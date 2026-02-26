Rocket Lab Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Posts Record Quarterly Revenue of $180M, Record Annual Revenue of $602M, Delivering Annual Growth of 38% and Growing Backlog 73% Year-on-Year to $1.85B

Guides to record Q1 revenue of $185M - $200M, representing year-on-year growth of 57% at the midpoint of the range

 | Source: Rocket Lab Corporation Rocket Lab Corporation

Long Beach, CA

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” or “our”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today shared the financial results for fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “2026 was a record-breaking year for Rocket Lab financially and operationally. We delivered record quarterly revenue of $180 million, which brought our full year revenue to a record $602 million, representing 38% growth year on year. We reached a new annual launch record, flying 21 missions across Electron and HASTE with a 100% success rate for the year, and also reached significant qualification milestones in the development of Neutron, our new medium-lift launch vehicle. At the same time we were awarded Rocket Lab’s largest single contract to date, an $816 million contract from the Space Development Agency to design and manufacture 18 satellites for the Tracking Layer Tranche 3 program under the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It was also the quarter in which two spacecraft we built for NASA and the University of California Berkeley were successfully launched toward Mars for the historic ESCAPADE mission, proving Rocket Lab can deliver decadal class science missions on rapid timelines for a fraction of the cost of traditional interplanetary programs. We ended the year with a record $1.85 billion in backlog, representing 73% year-on-year growth, a figure we look forward to building upon in 2026.”

Business Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2025, plus updates since December 31, 2025.

  • Launched seven missions in Q4 2025, a new quarterly record, and also achieved a new annual launch record with 21 Electron missions flown in 2025 with 100% mission success. Three of these 2025 launches were HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) missions delivering hypersonic suborbital test launch capability, a key priority for the Department of War needed to support initiatives such as Golden Dome.
  • Signed more than 30 new launch contracts in 2025 with a diverse customer base spanning U.S. national defense and security, commercial constellations, and new and returning customers.
  • Awarded $816m prime contract by the Space Development Agency to design and build a constellation of 18 advanced missile warning, tracking, and defense spacecraft. The contract further cements Rocket Lab’s position as the disruptive and preferred new prime, winning contracts historically reserved for legacy aerospace contractors.
  • Twin spacecraft designed, built, and operated by Rocket Lab were successfully launched for NASA and University of California Berkeley’s ESCAPADE mission to Mars.
  • Completed production of LOXSAT, an advanced spacecraft designed and built by Rocket Lab to enable an on-orbit cryogenic fueling demonstration for NASA.
  • Introduced new advanced silicon solar arrays to power gigawatt-scale space-based data centers spanning kilometers in orbit, harnessing infinitely abundant solar energy to support surging A.I. and compute demand on Earth.
  • Acquired Optical Support Inc, a leader in design and manufacture of custom, high-precision optical and optomechanical instruments. It’s the latest move in Rocket Lab’s vertically integration strategy, bringing high-performance optical payload technology into the Company to unlock high value national security and commercial spacecraft opportunities.
  • Acquired Precision Components Limited, expanding Rocket Lab’s high volume, precision manufacturing capabilities.
  • Selected by the Missile Defense Agency for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program, positioning Rocket Lab to compete for future launch and space systems contracts up to a total of $151 billion to deliver capabilities to the warfighter with increased agility.
  • Welcomed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to Rocket Lab’s Engine Development Complex in Long Beach as part of the Arsenal of Freedom Tour, highlighting the critical support Rocket Lab provides for defense and national security priorities.
  • Successfully qualified Neutron’s Hungry Hippo fairing and delivered it to the Assembly and Integration Complex in Virginia ready for final integration and end-to-end systems testing.
  • Completed successful qualification for Neutron’s thrust structure and entered qualification phase for the interstage, both critical development milestones for the Neutron development program.
  • Updated the Neutron development schedule following the stage 1 tank test failure, with Neutron’s first launch now targeted for Q4 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2026, Rocket Lab expects:

  • Revenue between $185 million and $200 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margins between 34% and 36%.
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 39% and 41%.
  • GAAP Operating Expenses between $120 million and $126 million.
  • Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $106 million and $112 million.
  • Interest Income, net $8.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $21 million and $27 million.
  • Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding of 605 million, including approximately 46 million of Series A Convertible Participating Preferred Shares.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 2026 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $16 million to $18 million in Q1 2026.

