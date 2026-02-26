Black Rock Coffee Bar Partners with OLIPOP to Launch “Dirty Pop”

Scottsdale, AZ, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon and known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and flavorful Fuel® Energy drinks, is teaming up with functional soda brand OLIPOP, the innovative brand reimagining soda with high fiber and just 2–5 grams of sugar per can, to introduce a limited-time Dirty Pop offering. Available March 1 through April 30, the collaboration blends Black Rock’s tradition of creative beverage innovation with OLIPOP’s better-for-you soda to deliver a refreshing take on one of today’s fastest growing beverage trends.

The Black Rock Coffee Bar x OLIPOP partnership debuts with the Coco Lime Dirty Pop – a bright, indulgent blend of coconut, lime, OLIPOP Dr. Goodwin, and sweet cream. OLIPOP’s Dr. Goodwin flavor is a reimagined take on the classic soda, with a deliciously sweet blend of ingredients like rich plums, sweet prunes, and zesty tart cherries. Each can has 3 grams of total sugar and 50mg of natural green tea caffeine. Equal parts fun and functional, the Coco Lime Dirty Pop drink taps into rising consumer demand in wellness-forward beverages while offering a flavorful alternative for guests looking for a lower-caffeine option.

Creative, flavorful twists on traditional sodas have continued to gain popularity across the country over the past few years. According to MenuData, social mentions of these soda innovations have increased +270% in the past year, underscoring the trend’s growing cultural relevance and consumer appeal.

“At Black Rock, innovation starts with listening to our customers and understanding what excites them,” said Jessica Wegener-Beyer, CMO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “As the dirty soda trend continues to gain momentum, we saw an opportunity to put our own Black Rock spin on a popular favorite. By partnering with OLIPOP, we were able to create something that feels fun, intentional, and on-trend – creating a drink for guests who may be looking for a lower caffeinate treat. It’s another great example of how we continue to evolve our menu with purpose.”

The limited-time Coco Lime Dirty Pop will be available at all Black Rock Coffee Bar locations beginning March 1, with prices starting at $6.05 for a small, $6.55 for a medium, and $6.95 for a large.

Guests can make every visit even more rewarding with the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase – whether in-store, online, or through the app – earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages.

ABOUT BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://www.br.coffee/.

ABOUT OLIPOP

Launched in 2018, OLIPOP created the first healthy alternative to soda with only 2-5 grams of sugar and high fiber. OLIPOP, now the fastest growing functional beverage, was formulated by CEO, Ben Goodwin, and a team of leading scientists to capture the nostalgic soda flavors you want, but with functional ingredients that support digestive health. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors including classic options like Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer and Lemon Lime and innovative flavors like Strawberry Vanilla, Banana Cream, and Tropical Punch. OLIPOP is non-GMO, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free and is available online at www.drinkolipop.com as more than 65,000 grocers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger and more.

Attachments