Paris, ILE-DE-FRANCE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flash Tattoo, a France-based e-commerce brand specializing in plant-based jagua temporary tattoos, today announced a significant expansion of its European operations in response to an unprecedented market disruption. In Q1 2026, the two most recognized names in the jagua temporary tattoo industry simultaneously shut down, both having been acquired by a global consumer goods conglomerate. The closure left an estimated 3 million monthly visitors and loyal customers across 80 countries without a reliable supplier overnight.

The Flash Tattoo offers 1,000+ jagua temporary tattoo designs with 10-15 day wear time, shipped from Europe in 3-5 business days

The Flash Tattoo, which has served over 30,000 customers since its founding and currently sells an average of one tattoo every minute, is now positioned as the go-to best jagua temporary tattoo alternative for consumers in France and across Europe seeking the same high-quality jagua ink experience.

Same Jagua Technology, Faster European Delivery

The now-defunct market leaders had built their reputation on a plant-based ink derived from the Genipa Americana fruit - a 100% natural formula that penetrates the superficial layers of the epidermis to create a result visually identical to a real tattoo. The Flash Tattoo uses the same proven jagua technology, with wear time ranging from 10 to 15 days depending on skin type and body location, and high resistance to water and perspiration.

The key differentiator for European consumers is logistics: while most remaining competitors ship from the United States or Australia with delivery times of 15 to 21 days, The Flash Tattoo ships from Europe with delivery in 2 to 5 business days to France and most European countries.

A Catalog Built for Modern Consumers

With over 1,000 designs spanning minimalist, floral, geometric, tribal, and fine-line styles, The Flash Tattoo offers one of the most extensive jagua tattoo catalogs available today. Prices start at $6.50 per tattoo, with free shipping on orders over $40. The brand ships to more than 30 countries worldwide.

"The simultaneous closure of the two most iconic names in jagua tattoos created an enormous gap in the market, particularly for European customers who had come to rely on this technology for its realistic results," said Diane Rocchesani, founder of The Flash Tattoo. "We have been building this brand for years with the same commitment to quality and natural ingredients. We are ready to welcome these customers and show them that the best is yet to come."

Eyes on America — Waiting for the Right Moment

The Flash Tattoo has long identified the United States as its most significant growth opportunity - a natural next step for a brand that already ships to over 30 countries and sells a tattoo every minute. However, the brand is currently monitoring the ongoing uncertainty around customs duties and tariffs on goods imported from Europe into the United States before committing to a full-scale American market entry.

"The U.S. market represents an incredible milestone for The Flash Tattoo - and the brand believes American consumers are ready for a premium, natural jagua temporary tattoo experience," said Rocchesani. "The brand is waiting for greater clarity and stability on transatlantic trade conditions before launching. When the time is right, The Flash Tattoo will be there."

About The Flash Tattoo

The Flash Tattoo is a European leader in jagua temporary tattoos, offering a catalog of 1,000+ designs made with 100% plant-based ink derived from the Genipa Americana fruit. Founded in France, The Flash Tattoo has served over 30,000 customers across 30+ countries, sells one tattoo every minute, and has earned over 2,800 verified five-star reviews. Visit the-flash-tattoo.us

Media Contact: Diane Rocchesani, Founder The Flash Tattoo Paris, France

hello@the-flash-tattoo.com https://the-flash-tattoo.us

rocchesani.diane@gmail.com

https://judge.me/reviews/stores/the-flash-tattoo

The Flash Tattoo — European leader in plant-based jagua temporary tattoos. Visit the-flash-tattoo.us

Press Inquiries

Diane Rocchesani

rocchesani.diane@gmail.com

https://www.the-flash-tattoo.com