Conference Call Information
Rocket Lab will host a conference call for investors at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) today to discuss these business highlights and financial results for our fourth quarter and full year 2025, to provide our outlook for the first quarter 2026, and other updates.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Rocket Lab’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com/

Rocket Lab Investor Relations Contact
Patrick Vorenkamp
investors@rocketlabusa.com

Rocket Lab Media Contact
Morgan Connaughton
media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations of financial results for the first quarter of 2026, launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development and anticipated timeline to launch, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.investors.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”) with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP financial information presented excludes certain significant items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, results from our ongoing business operations. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the company's ongoing business performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP measures for the historical periods disclosed are included at the end of the tables in this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from net income or loss to determine Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, research and development, net, selling, general and administrative, operating expenses, operating loss and total other income (expense), net, further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Such items are excluded from the applicable GAAP financial measure. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenues:       
Product revenues$94,046  $84,003  $371,617  $289,851 
Service revenues 85,606   48,385   230,182   146,363 
Total revenues 179,652   132,388   601,799   436,214 
Cost of revenues:       
Cost of product revenues 64,446   60,620   252,848   213,835 
Cost of service revenues 46,974   34,951   141,770   106,230 
Total cost of revenues 111,420   95,571   394,618   320,065 
Gross profit 68,232   36,817   207,181   116,149 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development, net 78,779   48,255   270,716   174,394 
Selling, general and administrative 40,495   40,111   165,303   131,556 
Total operating expenses 119,274   88,366   436,019   305,950 
Operating loss (51,042)  (51,549)  (228,838)  (189,801)
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (5,019)  (6,714)  (26,489)  (26,179)
Interest income 9,589   4,936   25,512   22,225 
(Loss) gain on foreign exchange (228)  378   (463)  (87)
Other income, net 5,056   1,279   4,381   4,431 
Total other income (expense), net 9,398   (121)  2,941   390 
Loss before income taxes (41,644)  (51,670)  (225,897)  (189,411)
(Provision) benefit for income taxes (11,278)  (675)  27,688   (764)
Net loss$(52,922) $(52,345) $(198,209) $(190,175)
Net loss per share attributable to Rocket Lab Corporation:       
Basic and diluted$(0.09) $(0.10) $(0.37) $(0.38)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:       
Basic and diluted 572,518,399   501,748,897   530,664,781   495,929,861 
                


ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share values)
  
 December 31,
  2025   2024 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$828,660  $271,042 
Marketable securities, current 187,917   147,948 
Accounts receivable, net 39,001   36,440 
Contract assets 61,606   63,108 
Inventories 158,407   119,074 
Prepaids and other current assets 89,953   55,009 
Total current assets 1,365,544   692,621 
Non-current assets:   
Property, plant and equipment, net 319,473   194,838 
Intangible assets, net 224,746   58,637 
Goodwill 205,750   71,020 
Right-of-use assets - operating leases 90,371   53,664 
Right-of-use assets - finance leases 13,895   14,396 
Marketable securities, non-current 82,247   60,686 
Restricted cash 4,885   4,260 
Deferred income tax assets, net 1,895   3,010 
Other non-current assets 15,672   31,210 
Total assets$2,324,478  $1,184,342 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Trade payables$72,699  $53,059 
Accrued expenses 19,299   19,460 
Employee benefits payable 25,803   20,847 
Contract liabilities 195,438   216,160 
Current installments of long-term borrowings    12,045 
Other current liabilities 21,237   17,954 
Total current liabilities 334,476   339,525 
Non-current liabilities:   
Convertible senior notes, net 152,395   345,392 
Long-term borrowings, net, excluding current installments 1,716   44,049 
Non-current operating lease liabilities 85,191   51,965 
Non-current finance lease liabilities 14,653   14,970 
Deferred tax liabilities 1,241   891 
Other non-current liabilities 12,952   5,097 
Total liabilities 602,624   801,889 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 45,951,250 and 0 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 5    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued shares: 589,525,802 and 504,453,785 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; outstanding shares 543,574,552 and 504,453,785 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 54   50 
Treasury stock, at cost; shares: 45,951,250 and 0 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     
Additional paid-in capital 2,735,669   1,198,909 
Accumulated deficit (1,011,910)  (813,701)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,964)  (2,805)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,721,854   382,453 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,324,478  $1,184,342 
        


ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands)
  
