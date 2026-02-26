Aura Announces Q4 2025 and FY 2025 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGO) (B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and earnings release (together, “Financial and Operational Results”) for the period ended December 30, 2025. The full version of the Financial and Operational Results can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.auraminerals.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. or on SEC www.sec.com.

Rodrigo Barbora, Aura’s President, and CEO commented: “We are delighted to report that higher production, higher metal prices and stable costs have once again driven Aura to another set of record results. We closed 2025 with record full-year Adjusted EBITDA of US$547 million at an average realized gold price of $3,446/oz, including a standout Q4 performance of US$207 million at realized gold prices of $4,090/oz. During this transformative year, we achieved multiple major milestones: we completed construction and declared commercial production at Borborema under budget and on schedule, delivered record-high production together with record quarterly, closed the strategic acquisition of MSG in December, successfully listed on Nasdaq — now enjoying strong liquidity with average daily traded volume of almost US$100 million — and were included in 58 different ETFs during the last three months. We also recently announced initial groundwork construction at our Era Dorada project and obtained the license to relocate the road at Borborema, with a potential to double its reserves.

Looking ahead to 2026, we project production to grow to 360,000–390,000 GEO while we still prepare MSG and Apoena for higher output, pursue opportunities to increase capacity at Borborema, advance underground development and expand capacity at Almas, continue exploration and studies to grow Matupá’s Resources & Reserves, and progress our drill campaign in Carajás. Yet, we are just in the beginning. Throughout 2025 and recent months, Aura has taken decisive steps toward our forecast of exceeding 600,000 GEO per year, while we continue to identify and pursue opportunities to go even further.”

Operational & Financial Headlines Q4 2025 and 2025

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Change % Q4 2024 YoY Change% 2025 2024 Change % Total Production (GEO) 82,067 74,227 11% 66,473 23% 280,414 267,232 5% Total Sales (GEO) 80,447 74,907 7% 69,341 16% 278,296 269,833 3% Net Revenue 321,661 247,832 30% 171,517 88% 921,733 594,163 55% Gross Profit 202,897 149,609 36% 81,099 150% 534,873 251,270 113% Gross Margin 63% 60% 3 p.p. 47% 16 p.p. 58% 42% 16 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA 207,948 152,105 37% 79,319 162% 547,755 266,768 105% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 65% 61% 3 p.p. 46% 18 p.p. 59% 45% 15 p.p. Net Income (19,864) 5,626 n.a. 16,644 n.a. (79,340) (30,271) 162% Net Income Margin -6% 2% n.a. 10% n.a. -9% -5% -4 p.p. Adjusted Net Income 73,276 68,672 7% 24,636 197% 205,680 81,548 152% Adjusted Net Income Margin 23% 28% -5 p.p. 14% 8 p.p. 22% 14% 9 p.p. Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,143 1,110 3% 1,098 4% 1,136 1,041 9% All In Sustaining cost (US$/GEO) 1,521 1,396 9% 1,373 11% 1,458 1,320 10% Operating Cash Flow 91,979 93,096 -1% 66,003 42% 305,184 222,237 37% Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 0.28x 0.15x 0.13x 0.70x -0.47x 0.28x 0.70x -0.47x Total CAPEX 45,779 31,605 45% 66,816 -30% 179,434 180,577 -1%

Except as otherwise noted in this document, references herein to “US$” or and “$” are to thousands of United States dollars

Headlines

Record Quarterly Production : Q4 2025 total production reached 82,067 gold equivalent ounces (GEO), up 11% from Q3 2025 and 23% from Q4 2024 at current metal prices. At constant prices, it was a record high, up 12% QoQ and 30% YoY, driven by: Almas: Up 5% to 15,872 GEO (higher ore processed and mine performance from plant expansion). Borborema: Up 54% to 15,777 GEO (ramp-up progress with higher milling throughput, higher-grade material, and improved recovery). MSG addition: 4,761 GEO in December.





: Q4 2025 total production reached 82,067 gold equivalent ounces (GEO), up 11% from Q3 2025 and 23% from Q4 2024 at current metal prices. At constant prices, it was a record high, up 12% QoQ and 30% YoY, driven by: Strong Annual Production : FY 2025 total production was 280,414 GEO, up 5% from 2024 at current prices and 9% at constant prices. At 2025 guidance prices (ex-MSG), production was 285,380 GEO, achieving the upper half of the 266k-300k GEO guidance range, driven by: Almas: Up 5% to 56,979 GEO (22% higher ore processed from plant expansion, offset by lower grades). New projects: Borborema 28,573 GEO; MSG 4,761 GEO (December only).

: FY 2025 total production was 280,414 GEO, up 5% from 2024 at current prices and 9% at constant prices. At 2025 guidance prices (ex-MSG), production was 285,380 GEO, achieving the upper half of the 266k-300k GEO guidance range, driven by: Sales Volumes : Q4 sales were 80,447 GEO, up 7% QoQ and 16% YoY at current prices, mainly from higher production; impacted by GEO conversion at Aranzazu. FY sales were 278,296 GEO, up 3% YoY, boosted by Borborema, MSG, and Almas gains.

: Q4 sales were 80,447 GEO, up 7% QoQ and 16% YoY at current prices, mainly from higher production; impacted by GEO conversion at Aranzazu. FY sales were 278,296 GEO, up 3% YoY, boosted by Borborema, MSG, and Almas gains. Record Net Revenues: Q4 reached $321,661, up 30% QoQ and 88% YoY, driven by higher gold prices and production; Borborema/MSG contributed 27%. FY reached $921,733, up 55% YoY, including $108.2M from Borborema, $20.2M from MSG, and favorable prices. Average gold prices: Q4 U$4,090/oz (+21% QoQ, +58% YoY); FY $3,446/oz (+49% YoY). Average copper prices: Q4 U$5.06/lb (+14% QoQ, +22% YoY); FY $4.51/lb (+8% YoY).

Q4 reached $321,661, up 30% QoQ and 88% YoY, driven by higher gold prices and production; Borborema/MSG contributed 27%. FY reached $921,733, up 55% YoY, including $108.2M from Borborema, $20.2M from MSG, and favorable prices. Record Adjusted EBITDA : Q4 hit U$207,948 (sixth consecutive quarterly record), up 37% QoQ and 162% YoY; FY U$547,755, more than double 2024. Driven by higher production/sales, metal prices, and controlled costs.

: Q4 hit U$207,948 (sixth consecutive quarterly record), up 37% QoQ and 162% YoY; FY U$547,755, more than double 2024. Driven by higher production/sales, metal prices, and controlled costs. AISC Performance : Q4 AISC $1,521/GEO, up 9% QoQ at current prices, due to MSG ($3,187/GEO) and Aranzazu GEO conversion. Ex-MSG/constant prices: $1,363/GEO (+3% QoQ, -1% YoY), benefiting from Borborema's low costs. FY AISC US$1,458/GEO (+10% YoY); at constant prices ex-MSG: $1,346/GEO (+2% YoY); at guidance prices: US$1,368/GEO (low end of US$1,374-US$1,492 range).

