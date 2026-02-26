Ready Capital Corporation Announces Leadership Changes

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Dominick Scali as Chief Credit Officer of the Company and Co-President of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC, the Company’s commercial real estate lending business.

Mr. Scali has been a Managing Director and Co-Head of Bridge Lending with the Company since 2015. Prior to that, he was head of credit and underwriting for Doral Bank’s national bridge lending platform and held positions in credit and originations at Anglo Irish bank. He began his career at Citigroup working within Citibank’s affordable housing department. Mr. Scali holds a B.A. from Columbia University.

Additionally, the Company elevated David Cohen to the position of Co-President of ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. Mr. Cohen previously served as Chief Production Officer and Co-Head of Bridge Lending for the Company. Prior to joining Ready Capital, Mr. Cohen held positions as a Managing Director and National Production Manager (Head of Originations) at Doral Property Finance, a Regional Director at GE Real Estate, a Managing Director at CIBC World Markets Commercial Real Estate Finance Group, a First Vice President at Paine Webber Real Estate Securities, and as a Managing Director at Furman Selz LLC. Mr. Cohen began his career as an attorney at the national law firm of Kelley Drye & Warren. Mr. Cohen earned a B.A. from SUNY-Albany, and his graduate degrees with an M.B.A. from Syracuse University School of Management and a J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.

“We believe the appointments of Dominick and David to these key leadership roles position the Company to appropriately navigate the current challenges in our CRE business and capitalize on new opportunities going forward,” said Thomas Capasse, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Separately, Gary Taylor has stepped down as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He will continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of ReadyCap Lending, LLC, one of the Company’s subsidiaries and one of the nation’s largest lenders under the U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) program. Operational responsibilities have transitioned to other members of management, including Matt Cohen who has been promoted to Head of Operations and Chief Technology Officer. He has been employed by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC, the Company’s external manager, since 2010, and served in a variety of roles within that organization, most recently as a Managing Director, a role he has held since 2021.

Adam Zausmer and the Company have agreed to mutually separate and, in conjunction, Mr. Zausmer resigned as Chief Credit Officer of the Company. Post separation, the Company expects to enter into a consulting agreement with Mr. Zausmer, subject to agreement of final terms and conditions.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program and government guaranteed loans focused on the United States Department of Agriculture. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 450 professionals nationwide.

