Legacy Lithium Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Lithium Corp. (the “Company” or “Legacy”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering with the issuance of 10,150,000 units (each, a “Unit”) of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $507,500 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (“Share”) in the capital of the Company and one (1) Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable by the Warrant holder to acquire one (1) additional share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering (the “Closing Date”).

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for general working capital purposes. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring June 26, 2026, being the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact

Phone: (604) 294 3020

Email: info@legacylithiumcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.