: Q4 AISC $1,521/GEO, up 9% QoQ at current prices, due to MSG ($3,187/GEO) and Aranzazu GEO conversion. Ex-MSG/constant prices: $1,363/GEO (+3% QoQ, -1% YoY), benefiting from Borborema's low costs. FY AISC US$1,458/GEO (+10% YoY); at constant prices ex-MSG: $1,346/GEO (+2% YoY); at guidance prices: US$1,368/GEO (low end of US$1,374-US$1,492 range). Strong Recurring Free Cash Flow : Q4 U$94.2M, up 26% QoQ and 40% YoY, driven by record Adjusted EBITDA, offset by taxes, gold hedge losses, and temporary increase in working capital. FY U$253.7M, up 30% YoY, fueled by 105% Adjusted EBITDA growth.

: Q4 U$94.2M, up 26% QoQ and 40% YoY, driven by record Adjusted EBITDA, offset by taxes, gold hedge losses, and temporary increase in working capital. FY U$253.7M, up 30% YoY, fueled by 105% Adjusted EBITDA growth. Improved Net Debt Position: Ended 2025 at U$117,619 (0.28x LTM EBITDA), up QoQ from MSG acquisition (U$72.8M), but down 32% YoY from strong cash flows and U$200M NASDAQ IPO proceeds. Offset U$111.0M expansion CAPEX, U$115.8M dividends/buybacks (+172% YoY), and acquisitions.





OTHER UPDATES Q4 2026:

Acquisition of the MSG Gold Mine in Goiás, Brazil: On December 1st, 2025, Aura completed, through a wholly owned subsidiary, the acquisition of MSG from AngloGold Ashanti. The transaction was completed at an agreed enterprise value of US$76.0 million, with an upfront cash payment of US$72.8 million at closing, subject to customary adjustments after closing under the share purchase agreement. In addition, Aura agreed to pay deferred consideration equivalent to a 3% net smelter return on the currently defined MSG Mineral Resources, inclusive of Mineral Reserves, payable on a quarterly basis. For accounting purposes, only the results for December 2025 are reflected in this document, corresponding to the period from which MSG was consolidated by the Company.

Feasibility Study for the Era Dorada Project: On December 8th 2025, Aura announced the results of the Feasibility Study for the Era Dorada Project prepared in accordance with S-K 1300. Era Dorada will be an underground gold mine with anticipated production of 111 koz GEO for the first 4 years of full production with additional potential production upside.

Update to its coming years growth outlook: On December 8, 2025, Aura provided an update incorporating the Era Dorada Feasibility Study and MSG acquisition with GEO production expected to exceed 600,000 in coming years, driven by Borborema full ramp-up, MSG turnaround, Era Dorada and Matupá construction/ramp-up, and expansions at Almas and Borborema.

Exercise of Warrants in Altamira Gold Corp: In November 2025, Aura exercised 24,000,000 warrants at CAD$0.20 each. Post-transaction, Aura holds 54,000,000 shares and 3,000,000 warrants, representing ~18.22% non-diluted and ~19.04% fully diluted ownership. Acquired for investment due to exploration potential.

Era Dorada Project Construction License and Early Works: On January 6, 2026, Aura received the construction license and started early works, a key milestone. Activities include environmental programs, vegetation suppression, road detours and access, mine dewatering, and platform preparation for equipment and facilities.

Borborema: On February 25, 2026, Aura announces that it has signed the agreement of cooperation with DNIT (Departamento Nacional de Infraestrutura Terrestre) to relocate the federal road, which crosses a portion of the Borborema mine, and release an updated Feasibility Study, increasing its reserves in 82% totaling 1.5MOz. With this update, Borborema achieves 21 years LOM based on existing Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

2. Consolidated Financial Results

In terms of production and sales, for all assets except Aranzazu, references herein to “GEO” are equivalent to actual gold ounces.

2.1 Total Production and Sales (GEO)

(GEO) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Production Aranzazu¹ 18,878 21,534 -12 % 23,379 -19 % 83,149 97,559 -15 % Apoena 8,961 9,248 -3 % 7,121 26 % 35,304 37,173 -5 % Minosa 17,818 18,138 -2 % 19,294 -8 % 71,649 78,372 -9 % Almas 15,872 15,088 5 % 16,679 -5 % 56,979 54,129 5 % Borborema 15,777 10,219 54 % n.a. n.a. 28,573 n.a. n.a. MSG² 4,761 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 4,761 n.a. n.a. Total 82,067 74,227 11 % 66,473 23 % 280,414 267,232 5 %





(GEO) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Sales Aranzazu¹ 18,068 21,514 -16 % 23,379 -23 % 82,328 97,649 -16 % Apoena 8,961 9,249 -3 % 9,944 -10 % 35,836 39,019 -8 % Minosa 16,972 17,827 -5 % 19,338 -12 % 70,161 79,072 -11 % Almas 15,872 15,089 5 % 16,679 -5 % 56,979 54,129 5 % Borborema 15,777 11,228 41 % n.a. n.a. 28,195 n.a. n.a. MSG² 4,797 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 4,797 n.a. n.a. Total 80,447 74,907 7 % 69,340 16 % 278,296 269,869 3 %

Notes: (1) Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q4 2025: Copper price = US$5.06/lb; Gold Price = US$4,214/oz; Silver Price = US$56.86/oz and Molybdenum Price = US$22.12/oz. (2) MSG was acquired in December 2025, at which date the Company obtained control.

Total production in Q4 2025 reached 82,067 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”), 11% higher than Q3 2025 and 23% higher when compared to Q4 2024 at current metal prices, mainly due to negative impact from the copper-to-GEO conversion at Aranzazu. At constant prices, Aura’s quarterly production was record high, increasing by 12% compared to Q3 2025 and 29% above Q4 2024. When compared to the last quarter, the result was mainly attributable to stronger operational performance driven by higher ore processed volumes and improved grades at Almas, the production increase of Borborema and the inclusion of MSG in December.

In 2025, production reached 280,414 GEO, representing a 5% increase in current metal prices. At constant 2024 prices — which neutralize the effect of copper price fluctuations in the GEO conversion at Aranzazu — production was of 292,536 an increase of 9% over the 267,232 GEO produced in 2024, also due to Borborema production, Almas improvements and the additional of MSG. At 2025 Production Guidance Prices and excluding MSG, the 2025 production was 285,380 GEO, ending the year achieving the upper half of the Company’s 2025 Production Guidance (266k GEO – 300k GEO).

