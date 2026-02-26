UPDATE - Tevogen Signs Letter of Intent to Evaluate Potential Acquisition of Sciometrix and its Digital Care Management Platform Clinicus

WARREN, N.J. and ROYAL OAK, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that it has entered into a signed, non-exclusive, non-binding Letter of Intent (“LoI”) to evaluate a potential transaction with Sciometrix Inc. (“Sciometrix”), a privately held healthcare technology and value-based care solutions provider headquartered in Michigan and developer of the Clinicus digital care management platform, that would, if consummated, result in Tevogen holding a majority voting interest in Sciometrix.

The potential transaction is being explored to augment Tevogen’s existing capabilities and would result in Tevogen becoming a revenue-generating healthcare enterprise. Tevogen is evaluating the integration of Sciometrix’s digital care management capabilities, including its Clinicus platform, and remote patient monitoring technologies, with the Tevogen.AI initiative.

Tevogen believes the acquisition may:

Accelerate Tevogen’s commercialization readiness by integrating clinical development with real-world patient engagement and outcomes tracking.

by integrating clinical development with real-world patient engagement and outcomes tracking. Enhance Tevogen.AI and Tevogen’s data capabilities through Clinicus’ predictive analytics and care optimization platform.

through Clinicus’ predictive analytics and care optimization platform. Support value-based models for advanced immunotherapies by aligning treatment delivery with longitudinal patient monitoring and payer reporting requirements.

for advanced immunotherapies by aligning treatment delivery with longitudinal patient monitoring and payer reporting requirements. Create a differentiated biotech-plus-services model designed to reduce friction between innovation, reimbursement, and patient access.

designed to reduce friction between innovation, reimbursement, and patient access. Optimize clinical trials and related operational efficiency.





Abhishek Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sciometrix, stated, “Today marks a major milestone for Sciometrix and Clinicus and the many patients who rely on our high-quality, cost-effective digital healthcare platform to deliver healthcare in their own environment. Our comprehensive care management service has achieved major milestones in the past year, resulting in Sciometrix becoming a top 25 digital healthcare companies in the USA. With the addition of Tevogen.AI’s capabilities, we aim to jump into the top 10 next year.”

Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tevogen, stated, “Tevogen strategic acquisitions are not just about adding revenue and earnings, they are about the infrastructure and dedication needed to change lives. Tevogen began in T cell therapy, evolving into a diversified healthcare company, with 2026 revenue goal, advanced cell therapy pipeline, and a leading AI initiative in drug development and clinical trials.”

The proposed transaction remains subject to, among other things, completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, required approvals, and satisfaction with customary closing conditions.

Tevogen is also actively considering other transactions, with a focus on life sciences-related businesses, but there can be no assurance any such transaction will be consummated.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a socially integrated healthcare enterprise built on the principles of affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. The company leverages artificial intelligence and precision T cell therapy platforms, a patient-first and cost-disciplined operating model, and engagements with global technology leaders to support the development of advanced, life-saving therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and scalable solutions for the broader healthcare system.

Tevogen Bio, the company’s lead initiative, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single-HLA-restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells. Tevogen Bio’s pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, with programs built on the company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform.

Tevogen.AI is designed to transform drug development by accelerating target detection, helping reduce failure rates, and supporting optimized clinical trial design through proprietary predictive technologies. The platform utilizes cloud and data services from leading technology providers, including Microsoft and Databricks, to advance its long-term ambition to predict the proteome for any given protein–HLA combination, enabling rapid and cost-efficient therapeutic discovery.

Tevogen is exploring future strategic initiatives that may include domestic generics, biosimilars, medical devices, and innovative insurance solutions for healthcare providers. Together, these programs reflect Tevogen’s mission to advance sustainable innovation and broaden patient access through a faster, more efficient, and more equitable healthcare model.

About Sciometrix Inc.

Sciometrix Inc. is a healthcare technology company providing enterprise care management, digital patient engagement, predictive analytics, and value-based care solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: the potential transaction with Sciometrix and the potential benefits of the transaction; Tevogen’s plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks inherent in diligence and negotiation of the proposed transaction with Sciometrix; the risk that the transaction with Sciometrix may not be consummated on favorable terms or at all; the risk that the expected benefits of the transaction with Sciometrix may not be realized on a timely basis or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3aa282a-602f-458e-adf0-51fe77c799a7



