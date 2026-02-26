Copeland Home Services Hits $10M Milestone in Dallas HVAC Market Led by Founder Brandon Copeland

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copeland Home Services, founded by HVAC expert Brandon Copeland, announced that the company has reached a major milestone: $10 million in annual revenue. This achievement comes just three years after the company's inception, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing providers of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Founded in 2022 with a mission to raise the standard of home services, Copeland Home Services has expanded to 40 employees and a 30-truck fleet serving homeowners across North Texas. The company generated $479,000 in its first year, scaled to $3.1 million, then $6.1 million, and now reports $10 million in annual revenue.

“Our mission from day one has been to deliver an HVAC experience that restores people's faith in the industry,” said Copeland. “We've accomplished that by empowering our technicians to make recommendations based on the customer's best interests, not sales quotas. It's a philosophy that has clearly resonated in the marketplace.”

With a background spanning HVAC, sales and entrepreneurship, Copeland has built a team of professionals who share his core values of integrity, professionalism, and quality craftsmanship. He believes that reliability is core to every business. Whether it's a routine maintenance call or a large-scale installation, every job at Copeland Home Services is approached with the same level of care and attention to detail.

Copeland invests heavily in ongoing training, ensuring every technician on the team stays current with the latest technologies and best practices. That commitment to excellence is a key reason why Copeland Home Services has built a reputation that homeowners across Dallas-Fort Worth trust and rely on.

Beyond the business, Copeland has made community impact a cornerstone of the Copeland Home Services identity. The company spearheads annual toy drives for Toys for Tots and provides meaningful financial support for the Texas Valor Project, an organization dedicated to helping veterans living with traumatic brain injuries.

“Success for us isn't just about the bottom line, it's about positively impacting people's lives,” Copeland added. “That's the driving force behind everything we do at Copeland Home Services.”

With a growing fleet, an expanding team, and a loyal customer base, Copeland Home Services shows no signs of slowing down. What started as one founder's vision to do things differently has become one of the region's most trusted names in residential and commercial HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services.

About Copeland Home Services

Founded in 2022, Copeland Home Services is a fast-growing HVAC, electrical and plumbing company serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The company is known for exceptional customer service, transparent communication, and customized solutions for every home. Services include heating and cooling repair, installation, and maintenance, along with plumbing and electrical work. With a people-first culture and consultative approach, Copeland Home Services has built a reputation for quality workmanship and lasting customer trust. Learn more at www.copelandairtexas.com