2.2. Net Revenue

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Aranzazu 66,541 67,094 -1 % 52,664 26 % 246,405 196,787 25 % Apoena 36,102 31,223 16 % 26,024 39 % 120,389 90,273 33 % Minosa 67,476 59,204 14 % 48,899 38 % 230,518 177,692 30 % Almas 65,774 51,329 28 % 43,930 50 % 195,981 129,411 51 % Borborema 65,530 38,982 68 % n.a. n.a. 108,202 n.a. n.a. MSG 20,238 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 20,238 n.a. n.a. Total 321,661 247,832 30 % 171,517 88 % 921,733 594,163 55 %

In Q4 2025, the Company reported Net Revenue of US$321.6 million, representing a 30% increase compared to Q3 2025. When compared to Q4 2024, Aura’s Net Revenue increased 88%, driven by the sales increase and higher metal prices (from US$2,586/oz in Q4 2024 to US$4,090/oz in Q4 2025). Copper sale prices also contributed positively, with the average copper price increasing by 22%, from US$4.15/lb in Q4 2024 to US$5.06/lb in Q4 2025.

With this result, Net Revenues reached US$921.7 million in 2025, an increase of 55% when compared to 2024. The result was mainly driven by higher gold prices and higher production, as discussed. In 2025, average net realized prices reached US$3,446, a 49% increase when compared to 2024; and average copper prices reached US$4.51/lb, an 8% increase when compared to 2024.

2.3. Cash Cost and All in Sustaining Costs

(US$/GEO) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Cash Cost 1,143 1,110 2 % 1,098 3 % 1,136 1,041 9 % Aranzazu 1,228 1,133 8 % 980 25 % 1,156 965 20 % Apoena 1,450 1,082 34 % 1,793 -19 % 1,232 1,189 4 % Minosa 1,087 1,192 -9 % 1,234 -8 % 1,152 1,126 2 % Almas 837 986 -15 % 692 21 % 1,004 950 6 % Borborema 931 1,127 -17 % n.a n.a. 1,009 n.a n.a. MSG 2,148 n.a n.a. n.a n.a. 2,148 n.a n.a. All-in Sustaining Cost 1,521 1,396 9 % 1,373 11 % 1,458 1,320 10 % Aranzazu 1,732 1,513 15 % 1,431 21 % 1,569 1,308 20 % Apoena 2,427 1,791 36 % 2,494 -3 % 2,007 1,833 9 % Minosa 1,267 1,378 -8 % 1,295 -2 % 1,297 1,205 8 % Almas 962 1,128 -15 % 713 35 % 1,150 1,139 1 % Borborema 1,111 1,237 -10 % n.a n.a. 1,175 n.a n.a. MSG 3,132 n.a n.a. n.a n.a. 3,132 n.a n.a.

For Q4 2025, the Company’s Cash Cost was US$1,143/GEO, representing a 3% increase compared to Q4 2024, primarily attributable to the consolidation of MSG and impact of GEO conversion from Aranzazu’s production. Excluding this impact of MSG and at constant 2024 metal prices, Aura’s Cash Cost was US$1,036/GEO, reflecting a 6% decrease compared to Q4 2024 and 2% decrease compared to Q3 2025. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, this improvement was mainly driven by operational enhancements at Almas and Borborema, supported by higher grades and higher recovery rates, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, increase in production at Almas and the additional of Borborema, which had a lower-than-average cash cost profile, contributed to the reduction.

In 2025, Cash Cost averaged US$1,136/GEO, representing a 9% increase, primarily driven by lower grades and a higher waste-to-ore ratio at Almas and Apoena, as well as the impact of copper-to-GEO conversion at Aranzazu. At constant 2024 metal prices and excluding MSG, Cash Cost in 2025 averaged US$1,054/GEO, in line with 2024 which was US$1,041/GEO. Cash Cost also adversely affected by lower stacking volumes at Minosa, resulting from higher rainfall in 2025 compared to 2024, which followed an unusually dry rainy season in Minosa during 2024, and Apoena, which is going under an investment phase. These negative impacts were offset by the addition of Borborema with its lower-than-average cash cost profile.

In Q4 2025, consolidated All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) at current metal prices totaled US$1,521/GEO, representing a 9% increase compared to Q4 2024, while at Q4 2024 metal prices and excluding MSG would have been down 2% mainly due to higher sales volume from Almas and the addition from Borborema; these business units have the lower AISC of Aura’s portfolio of mines in production. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, AISC increased by 8% compared to Q3 2025 at current prices and 2% at constant prices ex-MSG, reflecting as flat sales were offset by temporary 18% increase in capex and 28% higher G&A, which were partially mitigated by higher production from Borborema.

In 2025, AISC reached US$1,458/GEO, an increase of 10% when compared to 2024 at current prices and 2% increase in constant prices and excluding MSG for the same reasons discussed above. At Guidance Prices and excluding MSG, Aura’s AISC was US$1,368/GEO, in line with the bottom end of the Company’s guidance range of US$1,374/GEO to US$1,492/GEO.

2.4. Gross Profit

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Net Revenue 321,661 247,832 30 % 171,517 88 % 921,733 594,163 55 % Cost of goods sold (118,764) (98,223) 21 % (90,418) 31 % (386,860) (342,893) 13 % Cost of production (50,599) (44,745) 13 % (57,615) -12 % (184,733) (162,511) 14 % Cost of production – Contractors (28,565) (26,437) 8 % (8,499) 236 % (87,998) (78,360) 12 % Change in inventory (cash) (12,747) (11,983) 6 % (10,034) 27 % (43,406) (40,172) 8 % Depreciation and amortization (26,853) (15,058) 78 % (14,270) 88 % (70,723) (61,851) 14 % Gross Profit 202,897 149,609 36 % 81,099 150 % 534,873 251,270 113 % Gross Margin 63% 60% 3 p.p. 47% 16 p.p. 58% 42% 16 p.p.

In Q4 2025, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) totaled US$118.8 million, representing a 21% increase compared to Q3 2025 and a 35% increase compared to Q4 2024, primarily driven by the consolidation of MSG. Excluding the impact of MSG, total COGS for the quarter would have been 7% higher than Q3 2025 and 16% higher than the same period in 2024, mainly due to the addition of Borborema into the results. For 2025, total COGS rose 13%, also driven by the results of Borborema and MSG, which represented US$49.8 million of the total. Excluding these impacts, cost versus 2024 would have been lower by around 1%, demonstrating that, under comparable conditions, the Company maintained stable costs, reflecting Aura’s disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.

In Q4 2025, disciplined cost management and significant rise of 88% in Net Revenue compared to Q4 2024, drove Gross Profit to US$203.0 million, achieving a Gross Margin of 62%. This represents an increase of 36% from Q3 2025 and 150% when compared to Q4 2024. For 2025, these same impacts were also noted, driving the Gross Profit to reach US$534.9 million, more than doubling 2024 figure, highlighting the propelled by cost containment strategies and a 55% increase in Net Revenue for the reasons discussed. In 2025 gross margin achieved 58%, 16 p.p. above 2024.

