Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results after the U.S. financial markets close on March 5, 2026. The release and additional information can be found in the Company’s investor relations section of the website.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta) and the Rockies (Bairoil). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Vice President, Finance and Treasury

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com