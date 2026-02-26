OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Record full year 2025 revenue of $236.3 million increased 15% compared to prior year

Operating Cash flow improvement of $22 million in full year 2025

Generated $10 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter, the first quarter of positive free cash flow in Company history

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Helped over 37,500 children in the fourth quarter 2025 and approximately 151,000 for full year 2025, bringing the total to over 1.3 million since the inception of OrthoPediatrics

Generated record total annual revenue of $236.3 million for full year 2025, up 15% from $204.7 million in 2024; domestic revenue increased 16% and international revenue increased 15% in 2025

Generated total revenue of $61.6 million for fourth quarter 2025, up 17% from $52.7 million in fourth quarter 2024; domestic revenue increased 13% and international revenue increased 33% in the quarter

Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Achieved record full year adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million in 2025, compared to $8.5 million in 2024

Generated $9.8 million of free cash flow in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 61% reduction of full year 2025 free cash flow usage compared to full year 2024

Reiterated full year 2026 revenue guidance to be in a range of $262.0 million to $266.0 million, representing growth of 11% to 13% compared to 2025, adjusted EBITDA of $25 million and breakeven free cash flow in 2026.





“In 2025, we delivered strong operational execution, advanced our strategic priorities, and further solidified our leadership in pediatric orthopedics. Our Trauma, Deformity, and Scoliosis implant businesses continued to gain market share, support revenue growth, and improve profitability, while our specialty bracing business remains a compelling, capital-efficient growth platform that is deepening customer relationships and performing ahead of our expectations," commented David Bailey, President & CEO of OrthoPediatrics. "In the fourth quarter alone, we supported care for more than 37,500 children, bringing our total impact to more than 1.3 million since inception. We also generated significant free cash flow in the fourth quarter that highlights the strength of our business model and our path to achieve cash flow breakeven in 2026. As we look ahead, we are entering a super cycle of innovative new product launches that increases our confidence that our diversified growth drivers and disciplined operating approach will enable us to execute on our long-term objectives and continue delivering meaningful impact for children worldwide.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $61.6 million, a 17% increase compared to $52.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven primarily by growth across Global Trauma and Deformity, Scoliosis, and OPSB. U.S. revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $48.6 million, a 13% increase compared to $42.9 million for the same period last year, representing 79% of total revenue. International revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.0 million, a 33% increase compared to $9.8 million for the same period last year, representing 21% of total revenue.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $42.6 million, a 17% increase compared to $36.4 million for the same period last year. Revenue was driven by growth from Trauma, Pega products, Ex-Fix, and OPSB. Scoliosis revenue was $17.6 million, a 13% increase compared to $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Scoliosis growth was driven primarily by increased international growth and OPSB. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.4 million, compared to $0.6 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $45.1 million, a $9.5 million increase compared to $35.6 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 73.2%, compared to 67.5% for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $53.3 million, a $3.7 million increase compared to $49.6 million for the same period last year.

Sales and marketing expenses increased $1.6 million, or 9.6%, to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses increased $5.5 million, or 22.6%, to $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter increase was driven primarily by the addition of personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the OPSB business and increases in non-cash items such as stock compensation, depreciation and amortization.

Research and development expenses decreased $0.7 million, or 23%, to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily due to the timing of product development.

Total other expense was $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.4 million for the same period last year.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $10.1 million, compared to $16.1 million for the same period last year. Net loss per share for the period was $0.43 per basic share and diluted share, compared to $0.69 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.8 million as compared to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $236.3 million, a 15% increase compared to $204.7 million in 2024. Full year 2025 U.S. revenue was $186.4 million, a 16% increase compared to $161.2 million in 2024, representing 79% of total revenue. International revenue for the full year 2025 was $49.9 million, a 15% increase compared to $43.6 million in 2024, representing 21% of total revenue.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the full year 2025 was $166.3 million, a 15% increase compared to $145.1 million in 2024. Scoliosis revenue for the full year 2025 was $66.0 million, a 20% increase compared to $55.2 million in 2024. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the full year 2025 was $4.0 million, a 10% decrease compared to $4.4 million in 2024.