2.5. Operating Expenses

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Gross Profit 202,897 149,609 36 % 81,099 150 % 534,873 251,270 113 % Operational Expenses (37,777) (12,704) 197 % (13,984) 170 % (76,006) (45,171) 66 % General and administrative expenses (18,761) (10,371) 81 % (10,539) 78 % (50,052) (33,273) 50 % Exploration expenses (2,595) (2,333) 13 % (4,775) -46 % (8,018) (13,961) -44 % ARO Change in estimate for properties in C&M (489) n.a. n.a. 1,330 -105 % (489) 1,330 -105 % Other Expenses (15,932) (822) 1838 % (315) 4958 % (17,447) (1,267) 1277 % Operating income 165,120 136,905 21 % 67,115 147 % 458,867 205,366 125 %

General and Administrative (“G&A”) expenses increased by 81% compared to Q3 2025, primarily reflecting: (i) payment of professional fees related to the MSG acquisition (non-recurring); (ii) the Feasibility Study for the Era Dorada Project (non-recurring); and (iii) higher stock-based compensation (non-cash) and Deferred Share Unit (“DSU”) expenses, driven by the significant appreciation in the Company’s share price during the period; (iv) declaration of commercial production from Borborema (during the pre-commercial production period, a portion of the expenses were capitalized) and (v) addition G&A associated with the MSG Mine in December 2025. Compared to Q4 2024, G&A increased mainly due to the same reasons.

In 2025, the increase in G&A expenses was driven by the same factors, as well as costs related to the Nasdaq IPO.

Exploration expenses totaled US$2.6 million in Q4 2025, a 11% increase compared to Q3 2025 and 46% decrease from Q4 2024, as most expenses related to exploration activities in the quarter were capitalized. Exploration activities in the quarter were concentrated in Aranzazu and Almas. In 2025, exploration expenses were US$8.1 million, with a total of US$3.6 million of Aranzazu and US$1.9 million of Almas, 2% higher than 2024 (excluding Projects). In 2025, Projects were significantly lower compared to 2024, which counted for US$6.4 million of Exploration expenses. In Matupá, efforts were focused on expanding reserves in regions close to X1, Pé Quente and other strategic areas. In Carajás, exploration work successfully confirmed copper mineralization, expanding the mineral potential of the region.

Other expenses primarily comprise provisions recognized to reflect the estimated partial non-recoverability of VAT credits related to Minosa ($8,250) and the expected discount on the sale of VAT (ICMS) credits from Apoena ($1,922) and other non-recurring expenses.

The Company thus ended Q4 2025 with Operating Income of US$165.1 million, compared to an Operating Income of US$67.1 million in Q4 2024, also higher compared to the Operating Income of Q3 2025 of US$136.9 million, which reflects a positive result of higher gross profit. In 2025, the Operating Income was US$458.9 million, 125% increase compared to 2024. This result occurred due to an 113% increase in the Gross Profit and a 43% reduction on exploration expenses, partially offset by 54% higher G&A.

2.6. Adjusted EBITDA

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Operating Income 165,120 136,905 21 % 67,115 147 % 458,867 205,366 125 % Depreciation and Amortization 26,407 15,200 74 % 13,534 95 % 70,952 62,732 13 % Change in ARO estimate 489 n.a. n.a. (1,330) n.a. 489 (1,330) n.a. Other Expenses 15,932 822 n.a. 315 17,447 1,267 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 207,948 152,105 37 % 79,319 162 % 547,755 266,768 105 % Aranzazu 40,986 40,252 2 % 24,910 65 % 140,886 90,773 55 % Almas 50,673 34,872 45 % 30,520 66 % 132,334 74,513 78 % Borborema 49,168 25,144 96 % n.a. n.a 76,524 n.a. n.a Minosa 47,900 36,035 33 % 23,576 103 % 144,024 83,203 73 % Apoena 21,705 20,869 4 % 6,429 238 % 72,137 39,122 84 % MSG 9,574 - n.a - n.a 9,574 - n.a Corporate, Projects and Other (12,058) (5,067) 138 % (6,116) 97 % (27,723) (20,843) 33 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 65% 61% 4 p.p. 46% 18 p.p. 59% 45% 15 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA reached a new all-time high of US$207.9 million in Q4 2025, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly record for Aura. The Company’s increase in production, while maintaining disciplined cost control, enabled it to fully capture the benefit of rising metal prices. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled compared to Q4 2024 and grew 37% over Q3 2025.

The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by higher production, strong cost control and higher gold and copper prices, as discussed previously. This result was also noted on the Adjusted EBITDA margin gain of 18 p.p. compared to Q4 2024, supported by stronger metal prices but also by a 16% increase in sales volume.

In 2025, Adjusted EBITDA reached a record high of US$547.8 million, more than doubling year-over-year, representing a 105% increase compared to 2024. This strong performance was driven by higher production volumes, mainly supported by Borborema and MSG, which together added 33,334 GEO to the annual production, as well as a 5% increase in production at Almas versus 2024. Supported by operating leverage and disciplined cost management, the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 59%, compared to 45% in 2024.

2.7. Financial Result

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % EBIT 165,120 136,905 21 % 67,115 147 % 458,867 205,366 125 % Financial Result (123,188) (102,565) 20 % (9,791) 1159 % (406,994) (151,679) 168 % Accretion expense 690 (2,980) n.a. (1,419) n.a. (5,090) (5,972) -15 % Lease interest expense (1,651) (824) 100 % (2,365) -30 % (4,231) (9,144) -54 % Interest expense on loans and debentures (8,274) (5,786) 43 % (6,447) 28 % (25,913) (22,063) 17 % Finance cost on post-employment benefit (867) (535) 62 % 204 n.a. (2,487) (1,045) 138 % Unrealized loss with derivative gold collars (81,723) (75,252) 9 % 9,252 n.a. (281,489) (80,241) 251 % Realized loss with derivative gold collars (21,650) (17,130) 26 % (5,376) 303 % (56,519) (5,376) 951 % Loss on other derivative transactions (2,180) (685) 218 % (3,386) -36 % (5,997) (4,707) 27 % Change in liability measured at fair value (5,296) (1,036) 411%. n.a. n.a. (12,716) n.a. n.a. Foreign exchange (3,302) (36) n.a. (1,273) 169 % (8,976) (12,268) -27 % Derivative fee n.a. n.a n.a n.a. n.a. n.a. (13,522) n.a. Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments n.a. n.a n.a n.a. n.a. (8,763) n.a. n.a. Other finance costs (2,587) (585) 342 % (2,397) 8 % (3,904) (3,444) 13 % Finance expenses (126,840) (104,849) 21 % (13,207) 861 % (416,085) (157,782) 164 % Change in liability measured at fair value n.a. n.a. n.a. 804 n.a. n.a. 719 n.a. Interest income 3,652 2,284 60 % 2,612 40 % 9,091 5,384 69 % Finance income 3,652 2,284 60 % 3,416 7 % 9,091 6,103 49%. Profit/ (loss) before income taxes 41,932 33,518 25 % 57,009 -27 % 51,873 52,420 -1 %

