AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) ("Avante" or the "Company"), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, today announces changes to its board of directors (the “Board”).

Effective today, Wade Burton has resigned from the Board. To fill the vacancy created by the departure, Wendy Teramoto has been appointed as a director.

Ms. Teramoto has been a senior investment management professional with an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited since 2018. Ms. Teramoto was a Managing Director and a senior investment management professional, and a founding partner, at a New York-based private equity firm affiliated with Invesco Ltd. Ms. Teramoto has served as a board member for several companies in the transportation sector. Ms. Teramoto brings investment management and financial expertise to the Board. Additionally, Ms. Teramoto is an “audit committee financial expert” under New York Stock Exchange and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

"We are grateful to Wade for his valuable contributions to the Board during his tenure. His insight and dedication have been instrumental in guiding the Company through a period of meaningful development. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Wade for his service," said Emmanuel Mounouchos, CEO and Chairman of Avante. "At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Wendy to the Board. Wendy brings deep experience and a strong track record, and we are confident that her perspectives and expertise will be tremendous assets as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities. We look forward to working with Wendy and are confident she will make significant contributions to the Board and to the Company's continued success."