 Years Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(198,209) $(190,175)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 43,935   33,655 
Stock-based compensation expense 71,099   56,816 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 2,613   (2,828)
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt 5,926   1,330 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 3,140   3,091 
Noncash lease expense 8,288   5,951 
Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (10,624)  (218)
Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (2,245)  (2,901)
Deferred income taxes (30,667)  599 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net 667   (1,428)
Contract assets 2,296   (50,161)
Inventories (39,885)  (12,398)
Prepaids and other current assets (15,460)  7,591 
Other non-current assets 15,834   (12,922)
Trade payables 10,220   24,800 
Accrued expenses (1,931)  9,086 
Employee benefits payable 1,523   5,304 
Contract liabilities (21,606)  76,865 
Other current liabilities 849   3,249 
Non-current lease liabilities (11,507)  (6,405)
Other non-current liabilities 223   2,209 
Net cash used in operating activities (165,521)  (48,890)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, equipment and software (156,285)  (67,093)
Proceeds on disposal of assets, net 397   12,542 
Cash paid for business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of acquired cash (132,441)   
Purchases of marketable securities (275,319)  (162,161)
Maturities of marketable securities 212,868   116,242 
Sale of marketable securities 3,383   2,143 
Net cash used in investing activities (347,397)  (98,327)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings 1,146,057    
Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings (26,514)   
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,572   3,507 
Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 11,047   5,683 
Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 113,346   35,254 
Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (113,487)  (35,336)
Finance lease principal payments (268)  (329)
Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes    (43,168)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes    355,000 
Proceeds from secured term loan 26,716    
Repayments on secured term loans (87,920)  (51,724)
Payment of debt issuance costs (278)  (12,205)
Net cash provided by financing activities 1,071,271   256,682 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (110)  (597)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 558,243   108,868 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 275,302   166,434 
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$833,545  $275,302 
    

ROCKET LAB CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited; in thousands)

The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures.

 Three Months Ended December 31,  Years Ended December 31,
 2025   2024   2025   2024 
NET LOSS$(52,922) $(52,345) $(198,209) $(190,175)
Depreciation 7,308   5,854   25,369   20,367 
Amortization 7,436   3,285   18,566   13,288 
Stock-based compensation expense 18,205   16,872   71,099   56,816 
Transaction costs 767   2,187   12,271   2,594 
Interest expense 5,019   6,714   26,489   26,179 
Interest income (9,589)  (4,936)  (25,512)  (22,225)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (10,624)     (10,624)  (218)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 11,278   675   (27,688)  764 
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 228   (378)  463   87 
Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount (658)  (650)  (2,468)  (2,922)
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 257   (472)  2,613   (2,828)
Employee retention credit       515    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,926      5,926   1,330 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$(17,369) $(23,194) $(101,190) $(96,943)
                


 Three Months Ended December 31,  Years Ended December 31,
 2025   2024   2025   2024 
GAAP Gross profit$68,232  $36,817  $207,181  $116,149 
Stock-based compensation 5,282   6,452   17,633   16,657 
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease 6,069   1,751   13,841   6,998 
Employee retention credit       278    
Non-GAAP Gross profit$79,583  $45,020  $238,933  $139,804 
Non-GAAP Gross margin 44.3%  34.0%  39.7%  32.0%
        
GAAP Research and development, net$78,779  $48,255  $270,716  $174,394 
Stock-based compensation (6,017)  (1,966)  (22,072)  (15,626)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease    (226)  (329)  (912)
Employee retention credit       (88)   
Non-GAAP Research and development, net$72,762  $46,063  $248,227  $157,856 
        
GAAP Selling, general and administrative$40,495  $40,111  $165,303  $131,556 
Stock-based compensation (6,906)  (8,454)  (31,394)  (24,533)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,096)  (1,046)  (3,346)  (4,320)
Transaction costs (767)  (2,187)  (12,271)  (2,594)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          218 
Employee retention credit       (149)   
Non-GAAP Selling, general and administrative$31,726  $28,424  $118,143  $100,327 
        
GAAP Operating expenses$119,274  $88,366  $436,019  $305,950 
Stock-based compensation (12,923)  (10,420)  (53,466)  (40,159)
Amortization of purchased intangibles and favorable lease (1,096)  (1,272)  (3,675)  (5,232)
Transaction costs (767)  (2,187)  (12,271)  (2,594)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          218 
Employee retention credit       (237)   
Non-GAAP Operating expenses$104,488  $74,487  $366,370  $258,183 
        
GAAP Operating loss$(51,042) $(51,549) $(228,838) $(189,801)
Total non-GAAP adjustments 26,137   22,082   101,401   71,422 
Non-GAAP Operating loss$(24,905) $(29,467) $(127,437) $(118,379)
        
GAAP Total other income (expense), net$9,398  $(121) $2,941  $390 
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 228   (378)  463   87 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 257   (472)  2,613   (2,828)
Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,926      5,926   1,330 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (10,624)     (10,624)   
Non-GAAP Total other income (expense), net$5,185  $(971) $1,319  $(1,021)



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