H2O America Announces Appointment of Nick O. Rowe to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) announces the appointment of Nick O. Rowe to the H2O America board of directors effective, Mar. 1.

Rowe has been a leader in the drinking water industry for 39 years. Prior to his retirement in 2022, he was the senior vice president of American Water Works Company (American Water) and president of its subsidiary, Kentucky American Water Company. During his tenure at American Water, he held multiple executive leadership roles focused on operations and long-term value creation. Rowe also has extensive water utility experience in customer service, regulatory compliance, and local stakeholder relationships.

“Nick is a proven leader in the water utility industry and will bring considerable experience to our board,” said H2O America Chair and CEO Andrew F. Walters. “He also brings a deep commitment to servant leadership that aligns closely with H2O America’s culture of service to customers, communities, employees, shareholders and the environment. We are thrilled to have his perspective on our board.”

Rowe has served in many leadership roles throughout his career, including:

Board chair of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Board member of the Lexington Clinic

Board member First Security Bank

Past chair of the Kentucky Governor’s Higher Education Nominating Committee

Rowe is currently a principal at NOR Solutions, a consulting firm that is focused on organizational leadership training.

He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering; he also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania. In addition, he completed the Thames Water Oxford Leadership and RWE International Leadership programs.

About H2O America

H2O America is among the largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to over 1.6 million people. H2O America’s locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba The Texas Water Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. H2O America remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its stockholders. For more information about H2O America, please visit www.h2o-america.com.

