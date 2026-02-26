The National CASA/GAL Association elects Tawanna Brown to its board of trustees as the Joseph R. Bankoff Young Adult Trustee

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association is proud to announce the election of Tawanna Brown—advocate, mentor, coach, and motivational speaker with lived experience in the child welfare system—to its national board of trustees as the inaugural Joseph R. Bankoff Young Adult Trustee board seat.

In honor of former National CASA/GAL Board Chair and Trustee Joe Bankoff’s unwavering dedication to engaging youth and advancing the CASA/GAL mission, this endowed seat was established to ensure that the voice and perspective of young adults with lived experience are represented at the highest level of the organization. Joe’s passion for ensuring that youth thrive has left an enduring legacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tawanna to our board of trustees,” said Tara Perry, CEO of National CASA/GAL. “She is a dynamic, accomplished young leader whose passion, resilience, and insight will enrich our work in profound ways. Tawanna represents the very impact of our mission—youth who, with advocacy and support, rise to become powerful advocates themselves. Her voice and vision will be invaluable as we continue building a brighter future for children and families.”

This newly established role represents an important step in National CASA/GAL’s strategic plan to elevate the voices of individuals with lived experience in the child welfare system. The young adult trustee will serve as a full voting member of the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees, bringing invaluable perspective and helping to inform the organization’s work.

Brown’s journey as an advocate began at just 15 years old when she started writing and speaking publicly about her experiences—both as a form of healing and to inspire others. Since then, she has emerged as a nationally recognized voice for youth in the child welfare space, championing reform, empowerment, and equity.

“Being appointed to the National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees is an incredible honor and a continuation of the work I’ve dedicated myself to since my early teenage years,” said Brown. “I understand what it means to be seen and heard. As the first young adult trustee, I am proud to bring my lived experience to the table and serve as a voice for the voiceless.”

Brown’s leadership includes two years of service on the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (DCF) Youth Council, where she later became a coach supporting the next generation of youth leaders. She collaborated with DCF on key initiatives, including the development of the landmark Siblings’ Bill of Rights and policy recommendations aimed at improving outcomes for children in care.

Most recently, Brown served as the Advocacy and Policy Fellow for the Arthur Coachman Fellowship at Children’s Rights, a national organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of children. She is based in East Orange, NJ.

A proud graduate of Seton Hall University, Brown earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Africana Studies and Political Science in just three years. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and lives by the mantra: “If your dreams don’t scare you, you aren’t dreaming big enough.”

The National CASA/GAL Board of Trustees is chaired by James (Jim) Rishwain Jr., Chair Emeritus, and partner at the international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, where he leads the firm’s Real Estate and Construction Industry Group.

In addition to Brown, the board recently welcomed four other new members: Rick Fezell, Earl Lariscy, Nick Lebherz, and Ade J. Patton.

About the National CASA/GAL Association for Children

The National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association together with its 890 state organizations and local program members, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that every child who has experienced abuse or neglect in the United States can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive. National CASA/GAL offers leadership and support to the network of programs and leads its continued growth. To learn more, visit nationalcasagal.org or follow National CASA/GAL on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X.

Contact: communications@nationalcasagal.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd623eb-5328-4dea-9cbd-b00e28ccfde1