The Company’s Financial Result in Q4 2025 was a loss of US$(123.2) million, following on from the US$(102.6) million loss in Q3 2025, impacted by:

Unrealized loss on gold hedges in Q4 2025, arising from mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments related to outstanding gold hedge positions, reflecting increase in gold prices between the start and the end of the quarter, coming from US$3,825.30 per Oz and reaching US$4,386.30 per Oz at the end of the period. In accordance with IFRS standards, the Company records MTM adjustments at the end of each reporting period for all outstanding derivative positions.

Realized losses with gold hedges in Q4 2025 were related to cash settlement of outstanding gold collars during the quarter, driven by the expiration of gold collars within the quarter.

All of Aura’s outstanding gold collars (189,072 Ozs) are associated with the future production of the Borborema and will expire equally between January/2026 and June/2028. As previously disclosed, an estimated 80% of the production for the first 3 years of the Borborema Project were hedged in 2023 at ceiling prices of US$2,400 per Oz.

2.8. Net Income

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Profit/ (loss) before income taxes 41,932 33,518 25 % 57,009 -26 % 51,873 52,420 -1 % Total taxes (61,796) (27,892) 122 % (40,365) 53 % (131,213) (82,691) 59 % Current income tax expense (50,064) (38,402) 30 % (16,383) 206 % (138,831) (52,971) 162 % Deferred income tax expense (11,732) 10,510 n.a. (23,982) -51 % 7,618 (29,720) n.a. Profit/(loss) for the period (19,864) 5,626 n.a. 16,644 n.a. (79,340) (30,271) 162 % Net Margin -6% 2% 5 p.p. 10% 13 p.p. -9% -5% 3 p.p. Unrealized loss with derivative gold collars (81,723) (75,252) 9 % 9,252 n.a. (281,489) (80,241) 251 % Foreign Exchange (3,302) (36) n.a. (1,273) 159 % (8,976) (12,268) -27 % Deferred taxes on non-monetary items (8,115) 12,242 n.a. (15,971) -49 % 14,208 (19,309) n.a. Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. (8,763) n.a. n.a. Adjusted Net Income 73,276 68,672 7 % 24,636 197 % 205,680 81,548 152 %

Net income in Q4 2025 was US$(19.9) million, compared to Net Income of US$16.6 million in Q4 2024 and a Net income of US$5.6 million in Q3 2025. This result versus Q4 2024 occurred mainly due to higher financial expenses related to the MTM gold derivative losses and higher current income taxes, driven by the strong improvement in the Company’s Operating Income.

In 2025, Net Loss reached US$(79.3) million, also mainly due to mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments on open gold hedging positions, driven by the sharp increase in gold price between the start and the end of the year.

Adjusted Net Income

As result of increase in the Company’s Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income in Q4 2025 reached US$73.3 million in the period. The Q4 2025 Adjusted Net Income excludes:

Non-cash losses related to gold hedges: US$(81.7) million

FX losses: US$(3.3) million

Deferred taxes over non-monetary items US$(8.1) million





As result of increase in the Company’s Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income in 2025 was US$205.7 million in the period, compared to US$81.6 million in 2024, an increase of 152%, excluding:

Non-cash losses related to gold hedges: US$(281.5) million

FX losses: US$(9.0) million

Deferred taxes over non-monetary items US$14.2 million

Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments US$(8.8) million





3. Performance of the Operating Units

3.1 Aranzazu

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Production at Constant Prices (GEO)¹ 18,878 20,288 -7 % 20,260 -7 % 100,031 97,521 3 % Production at Current Prices (GEO) 18,878 21,534 -12 % 23,379 -19 % 83,149 97,558 -15 % Sales (GEO) 18,068 21,514 -16 % 23,379 -23 % 82,328 97,649 -16 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,228 1,133 8 % 980 25 % 1,156 965 20 % AISC (US$/GEO) 1,732 1,511 15 % 1,431 21 % 1,569 1,308 20 % Net Revenue 66,541 67,094 -1 % 52,664 26 % 246,405 196,787 25 % Cost of goods sold (31,896) (29,631) 8 % (29,570) 8 % (122,830) (119,736) 3 % Gross Profit 34,645 37,463 -8 % 23,094 50 % 123,575 77,051 60 % Expenses (2,471) (2,459) 0 % (4,854) -36 % (11,093) (11,816) -19 % General and administrative expenses (1,711) (1,784) -4 % (4,140) -59 % (6,785) (7,143) -5 % Exploration expenses (1,416) (675) 110 % (714) 98 % (3,594) (4,673) -23 % Other income (expenses) 656 (268) n.a. (363) -281 % (714) (1,840) -61 % EBIT 31,906 35,004 -9 % 18,240 73 % 112,482 65,235 77 % Adjusted EBITDA 40,986 39,646 3 % 24,910 65 % 140,886 90,773 55 % Financial Result (1,844) (2,441) -24 % (3,100) -53 % (8,081) (5,757) 106 % Financial expenses, net (2,112) (2,173) -3 % (2,737) -23 % (8,081) (3,917) 106 % EBT 30,062 32,563 -8 % 15,140 99 % 104,401 59,478 76 % Total taxes (13,668) (8,088) 69 % (12,539) 9 % (41,671) (30,939) 35 % Current income tax expense (3,013) (10,248) -71 % 3,489 -186 % (32,727) (15,859) 106 % Deferred income tax expense (10,655) 2,160 n.a. (16,028) -34 % (8,944) (15,080) -41 % Profit for the period 16,394 24,475 -33 % 2,601 530 % 62,730 28,539 120 %

Applies the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q4 2025 for Q3 2025 and Q4 2024: Copper price = US$5.06/lb; Gold Price = US$4,214/oz; Silver Price = US$56.86/oz and Molybdenum Price = US$22.12/oz.

At Aranzazu, production reached 18,878 GEO, representing a 12% decrease compared to the previous quarter and 19% over the Q4 2024, resulting mainly from metal prices since higher gold prices negatively impact the conversion to GEO. At constant prices, Aranzazu production was 7% lower when compared to Q3 2025 as well as compared to Q4 2024, due to slightly lower grades of copper, silver and gold, due to mine sequencing and according to the Company’s plan. In 2025, total production decreased by 15% compared to the previous year at current prices, in line with the negative impact of the metals price conversion. At constant 2024 metal prices, Aranzazu produced 100,031 GEO, 3% above the previous year, mainly due to higher grades and commercial molybdenum production. At 2025 Guidance Prices, Aranzazu ended 2025 with a production of 92,569 GEO, in line with the Guidance range.

