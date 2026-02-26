AVAX One to Participate at the Citizens Technology Conference on March 2, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced its participation at the upcoming Citizens Technology Conference being held March 2-3, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in San Francisco, CA.

AVAX One’s management team will host 1x1 investor meetings throughout the day on Monday, March 2, 2026. The Company will also participate in the “Digital Asset Treasuries: Creating Value Beyond Spot Exposure” panel at 1:00 PM PT on the same day. Please click here to register and view the live webcast presentation. For those unable to join the live session, a replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

The “Digital Asset Treasuries: Creating Value Beyond Spot Exposure” panel will focus on how treasury-oriented digital asset businesses differentiate as operating companies, creating incremental value beyond what investors can achieve by buying the underlying asset(s) directly. The discussion will cover each participant’s core asset exposure and strategy, then move to the operating model that enables value creation over time, including governance, risk and liquidity management, execution/market access, reporting discipline, and how each platform expects to compound advantage as the industry evolves.

To request a meeting with the AVAX One team, please contact your Citizens representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at AVX@elevate-ir.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com

