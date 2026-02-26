St. Patrick's Day Festival 2026 at Old World Huntington Beach - 7th Annual Irish Fest Returns March 8-17

Huntington Beach, CA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old World Huntington Beach hosts the 7th Annual Irish Fest, a nine-day St. Patrick's Day celebration running March 8 through 17, 2026, at The Biergarten in Huntington Beach, California. One of the largest St. Patrick's Day festivals in Orange County and Southern California, Irish Fest features live Celtic and rock music across multiple stages, bagpipes, Irish step dancers, traditional Irish food and drink, Instagram-ready photo activations, and family-friendly entertainment across more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor festival space. Tickets and the full daily schedule are available at OldWorldHB.com/irishfest.

Guests celebrate at the 7th Annual Irish Fest at Old World Huntington Beach, one of Orange County's largest St. Patrick's Day festivals with live music, Irish food, and family entertainment. March 8-17, 2026. OldWorldHB.com/irishfest

Expanded from six days to nine due to popular demand, the 2026 festival is the largest Irish Fest in Old World's nearly five-decade history. Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in the heart of Huntington Beach, Old World draws families, couples, and groups from across Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area for its festivals, live music, restaurant dining, and European Market shopping.

"After last year's Irish Fest saw record attendance, we knew we had to go bigger," said Cyndie Kasko, co-owner of Old World Huntington Beach. "This year we've expanded to nine days with more live music, more food, and new photo experiences throughout the village. Irish Fest has become a tradition for thousands of Orange County families, and 2026 is shaping up to be our biggest celebration yet."

Irish Fest Kickoff: Wienerdog Races

The fan-favorite dachshund races return on Sunday, March 8, 2026, in partnership with Old World Village, marking the first Wienerdog race of the year and the official kickoff to Irish Fest at Old World Huntington Beach. Gates open at 10AM for Race 1 and 12PM for Race 2. Kids 5 and under are free, adult admission is $10, and VIP is $18. Expect costumes, cheering crowds, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.

Live Music and Performances

From toe-tapping Celtic folk to high-energy rock tributes, the 7th Annual Irish Fest delivers an unforgettable lineup of seven performing acts across multiple stages over nine days. All concerts and performances are ticketed. Free tickets are available with online pre-registration or $10 at the door. Doors open at 12 Noon on weekends for ticketed events. Dinner shows start at 6PM with restaurant reservations recommended.

Sweet Water Creek Band - Folk, Celtic, and bluegrass vibes. Dinner shows: March 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 16.

- Folk, Celtic, and bluegrass vibes. Dinner shows: March 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 16. L.A.vation (U2 Tribute) - A high-energy tribute honoring one of Ireland's most legendary bands. March 13, 9PM-11PM. 21+ only.

- A high-energy tribute honoring one of Ireland's most legendary bands. March 13, 9PM-11PM. 21+ only. The Sleeveens - Authentic, high-spirited Irish rock and traditional sounds. March 14 and 15.

- Authentic, high-spirited Irish rock and traditional sounds. March 14 and 15. Highland Way - Celtic rock favorites lighting up the stage. March 14 and 15.

- Celtic rock favorites lighting up the stage. March 14 and 15. Silk Button Butchers - High-energy Irish rock with a modern edge. March 8, 15, and 17.

- High-energy Irish rock with a modern edge. March 8, 15, and 17. Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs Pipe Band - Traditional pipe band performance. March 8, 14, and 15.

- Traditional pipe band performance. March 8, 14, and 15. Irish Step Dancers from Lyons Academy of Dance - March 8, 14, and 15.

Irish Food, Drink and St. Paddy's Classics

Two kitchens serve festival favorites throughout the celebration, including corned beef and cabbage, Irish bangers, savory stews, and freshly baked soda bread from Old World's on-site bakery. The drink menu features a wide selection of Irish, German, and Belgian beers, Irish whiskeys, green beer, festive specialty cocktails, mocktails, and non-alcoholic Guinness beer. The Old World Restaurant is also open for full-service dining with reservations recommended, offering the complete dinner menu alongside Irish Fest specials. The European Market, German Deli, and Bakery are open for guests looking to browse imported European goods, specialty meats, and fresh-baked treats.

New Photo Activations and Instagram Experiences

New for 2026, Irish Fest features photo activations and Instagram-ready experiences throughout the village. From themed backdrops to interactive installations, guests are encouraged to snap, share, and tag their Irish Fest moments at Old World Huntington Beach.

A Festival Venue Built for Celebration

The festival spans over 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at Old World Huntington Beach, featuring multiple stages, full-service bars, photo activations, ample seating, and a true European village atmosphere. Located near Bella Terra and minutes from downtown Huntington Beach, Old World is easily accessible from the 405 Freeway at the Beach Blvd. exit with free parking on site. As featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp, Old World has been a national treasure for family-friendly festivals for nearly 50 years. All ages are welcome; guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Admission and Tickets

All Irish Fest concerts and performances are ticketed. Free tickets are available with online pre-registration at OldWorldHB.com/irishfest. Walk-up admission is $10 at the door. The Wienerdog Races on March 8 are ticketed separately with kids 5 and under free, adults $10, and VIP $18. The L.A.vation (U2 Tribute) show on March 13 is 21+ only. Doors open at 12 Noon on weekends for ticketed events. Dinner shows start at 6PM. Tickets, full schedule, and daily event hours are available at OldWorldHB.com/irishfest.

Plan Your Visit

Where: The Biergarten at Old World Huntington Beach, 7561 Center Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (near the 405 Freeway, Beach Blvd. exit, near Bella Terra)

When: March 8-17, 2026

Parking: Free parking in the high-rise structure off Huntington Village Lane and Center Ave.

Tickets, Schedule and Hours: OldWorldHB.com/irishfest

Restaurant Reservations: Reserve on Yelp or call (714) 895-8020

Follow Along: Instagram @BiergartenHB

About Old World Huntington Beach

Old World Huntington Beach is a family-owned European village and event destination in the heart of Orange County, Southern California. Founded in 1978 by Josef and Dolores Bischof and now operated by their children, Bernie and Cyndie, Old World encompasses a full-service restaurant, biergarten, specialty market, German deli, and bakery across a 20,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor venue. Located approximately 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Huntington Beach, the venue hosts 11 annual festivals, including California's most iconic Oktoberfest and Christmas Fest, drawing tens of thousands of guests each season. Old World has been featured on KTLA, Spectrum News 1, ABC7, Visit Huntington Beach, and Yelp. A national treasure for family-friendly festivals, live music, and cultural celebrations, Old World has been a cornerstone of Huntington Beach's cultural and dining scene for nearly five decades.

Live bands perform across multiple stages at the 7th Annual Irish Fest at Old World Huntington Beach. The festival runs March 8-17, 2026. Free tickets at OldWorldHB.com/irishfest

Press Inquiries

Cassandra Hein

press [at] oldworldhb.com

714.895.8020

https://oldworldhb.com

7561 Center Ave. #49

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HE9NYpzosIs