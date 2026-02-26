Inventiva to Participate in Four Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Daix (France), New York (United States), February 26, 2026 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) (“Inventiva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in one-on-one meetings and presentations during the following upcoming investor events:
TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference – March 2-4, 2026
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Time of fireside chat: 10:30am EST
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – March 9-11, 2026
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Time of presentation: 10:00am EDT
Location: Miami, Florida
Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – March 10-12, 2026
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Time of fireside chat: 11:00am EDT
Location: Miami, Florida
UBS Biotech Conference: Catalyst for Change – March 8-10, 2026
Location: Miami, Florida
The presentation and fireside chats will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Investor Presentations section of the website.
About Inventiva
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an oral small molecule therapy for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.
Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com
