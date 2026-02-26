Diversified to Acquire Complementary, High-Quality, Low-Decline Producing Assets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Energy Company (NYSE: DEC, LSE: DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of high-working interest, natural gas properties and related facilities located in east Texas (the "Assets") from Sheridan Production (the "Seller") (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition is expected to be funded through existing liquidity from Diversified’s senior secured bank facility. The Company expects to close the Acquisition in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Acquisition Highlights

Purchase price of $245 million in cash before anticipated, customary purchase price adjustments

Net purchase price represents estimated ~PV-15 valuation

2026 estimated net production of ~62 MMcfepd (~10 Mboepd) (a) with low annual declines of ~6% (b) Complements Diversified’s industry-leading corporate declines and low capital intensity Gas-weighted production with ~72% gas volumes

with low annual declines of ~6% Estimated NTM EBITDA of ~$52 million (c) PDP Reserves of ~397 Bcfe with estimated PV-10 of $310 million (b)

Assets are contiguous with Diversified's existing East Texas assets Proximity to existing assets creates immediate line of sight to future operating efficiencies Includes ~75,000 acres of commercially attractive leasehold in East Texas



Commenting on the Acquisition, CEO Rusty Hutson, Jr. said:

"The target assets are a perfect fit with our existing East Texas operations and offer meaningful opportunities for material synergies upon completion of the Acquisition. The accretive transaction adds scale to our East Texas regional footprint and remains consistent with our strategy to focus on acquiring high-quality, low-decline producing assets at attractive valuations. These assets will benefit from our Smarter Asset Management approach to improve production, enhance margins, and grow free cash flow. Additionally, we anticipate that incremental cash flow can be generated from our Portfolio Optimization Programs. Our Company has a proven, demonstrated track record of delivering value to shareholders from our strategy of acquiring, operating, and optimizing established cash-generating energy assets."

Bolt-On Addition of Low-Decline PDP Assets

The Acquisition's estimated NTM EBITDA is approximately $52 million and reflects attractive valuation of approximately PV-15. The Acquisition is expected to add approximately 62 MMcfepd (~10 Mboepd) of production and approximately 397 Bcfe reserves with a PV-10 of $310 million(b). Additionally, the production profile of the Assets are highly complementary to the Company's existing portfolio and operational strategy, with low annual production declines of ~6% per year that would result in an unchanged consolidated decline rate, pro forma for the Acquisition. The Assets include additional undeveloped acreage that presents potential upside opportunities in line with Diversified's demonstrated ability to unlock value on non-core assets and the Assets provide opportunities to realize synergies attributable to Diversified’s operating scale and asset density.

Footnotes:

a) Current production based on estimated average daily production for 2026; Estimate based on historical performance and engineered type curves for the Assets.

b) Estimated annual rate of production declines and PDP reserves values (including volumes, PV-10 and approximate PV value) calculated using historical production data, asset-specific type curves and an effective date of March 1, 2026 and based on the NYMEX strip at February 2, 2026, with terminal price assumptions of $3.75/MMBtu and $65.00/Bbl for natural gas and oil, respectively.

c) Based on engineering reserves assumptions using historical cost assumptions and NYMEX strip as of February 2, 2026 for the 12 month period ended March 1, 2027; does not include the impact of any projected or anticipated synergies that may occur subsequent to acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA

As used herein, EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depletion, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjusting for items that are not comparable period-over-period, namely, accretion of asset retirement obligation, other (income) expense, loss on joint and working interest owners receivable, (gain) loss on bargain purchases, (gain) loss on fair value adjustments of unsettled financial instruments, (gain) loss on natural gas and oil property and equipment, costs associated with acquisitions, other adjusting costs, non-cash equity compensation, (gain) loss on foreign currency hedge, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps and items of a similar nature.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit or loss, net income or loss, or cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities. However, we believe such a measure is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because it (1) is widely used by investors in the natural gas and oil industry as an indicator of underlying business performance; (2) helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement; (3) is used in the calculation of a key metric in one of our Credit Facility financial covenants; and (4) is used by us as a performance measure in determining executive compensation. We are unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because the items necessary to estimate such forward-looking IFRS measure are not accessible or estimable at this time without unreasonable efforts. The reconciling items in future periods could be significant.

PV-10

PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it does not include the effects of income taxes on future net cash flows. While the Standardized Measure is free cash dependent on the unique tax situation of each company, PV-10 is based on a pricing methodology and discount factors that are consistent for all companies. In this announcement, PV-10 is calculated using NYMEX pricing. It is not practicable to reconcile PV-10 using NYMEX pricing to standardized measure in accordance with GAAP at this time. Investors should be cautioned that neither PV-10 nor the Standardized Measure represents an estimate of the fair market value of proved reserves.