Aranzazu’s Net Revenue in Q4 2025 was US$66.5 million, 1% lower compared to Q3 2025 and up 26% compared to Q4 2024, primarily driven by higher metal prices. Average sales prices rose quarter-over-quarter, with copper increasing 14%, gold 21%, silver 42%. For 2025, Aranzazu’s Net Revenue reached US$246.4 million, a 25% increase over 2024, also attributed to elevated metal prices.

Cash Cost was US$1,228/GEO for the quarter, 8% higher than Q3 2025 and 25% higher than Q4 2024, mainly due to GEO conversion and also lower grades and recovery. In 2025, Cash Cost increased by 20%, with a total of US$1,156/GEO, primarily impacted by the effect of metal prices in the conversion to GEO, what was partially offset by higher grades and recovery rates.

Aranzazu’s AISC was US$1,732 in the quarter, up 15% from Q3 2025 and up 21% from Q4 2024, primarily due to variations in metal prices. At constant Q4 2024 metal prices, AISC was US$1,478/GEO, and increase of 3% over Q4 2024, mainly because of slightly lower grades of copper, silver and gold.

Aranzazu’s Adjusted EBITDA was US$41.0 million in Q4 2025, reflecting a 3% increase from Q3 2025 and a 65% compared to Q4 2024, driven by robust Net Revenue growth from higher metal prices compared to 2024. For 2025, Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$140.9 million, up 55% from 2024, propelled by the increase in Net Revenue, primarily from elevated metal prices, which more than offset the sales volume decline.

3.2 Apoena

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Production (GEO) 8,961 9,249 -3 % 7,121 26 % 35,304 37,173 -5 % Sales (GEO) 8,961 9,249 -3 % 9,944 -10 % 35,836 39,019 -8 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,450 1,082 34 % 1,793 -19 % 1,232 1,189 4 % AISC (US$/GEO) 2,427 1,791 36 % 2,494 -3 % 2,007 1,833 9 % Net Revenue 36,102 31,223 16 % 26,024 39 % 120,389 90,273 33 % Cost of goods sold (13,961) (15,307) -9 % (16,565) -16 % (58,642) (62,875) -7 % Gross Profit 22,141 15,916 39 % 9,459 134 % 61,747 27,398 125 % Expenses (3,525) (374) 843 % (413) 766 % (6,225) (3,519) 94 % General and administrative expenses (1,293) (292) 343 % (1,674) -23 % (3,822) (4,481) -15 % Exploration expenses (145) (82) 77 % (69) 110 % (413) (368) 12 % Change in ARO estimate (239) n.a. n.a. 1,330 n.a. (239) 1,330 n.a. Other income (expenses) (1,848) (16) n.a. 6 n.a. (1,751) 317 n.a. EBIT 18,713 15,542 20 % 9,046 107 % 55,522 23,879 129 % Adjusted EBITDA 21,705 20,735 5 % 6,429 255 % 72,137 39,122 84 % Financial Result (661) (5,402) -88 % (3,126) -75 % (14,083) (14,696) -6 % Financial expenses, net (564) (5,386) -90 % (3,132) -78 % (14,083) (15,013) -6 % EBT 18,052 10,140 78 % 5,920 203 % 41,439 9,183 351 % Total taxes (3,500) (717) 388 % (2,249) 119 % (4,086 ) (4,270) -4 % Current income tax expense (1,648) (893) 85 % (19) n.a. (4,066) (1,984) 105 % Deferred income tax expense (1,852) 176 n.a. (2,230) -17 % (20) (2,286) n.a. Profit for the period 14,552 9,423 54 % 3,671 254 % 37,353 4,913 660 %

At Apoena, production was 8,961 GEO, 3% lower than Q3 2025, driven by due to lower ore feed to the plant and lower recovery, but in line with the Company’s plan. Compared with Q4 2024, production increased 26%, primarily because of higher recovery rates, with 4% increase, and higher grades, from 0.70 g/ton to 0.79 g/ton. In 2025, production was of 35,304 GEO, a decrease of 5% when compared to 2024, attributable mainly to lower grades and lower ore mined as expected. Considering the full year of 2025, Apoena exceeded the Company’s expectations by delivering higher grades and improved productivity, achieving a recovery rate of 94%, which drove the mine to finish 2025 above the upper end of the Guidance range, which was 32,000 GEO.

Apoena’s Net Revenue totaled US$36.1 million for Q4 2025, 16% higher than Q3 2025 and 39% above the Q4 2024, driven primarily by higher gold prices.

The Cash Cost was US$1,450/GEO for the quarter, down 19% from Q4 2024, primarily driven by improved recovery rates and higher grades. Compared to Q3 2025, the Cash Cost was up 34%, mainly due to a higher waste-to-ore ratio which increased to 12.50 tonnes, combined with 29% lower ore mined volumes. For 2025, Cash Cost increased 4% to US$1,232/GEO, below Company’s annual Guidance, primarily due to lower grades, consistent with expected mine sequencing. In Q4 2025, Apoena’s AISC was US$2,427/GEO, 3% lower than Q4 2024, due to the lower G&A and decreased lease expenses. Compared to Q3 2025, AISC increased 36% due to higher maintenance costs, impacted by plant maintenance in December, representing an increase in COGS. For 2025, AISC ended with US$ 2,007/GEO, 9% higher than 2024, due to 181% higher CAPEX due to higher exploration near mine, tailing dams investments and machinery equipment. When compared to Apoena’s AISC Guidance, this result was 18% below the lower range which was US$2,425/GEO to US$2,619/GEO.

In Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly, mainly driven by higher production levels, improved cost performance and stronger gold prices. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, despite slightly lower production and sales volumes and higher costs, the positive impact of higher gold prices more than offset these pressures, supporting an increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. In Q4 2025 versus Q4 2024, EBITDA rose by 255%, explained by the increase in production, gold prices and lower cash costs. On a full-year basis, EBITDA more than doubled in 2025 compared to 2024, primarily driven by higher gold prices, which more than offset the impact of lower production and sales volumes and higher cost levels during the period.

