Notes semi-annually.

(2) The CEO separation benefits and transition costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 consist of severance and benefits payable to John Koryl pursuant to his separation agreement.

(3) The gain on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the 2025 Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2031 Notes. The gain on extinguishment of debt for the year ended December 31, 2024 reflects the difference between the carrying value of the Exchanged Notes and the fair value of the 2029 Notes.

(4) The change in fair value of warrant liability for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 reflects the remeasurement of the Warrants issued by the Company in connection with the 2024 Note Exchange in February 2024.

(5) One time expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 consist of employee severance costs associated with a departmental reorganization, including certain executives, recorded within Marketing and Selling, General and Administrative expenses on the statements of operations. One time expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 consists of vendor services settlement and estimated losses, net of estimated insurance recoveries related to the fire at one of our New Jersey authentication centers.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net loss$(38,782) $(68,455) $(41,799) $(134,202)
Stock-based compensation 6,771   6,502   28,943   29,082 
CEO separation benefit and transition costs    782      782 
Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 370   121   1,454   371 
Legal settlements          600 
Provision for income taxes 155   98   363   276 
Gain on extinguishment of debt       (40,785)  (4,177)
Change in fair value of warrant liability 38,881   58,958   35,769   68,167 
Restructuring and other    462   1,711   1,868 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$7,395  $(1,532) $(14,344) $(37,233)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 117,439,703   110,363,487   114,871,414   107,878,366 
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted$0.06  $(0.01) $(0.12) $(0.35)


The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free (negative) cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$49,520  $27,994  $37,010  $26,846 
Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (6,920)  (8,829)  (31,533)  (26,048)
Free (negative) cash flow$42,600  $19,165  $5,477  $798 


Key Financial and Operating Metrics:

 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025
 (In thousands, except AOV and percentages)
GMV$450,668  $451,941  $440,914  $433,074  $503,534  $490,405  $504,105  $519,814  $615,683 
NMV$335,245  $334,815  $329,422  $335,191  $383,447  $370,757  $379,377  $397,062  $466,924 
Consignment Revenue$113,500  $115,648  $112,714  $116,908  $128,126  $123,814  $128,620  $134,429  $149,014 
Direct Revenue$15,964  $12,709  $16,724  $15,623  $19,524  $20,454  $20,495  $22,928  $27,214 
Shipping Services Revenue$13,909  $15,443  $15,496  $15,224  $16,345  $15,765  $16,073  $16,216  $17,823 
Number of Orders 826   840   820   829   870   869   868   890   960 
Take Rate 37.7%  38.4%  38.5%  38.6%  37.7%  38.6%  37.9%  37.9%  36.5%
Active Buyers 922   922   942   958   972   985   1,001   1,024   1,056 
AOV$545  $538  $538  $522  $579  $564  $581  $584  $641 