For the full year 2025, gross profit margin was 73.1%, compared to 72.6% in 2024.

Full year operating expenses were $211.9 million, a 15.4% increase compared to $183.6 million in 2024. The increase was mainly driven by volume of units sold, and increased volume related commission.

For the full year 2025, sales and marketing expense increased $8.4 million, or 13.1%, to $72.7 million. The increase was primarily driven by increased sales commission expenses.

For the full year 2025, general and administrative expense increased $17.0 million, or 16.6%, to $119.8 million. The full year increase was driven primarily by the addition of personnel and resources to support the continued expansion of the OPSB business, and increases in non-cash items such as stock compensation, depreciation and amortization.

Research and development expenses decreased $1.9 million, or 18%, to $9.1 million in 2025. The decrease was driven primarily due to the timing of product development.

For 2025, a $4.6 million impairment charge was recorded compared to a $1.8 million charge in 2024.

Other income was $0.1 million for 2025 compared to other expense of $6.9 million for 2024.

Net loss for the full year 2025 was $39.6 million, compared to a net loss of $37.8 million last year. Net loss per share for the period was $1.69 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.64 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 was $14.8 million compared to $8.5 million for the full year 2024. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 23,575,945 shares.

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $62.9 million compared to $70.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

For full year 2026, the Company expects its revenue to be in the range of $262.0 million to $266.0 million, representing growth of 11% to 13% over 2025 revenue. The Company also expects its annual set deployment to be approximately $10.0 million and expects to generate approximately $25.0 million of adjusted EBITDA for full year 2026, and breakeven free cash flow in 2026.

ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 19,556 $ 43,820 Restricted cash 2,064 1,957 Short-term investments 41,295 25,013 Accounts receivable - trade, net of allowances of $1,501 and $1,145, respectively 53,838 42,357 Inventories, net 133,790 117,005 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,876 7,021 Total current assets 256,419 237,173 Property and equipment, net 49,555 50,596 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 64,802 64,427 Goodwill 109,269 93,844 Other intangible assets 12,909 16,752 Other non-current assets 15,676 10,417 Total other assets 202,656 185,440 Total assets $ 508,630 $ 473,209 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade 18,786 8,908 Accrued compensation and benefits 13,693 13,888 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 170 160 Current portion of acquisition installment payable 2,194 1,347 Other current liabilities 11,354 9,659 Total current liabilities 46,197 33,962 Long-term liabilities: Long-term term loan 48,189 23,957 Long-term convertible note 48,486 47,913 Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 283 451 Other long-term debt, net of current portion 2,862 635 Acquisition installment payable, net of current portion 2,898 2,452 Deferred income taxes 3,582 3,381 Other long-term liabilities 9,537 5,892 Total long-term liabilities 115,837 84,681 Total liabilities 162,034 118,643 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 25,093,792 shares and 24,217,508 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 622,325 600,897 Accumulated deficit (275,212 ) (235,564 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (523 ) (10,773 ) Total stockholders' equity 346,596 354,566 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 508,630 $ 473,209





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 61,605 $ 52,667 $ 236,348 $ 204,727 Cost of revenue 16,499 17,102 63,687 56,129 Gross profit 45,106 35,565 172,661 148,598 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 18,399 16,784 72,726 64,296 General and administrative 29,954 24,431 119,832 102,789 Intangible asset impairment 2,370 1,836 4,638 1,836 Restructuring 296 3,653 5,601 3,653 Research and development 2,259 2,916 9,102 11,034 Total operating expenses 53,278 49,620 211,899 183,608 Operating loss (8,172 ) (14,055 ) (39,238 ) (35,010 ) Other expenses (income): Interest expense (income), net 1,932 1,319 5,996 2,621 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 3,230 Other expense (income) (341 ) 1,035 (6,046 ) 1,068 Total other expenses (income), net 1,591 2,354 (50 ) 6,919 Net loss before income taxes (9,763 ) (16,409 ) (39,188 ) (41,929 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 340 (340 ) 460 (4,107 ) Net loss $ (10,103 ) $ (16,069 ) $ (39,648 ) $ (37,822 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 23,575,945 23,171,662 23,459,425 23,077,704 Diluted 23,575,945 23,171,662 23,459,425 23,077,704 Net loss per share Basic $ (0.43 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.64 ) Diluted $ (0.43 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.64 )





