ZSFab Announces First Clinical Use of 20° Hyperlordotic Cervical Cages in Puerto Rico

Dr. Fernando Villamil recently performed a three-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) at Ashford Hospital in Puerto Rico using ZSFab's 20° InterConnect™ hyperlordotic cervical cages. This case represents the first clinical use of our 20° hyperlordotic implant design, which incorporates advanced 3D-printed Triply Periodic Minimal Surface (TPMS) lattice architecture and nano-surface technology. The procedure achieved an impressive total of 60° of lordosis correction.

This milestone highlights the precision and clinical effectiveness of ZSFab’s implants in restoring optimal cervical alignment. Additionally, a recent study, presented at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) Annual Meeting in 2023, showcases ZSFab cervical cages’ exceptional subsidence performance. Compared to leading competitors with annular and truss designed cages, ZSFab’s cage demonstrates a significant (+14%) improvement in subsidence resistance, even against larger-footprint devices, highlighting the efficacy of our product in addressing subsidence. With 107 cervical interbody sizes available, ZSFab’s comprehensive portfolio enables patient-specific solutions that support meaningful, durable deformity correction and helps optimize long-term clinical outcomes.

“We are committed to designing implants that align with the realities of surgical practice—enabling surgeons to achieve meaningful correction while maintaining stability and promoting long-term fusion,” says Jing Zhang, PhD, CEO for ZSFab.

Dr. Villamil remarks, “For many years, sagittal balance in the cervical spine has not received the same amount of attention as sagittal alignment of the thoracolumbar spine. New generation hyperlordotic 3D printed titanium implants in 15 and 20 degrees of lordotic angulation are revolutionizing the way we approach problems in the cervical spine! Congrats to ZSFab for designing such a jewel!”

ZSFab is proud to partner with Surgical Solutions, their distributor for Puerto Rico, and to collaborate with surgeons like Dr. Villamil to advance spinal care—enhancing functional recovery, improving quality of life, and expanding access to innovative spinal solutions for patients.

ZSFab is a Greater Boston, Massachusetts-based spine and orthopedic devices company, founded in 2017, that designs, additively manufactures, and markets products for spine and orthopedic surgery. ZSFab is developing unique, high-performing solutions that integrate their software tools, advanced modeling and optimization methods, and 3D-printing technology. For more information, please visit www.zsfab.com.