Rocket Lab Establishes New Precision Machining Complex, Expands Manufacturing Footprint with Acquisition of Precision Components Ltd

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch and space systems, today announced the acquisition of Precision Components Limited (PCL) in Auckland, New Zealand, expanding Rocket Lab’s high volume, precision manufacturing capabilities. The newly acquired facility will be established as the Auckland Machine Complex, dedicated to the production of high-tech, high-tolerance machined components and engineering service for the global aerospace industry.

The new facility will play a pivotal role in the high-volume manufacturing of components for Rocket Lab’s spacecraft customers, support the continued acceleration of Electron rocket production rate, and supply machined components for Neutron. The combination of Rocket Lab’s existing machining capabilities with this newly established Complex will enable the Company to meet increasing global demand while maintaining the rigorous quality standards that have become synonymous with Rocket Lab. As a trusted supplier to Rocket Lab for more than 15 years, the PCL team and capabilities are proven, well-understood, and can integrate rapidly into Rocket Lab.

The acquisition of PCL is the latest addition to Rocket Lab’s growing footprint globally, which was recently also expanded in Tucson, AZ with the acquisition of Geost and Optical Support Inc, leading suppliers of custom, high-precision optical payloads and optomechanical instruments. The Auckland Machine Complex joins Rocket Lab’s growing network of facilities across New Zealand and the United States serving a total contract backlog of $1.85 billion across its launch and space systems businesses.

Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO said: “Precision Components Limited has been a long-time and trusted supplier, and by officially bringing them underneath the Rocket Lab umbrella, we’re expanding our manufacturing capabilities to support the scaling of our launch and spacecraft programs to better serve our global customer base. Rocket Lab’s focus on precision and reliability is what sets us apart. It’s why our rockets are relied upon by governments and commercial constellations alike; it’s why our satellites are chosen for everything from interplanetary missions to national security programs; and it’s why Rocket Lab hardware features on some of the most ambitious space missions of this generation, from Artemis to the James Webb Space Telescope. The team at PCL share this focus on manufacturing excellence and we look forward to enabling the missions of the future together.”

Beyond PCL, Rocket Lab is also expanding existing facilities in New Zealand to support a rapidly accelerating Electron launch cadence. Off the back of a record year of 21 Electron launches in 2025, Rocket Lab is expanding the launch vehicle hangar at Launch Complex 1 in Mahia to enable the parallel processing of up to three launch vehicles at once, enabling Rocket Lab to meet growing global demand for small launch capability. This launch cadence growth is further enabled by the New Zealand Government’s recent announcement that the number of launches permitted from the country has been increased tenfold to 1,000 following an update to launch regulations.

Rocket Lab’s New Zealand growth has continued for space systems too with the establishment of a new satellite operations mission control center in Auckland, New Zealand that supports the Company’s increasing volume of contracts to design, build, and operate spacecraft and constellation missions.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.