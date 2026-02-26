Nasdaq Executives to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conferences in March with webcasts available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: https://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Who: Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Nasdaq What: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference When: Monday, March 2nd, 11:30 AM ET Who: Jeremy Skule, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Chair, Financial Crime Management Technology, Nasdaq What: Raymond James 47thAnnual Institutional Investors Conference When: Wednesday, March 4th, 8:05 AM ET

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world’s economies. We architect the world’s most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying markets, technology, data, and advanced analytics that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

David Lurie

+1.914.538.0533

David.Lurie@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett

+1.212.401.8737

Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-