3.3 Minosa

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Production (GEO) 17,818 18,138 -2 % 19,294 -8 % 71,649 78,372 -9 % Sales (GEO) 16,972 17,827 -5 % 19,338 -12 % 70,161 79,036 -11 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,087 1,192 -9 % 1,234 -12 % 1,152 1,126 2 % AISC (US$/GEO) 1,267 1,378 -8 % 1,295 2 % 1,298 1,205 8 % Net Revenue 67,476 59,204 14 % 48,899 38 % 230,518 177,692 30 % Cost of goods sold (19,831) (22,486) -12 % (25,850) -23 % (85,849) (94,872) -10 % Gross Profit 47,645 36,718 30 % 23,049 107 % 144,669 82,820 75 % Expenses (8,998) (2,031) 343 % (1,450) 243 % (14,102) (5,490) 91 % General and administrative expenses (730) (1,271) -43 % (933) -22 % (4,302) (4,383) -2 % Exploration expenses (85) (760) -89 % (517) -84 % (1,345) (1,107) 21 % Other income (expenses) (8,183) (281) 2812 % (1,170) 599 % (8,455) (1,899) 345 % EBIT 38,375 34,687 11 % 21,599 88 % 130,567 77,330 73 % Adjusted EBITDA 47,900 35,478 35 % 23,576 103 % 144,024 83,203 73 % Financial Result (988) (1,428) -31 % (3,047) -47 % (5,161) (9,029) -28 % Financial expenses, net (1,260) (1,147) 10 % (1,877) -33 % (5,161) (7,130) -28 % Profit before income taxes 37,387 33,259 12 % 18,552 102 % 125,406 68,301 84 % Total taxes (8,219) (8,350) -2 % (5,059) 62 % (30,212) (19,938) 52 % Current income tax expense (11,463) (8,725) 31 % (4,314) 166 % (34,573) (19,174) 80 % Deferred income tax expense 3,244 375 765 % (745) n.a. 4,361 (764) n.a. Profit for the period 29,168 24,909 17 % 13,493 116 % 95,194 48,363 97 %

In Q4 2025, Minosa production totaled 17,818 GEO, 2% lower than Q3 2025 and 8% Q4 2024, mainly due to the impact of the rainy season and expansion works to increase the stacking area. In 2025, production achieved 71,649 GEO, a decrease of 9% mainly due to lower ore feed to the plant, reflecting mine sequencing and weather-related constraints, but consistent with Aura’s expectations. This performance allowed Minosa to close 2025 at the upper end of the Guidance range.

Net Revenue totaled US$67.5 million in Q4 2025, up 14% from Q3 2025, while in Q4 2024 it grew 38%, due to the increase in the price of gold over the period. In 2025, Net Revenue reached US$230.5 million, 30% higher than 2024.

The Cash Cost was US$1,087/GEO for the quarter, down 12% from Q4 2024 and also down 9% from Q3 2025, primarily driven by lower extraction in both periods. For 2025, Cash Cost increased 2% to US$1,152/GEO, in line with the Company’s annual Guidance, primarily due to lower extraction, that negatively impacted production and sales.

The All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) for Q4 2025 was US$1,267/GEO, down 2% from Q4 2024 with a COGS reduction of 23% driven by lower production and reduced costs. These savings were more than offset by the increase in CAPEX, which rose from US$ 0.999 million to US$ 2.253 million due to investments in leach pad phases expansion and infrastructure, in the context of a 12% reduction in sales volumes. Compared to Q3 2025, AISC decreased 8%, primarily due to lower COGS of 11% due to lower unitary mine costs and higher grades. For 2025, AISC was US$1,297/GEO, an 8% increase over 2024, reflecting the combined impact of lower sales of 11%, due to lower ore plant feed, and increase in Capex, due to improvements in pilling infrastructure.

In Q4 2025, Minosa’s Adjusted EBITDA reached US$47.9 million, up 35% from Q3 2025 and 103% from Q4 2024, driven by higher gold prices, despite reduced production from lower stacking volumes due to increased rainfall and higher CAPEX year-over-year. For 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was US$144.0 million, a 73% increase from 2024, supported by elevated gold prices and higher grades, partially offset by higher CAPEX.

3.4 Almas

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Production (GEO) 15,872 15,089 5 % 16,679 -5 % 56,979 54,129 5 % Sales (GEO) 15,872 15,089 5 % 16,679 -5 % 56,979 54,129 5 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 837 986 -15 % 692 21 % 1,004 950 6 % AISC (US$/GEO) 962 1,132 -15 % 713 35 % 1,150 1,139 1 % Net Revenue 65,774 51,329 28 % 43,930 50 % 195,981 129,411 51 % Cost of goods sold (17,043) (18,147) -6 % (18,433) -8 % (69,740) (65,410) 7 % Gross Profit 48,731 33,182 47 % 25,497 91 % 126,241 64,001 97 % Expenses (6,720) (1,595) 321 % (1,004) 659 % (11,284) (3,942) 192 % General and administrative expenses (1,099) (1,107) -1 % 130 n.a. (4,484) (2,808) 60 % Exploration expenses (783) (488) 60 % (1,134) -31 % (1,931) (1,134) 70 % Other income (expenses) (4,838) (5) n.a. 119 n.a. (4,869) 74 n.a. EBIT 41,980 31,587 33 % 24,493 71 % 114,957 60,059 91 % Adjusted EBITDA 50,673 34,525 47 % 30,520 66 % 132,334 74,513 78 % Financial Result (7,912) (2,426) 226 % (6,396) 21 % (18,552) (12,273) 50 % Financial expenses, net (7,943) (2,421) 228 % (6,515) 22 % (18,552) (12,347) 50 % Profit before income taxes 34,068 29,161 17 % 18,097 88 % 96,405 47,786 102 % Total taxes (15,815) (8,478) 87 % (19,280) -18 % (30,276) (23,403) 29 % Current income tax expense (14,601) (9,614) 52 % (14,873) -2 % (37,314) (13,010) 187 % Deferred income tax expense (1,214) 1,136 n.a. (4,407) -72 % 7,038 (10,393) n.a. Profit for the period 18,253 20,683 -12 % (1,183) n.a. 66,129 24,383 171 %

During Q4 2025, Almas produced 15,872 GEO, 5% higher than Q3 2025 (15,088 GEO), driven by higher ore processed volumes and improved mine performance, reflecting the results of the plant expansion. Production was 5% lower when compared to Q4 2024, due to lower grades (decrease from 1.2g/ton to 1.02g/ton) in line with the mine sequencing. Also, as a result of the expansion project, Almas closed 2025 with production of 56,979, 5% higher than the prior year, despite lower grades due to mine sequencing. With this performance, Almas ended the year near the upper end of its Guidance.

Net Revenue was US$65.8 million in Q4 2025, up 28% from Q3 2025, driven by increased sales volumes, supported by higher ore processing from the plant expansion, and elevated metal prices. Compared to Q4 2024, Net Revenue rose 50%, primarily due to a significant rise in gold prices. For 2025, Net Revenue was US$196.0 million, a 51% increase from 2024, fueled by higher sales volumes from enhanced operational capacity and larger equipment, alongside higher metal prices.