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (39,648 ) $ (37,822 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill and other intangible asset impairments 6,512 1,836 Depreciation and amortization 21,119 19,080 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 3,230 Stock-based compensation 17,778 13,548 Accretion of acquisition installment payable 89 661 Deferred income taxes (153 ) (4,736 ) Non-cash other 244 90 Changes in certain operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable - trade (9,366 ) (4,749 ) Inventories (8,469 ) (13,197 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 414 (1,561 ) Accounts payable - trade 8,167 (4,280 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,248 537 Other (2,786 ) 315 Net cash used in operating activities (4,851 ) (27,048 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Boston O&P, net of cash acquired — (20,225 ) Other acquisitions, including clinics, net of cash acquired (15,502 ) (2,882 ) Sale of short-term marketable securities — 49,855 Purchase of short-term marketable securities (15,000 ) (25,000 ) Investment in private companies and purchases of licenses (2,017 ) (647 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,110 ) (14,263 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,629 ) (13,162 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of debt 25,000 73,533 Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,407 ) Installment payment for ApiFix — (2,250 ) Installment payment for MedTech — (1,250 ) Payments on mortgage notes (158 ) (152 ) Payments on clinic acquisition notes (867 ) (1,108 ) Payment on debt — (12,231 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,975 53,135 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 348 (175 ) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (24,157 ) 12,750 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 45,777 33,027 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 21,620 $ 45,777 2025 2024 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES Cash paid for interest $ 6,516 $ 2,752 Transfer of instruments between property and equipment and inventory $ 279 $ 420 Issuance of common shares for ApiFix installment $ — $ 6,929 Issuance of common shares for MedTech installment $ 226 $ 133 Issuance of common shares in connection with Boston O&P acquisition $ 233 $ — Issuance of common shares to settle an obligation with a vendor $ 1,261 $ — Issuance of common shares to acquire a distributor $ 250 $ — Capital contribution associated with reclassification of MedTech liability to equity $ 2,062 $ —





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Product sales by geographic location: 2025 2024 2025 2024 U.S. $ 48,646 $ 42,894 $ 186,403 $ 161,163 International 12,959 9,773 49,945 43,564 Total $ 61,605 $ 52,667 $ 236,348 $ 204,727 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Product sales by category: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Trauma and deformity $ 42,637 $ 36,409 $ 166,301 $ 145,126 Scoliosis 17,600 15,632 66,047 55,153 Sports medicine/other 1,368 626 4,000 4,448 Total $ 61,605 $ 52,667 $ 236,348 $ 204,727





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (10,103 ) $ (16,069 ) $ (39,648 ) $ (37,822 ) Interest expense, net 1,932 1,319 5,996 2,621 Other expense (income), net (341 ) 1,035 (6,046 ) 1,068 Income tax benefit 340 (340 ) 460 (4,107 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,731 3,993 21,248 19,080 Intangible asset impairment 2,370 1,836 4,638 1,836 Stock-based compensation 3,063 3,888 16,425 13,548 Restructuring charges 296 3,653 5,601 3,653 Tariffs 405 — 1,359 — European Union Medical Device Regulation fees — 1,386 110 1,386 Acquisition related costs 1,745 1,762 4,277 2,266 MidCap financing termination fees — — — 3,230 Minimum purchase commitment cost (621 ) 560 339 1,760 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,817 $ 3,023 $ 14,759 $ 8,519





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP

ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loss per share, diluted (GAAP) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (1.64 ) Accretion of interest attributable to acquisition installment payable — — — 0.02 Intangible asset impairment 0.10 0.08 0.20 0.08 Restructuring charges 0.01 0.16 0.24 0.16 Tariffs 0.02 — 0.06 — European Union Medical Device Regulation fees — 0.06 — 0.06 Acquisition related costs 0.07 0.08 0.18 0.10 MidCap financing termination fees — — — 0.14 Minimum purchase commitment cost (0.03 ) 0.02 0.01 0.08 Adjusted loss per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (1.00 )



