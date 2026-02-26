The National CASA/GAL Association elects five new members to its board of trustees

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association is pleased to announce the expansion of its national board of trustees. The newly added five trustees represent a cross-section of industries, varied perspectives, and a passion for the mission that advances the organization’s future direction.

“We are truly fortunate to welcome such accomplished leaders and dedicated supporters to our board,” says National CASA/GAL Association CEO Tara Perry. “Their willingness to share their time, expertise, and resources in service of our mission strengthens our ability to reach more children and families. Each board member brings unique perspectives and experiences that enrich our work, and the addition of these new members further enhances the strength and impact of an already exceptional board.”

One of the five new board members includes the inaugural Joseph R. Bankoff Young Adult Trustee seat. This is in honor of former National CASA/GAL Board Chair and Trustee Joe Bankoff’s unwavering dedication to engaging youth and advancing the CASA/GAL mission. This endowed seat was established to ensure that the voice and perspective of young adults with lived experience are represented at the highest level of the organization. Joe’s passion for ensuring that youth thrive has left an enduring legacy.

“Our mission is strongest when it’s guided by those who have lived it,” said Perry. “Including a young adult board member with firsthand experience brings authenticity, accountability, and a vital connection to the youth we advocate for every day.”

The newly added board of trustee members are:

Tawanna Brown, based in East Orange, NJ., a graduate of Seton Hall University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Africana Studies and Political Science, is an advocate for children's rights, and youth empowerment and a scholar is the inaugural Joseph R. Bankoff Young Adult Trustee seat

Rick Fezell – Chairman of the Board, American Battery Technology Company, retired senior partner and Vice Chairman at Ernst & Young (EY), and a CASA of Monterey County, CA., volunteer advocate.

Earl Lariscy – General Counsel, DoubleLine Capital, LP, Henderson, NV., is a member of the executive management team with an extensive background in financial services.

Nick Lebherz, attorney, DoubleLine Capital, LP, Marina Del Rey, CA., long-time CASA of Los Angeles board member and volunteer advocate.

Ade J. Patton – Chief Financial Officer Oak View Group, Boulder, CO, is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the sports and entertainment industries.



The National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees is chaired by James (Jim) Rishwain Jr., Chair Emeritus, and partner at the international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where he leads the firm’s Real Estate and Construction Industry Group.

About the National CASA/GAL Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association together with its 890 state organizations and local program members, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Contact: communications@nationalcasagal.org