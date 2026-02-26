Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Kyndryl Holdings and Masonite International and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Class Period: August 7, 2024 to February 9, 2026



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2026



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Kyndryl’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal Q3 2026 financial statement pending an accounting review into its cash management practices and related disclosures, including regarding the drivers of the Company’s adjusted free cash flow metric, and certain other matters following document requests from the SEC. Kyndryl also announced the immediate departures of its CFO and General Counsel.



On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock dropped over 52% during the course of trading on February 9, 2026.



For more information on the Kyndryl class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KD





Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)

Class Period: June 5, 2023 to February 8, 2024



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2026



The Masonite class action lawsuit alleges that at the time that Masonite was repurchasing Masonite stock throughout the Class Period, defendants knew that Masonite had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning to purchase all outstanding shares of Masonite common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of Masonite common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which Masonite was repurchasing Masonite common stock from unsuspecting class members. Thus, Masonite had an obligation to disclose that it had received these formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning or abstain from purchasing Masonite stock from unsuspecting investors, according to the Masonite shareholder class action lawsuit.



For more information on the Masonite class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOOR





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com