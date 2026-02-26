Dave to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences following the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings conference call on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The earnings conference call and investor conference details are as follows:

Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Conference Call Registration: link

Webcast: link

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com .

Investor Conferences

The Citizens Technology Conference is being held March 2–3 at The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco, CA. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on March 3 and host 1x1 meetings. The live event or replay can be accessed here or on the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com.

Wolfe FinTech Forum 2026 is being held March 10–11 at the Nomura Conference Center in New York, NY. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time on March 10 and host 1x1 meetings. The live event or replay can be accessed here or on the Dave investor relations website at investors.dave.com.

To request a meeting with the Dave team, please contact your respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Stefan Norbom

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com