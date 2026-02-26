Goodfood Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) (TSX: FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today.



Election of Directors



The following individuals were elected by a majority of shareholders as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholder’s meeting. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Against (#) Against (%) Selim Bassoul 34,685,725 94.96 1,839,555 5.04 Donald Olds 33,430,041 91.53 3,095,239 8.47 Terry Yanofsky 33,433,831 91.54 3,091,449 8.46



Appointment of Auditors



KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2026. The voting results are as follows:

In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Withheld (#) Withheld (%) 44,215,786 99.44 247,313 0.56



ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

For further information: Investors and Media

Roslane Aouameur

Chief Financial Officer

IR@makegoodfood.ca