La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Present at Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in the retail and manufacture of residential furniture, today announced that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The event will be held on Monday March 2, 2026, at 3:25 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Company’s investor relations website at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Investor Relations Contact :

Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538

mark.becks@la-z-boy.com

Media Contact :

Cara Klaer, (734) 598-0652

cara.klaer@la-z-boy.com

About La-Z-Boy :

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading vertically integrated retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, custom furniture that transforms the home. Founded on American heritage, the iconic La-Z-Boy brand has been synonymous with comfort, quality, and craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. As an end-to-end enterprise, the company manages every aspect of its business—from retail, manufacturing, and design to distribution and after-service care.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings timeless and modern furniture to life through a retail network of over 370 La-Z-Boy stores, including 226 company-owned locations, and its digital platform at La-Z-Boy.com. Within the Wholesale segment, the company manufactures comfortable, high quality, custom furniture, with approximately 90% of its products produced in North America. Its Joybird® brand is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of modern, custom upholstered furniture, operating 15 U.S. stores. With a global team of about 11,000 employees, La-Z-Boy Incorporated was named to TIME’s 2026 list of America’s Most Iconic Companies and Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Retailers, ranking No. 1 in the furniture category. The company continues to shape the way people live by delivering the transformational power of comfort.