Alerus Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share on February 25, 2026, a 5.00% increase over the dividend paid a year ago. The dividend is payable on April 10, 2026, to stockholders of record as of close of business on March 27, 2026. Current and historic dividend information, as well as quarterly financial statements, investor presentations, and earnings call transcripts are available online through Alerus’ investor relations website at investors.alerus.com.

Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: ALRS) is a commercial wealth bank and national retirement services provider with corporate offices in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association (the “Bank”), Alerus provides diversified and comprehensive financial solutions to business and consumer clients, including banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefit plans and services. Alerus provides clients with a primary point of contact to help fully understand their unique needs and delivery channel preferences. Clients are provided with competitive products, valuable insight, and sound advice supported by digital solutions designed to meet their needs. Alerus operates 26 banking and commercial wealth offices, with locations in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; the Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metropolitan area; Rochester, Minnesota; Southern Minnesota; Marshalltown, Iowa; Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Alerus Retirement and Benefit business serves advisors, brokers, employers, and plan participants across the United States.

