Shimmick Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shimmick Corporation (“Shimmick”) (Nasdaq: SHIM), a national leader in complex infrastructure solutions, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 12, 2025.

Shimmick will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (https://investors.shimmick.com/). A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation (NASDAQ: SHIM) is an industry leader in delivering turnkey infrastructure solutions that strengthen critical markets across water, energy, climate resilience, and sustainable transportation. We integrate technical excellence with collaborative project delivery methods to provide innovative, technology-driven infrastructure solutions that accelerate economic growth and empower communities nationwide. With a track record spanning over a century, Shimmick, headquartered in California, unites a deep engineering heritage with an entrepreneurial spirit to tackle today's most complex infrastructure challenges. For more information, visit www.shimmick.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

+1-949-704-2350

IR@shimmick.com