The Cash Cost was US$837/GEO in Q4 2025, 21% higher than Q4 2024 and 15% lower than Q3 2025. Compared to Q3 2025, Cash Cost fell 15%, attributed to a production plan with a lower waste-to-ore (from 4.44 to 4.22) ratio and higher grades (up 5% from 1.01 to 1.06), while compared to Q4 2024, waste to ore ratio grew 29% with 13% lower grades. For 2025, Cash Cost increased 6% due to higher COGS.

Almas’ All-in Sustaining Cost was US$ 783/GEO in Q4 2025, down 31% from Q3 2025, supported by improved operational performance, and 10% higher than Q4 2024 due to higher Capex. Q4 2024 results were affected by positive non-recurring accounting adjustments amounting to US$136/oz. Discounting these effects, the AISC for the quarter would be US$849/oz, representing a decrease of 13% in comparison between the quarters. In 2025, Almas AISC was US$1,150/oz in line with 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$50.7 million in Q4 2025, 66% higher than Q4 2024 result, driven by 21% increase in ore processing from the plant expansion, improved operational performance and elevated gold prices. Compared to Q3 2025, Adjusted EBITDA rose 47%, primarily due to higher gold prices and 15% lower Cash Cost and 2% lower AISC. For 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was US$132.3 million, an 78% increase from 2024, supported by higher sales volumes from expanded operational capacity.

3.5 Borborema

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Change % 2025 Production (GEO) 15,777 10,219 54 % 28,500 Sales (GEO) 15,777 11,228 41 % 28,195 Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 931 1,127 -17 % 1,009 AISC (US$/GEO) 1,111 1,237 -10 % 1,175 Net revenue 65,530 38,982 68 % 108,202 Cost of goods sold (21,870) (12,652) 73 % (35,636) Gross Profit 43,660 26,330 66 % 72,566 Expenses (1,608) (1,186) 36 % (3,158) General and administrative expenses (1,700) (869) 96 % (2,863) Exploration expenses (53) (317) -83 % (440) Other income (expenses) 150 (20) n.a. 145 EBIT 42,052 25,144 67 % 69,408 Adjusted EBITDA 49,168 25,144 95 % 76,524 Financial Result (10,249) (252) 3967 % (18,350) Finance expenses, net (10,254) (232) 4320 % (18,350) EBT 31,803 24,892 28 % 51,058 Total taxes (15,192) (522) 2810 % (16,565) Current income tax expense (15,971) (6,585) 143 % (22,556) Deferred income tax expense 779 6,063 -87 % 5,991 Profit/(loss) for the period 16,611 24,370 -32 % 34,493

Note: Borborema’s Q2 2025 results did not presented significant sales due to the beginning of gold production on its ramp-up phase, while Q3 2025 counts with a full quarter of relevant sales. Due to this, the results of Q3 2025 and Q2 2025 are not comparable.

Borborema’s production totaled 15,704 GEO, 54% above the previous quarter, reflecting progress along the ramp-up curve, achieving higher milling throughput, prioritizing higher-grade material, and increasing overall recovery. During the year, Borborema delivered results below the guidance range, mainly due to lower recoveries achieved during the pre-commercial production phase. This led to the decision to feed the plant with lower-grade material until full stabilization of performance. Performance improved significantly over the course of the year, and at the end of Q4 2025, recovery reached 91.7%, a significant improvement compared to the start of the ramp-up (76.5%), along with a 35% increase in grade compared to 2Q25, closing the year with an average grade of 1.42 g/t, due to mine sequencing. In 2025, the production totaled 28,500 GEO, reflecting ramp-up curve advancement, reaching higher ore throughput with a total ore plant feed of 885.8 tonnes, prioritizing higher-grade material, ending the year with an average grade of 1.19g/tonne with average recovery rate of 86%.

Net Revenue was US$65.5 million in Q4 2025, up 68% from Q3 2025, driven by increased sales volumes, supported by higher metal prices. For 2025, Net Revenue was US$108.2 million, fueled by higher sales volumes from enhanced operational capacity, alongside higher metal prices. The Net Revenue of the year was US$108.2 million, mainly because of productivity gains along the ramp-up phase, driven by fleet replacement and continued production.



The Cash Cost was US$931/GEO in Q4 2025, reflecting progress along the ramp-up curve. Borborema’s All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) was US$1,111/GEO in Q4 2025, due to higher sales. By the end of 2025, Borborema’s Cash Cost was US$ 1,009/GEO, explained by control costs balanced with the total volume sold. The AISC of 2025 was US$ 1,175/GEO, mainly due to high CAPEX during the ramp-up phase.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$49.2 million in Q4 2025, driven by strong Net Revenue from 54% increase in production and favorable gold prices. In 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 76.5 million.

3.6 MSG

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025¹ Production (GEO) 4,761 Sales (GEO) 4,797 Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 2,148 AISC (US$/GEO) 3,132 Net revenue 20,238 Cost of goods sold (14,163 ) Gross Profit 6,075 Expenses (582 ) General and administrative expenses (224 ) Exploration expenses (134 ) ARO Change in estimate (250 ) Other income (expenses) 26 EBIT 5,493 Adjusted EBITDA 9,574 Financial Result 669 Finance expenses, net 669 Profit before income taxes 6,162 Total taxes (1,753 ) Current income tax expense - Deferred income tax expense (1,753 ) Profit/(loss) for the period 4,409

1. Only December 2025 considered.

Considering the conclusion of the acquisition of MSG on December 2, 2025, Aura is consolidating MSG’s results only for the month of December, which a production of 4,761 GEO in the month. This production resulted in a Net Revenue of US$20.5 million in Q4 2025.

The Cash Cost was US$2,148/GEO in Q4 2025. MSG All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) was US$3,132/GEO in Q4 2025. December marked the month of the change of control at MSG, and Aura is actively implementing a plan to improve production and costs throughout 2026.

4. Cash Flow

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Adjusted EBITDA 207,948 152,105 37 % 79,319 162 % 547,755 266,768 105 % (+) Exploration Expenses 2,595 2,333 11 % 4,775 -46 % 8,018 13,961 -43 % (-) Sustaining Capex and Exploration Capex in mines in production (21,686) (14,335) 51 % (8,200) 164 % (61,926) (35,877) 73 % (+/-) ∆ Working Capital, Changes in Other Assets and Liabilities and Others (43,331) (26,033) 66 % 3,600 n.a. (82,841) (8,537) 870 % (-) Income Taxes Paid (27,629) (17,755) 56 % (3,356) 723 % (84,829) (18,902) 349 % (-) Lease Payments (2,070) (4,551) -55 % (3,712) -44 % (15,983) (17,202) -7 % (-) Realized Losses on Gold Hedges (21,650) (17,130) 26 % (5,376) 303 % (56,519) (5,376) 951 % Recurring Free Cash Flow 94,176 74,633 26 % 67,050 40 % 253,675 194,835 30 %

In Q4 2025, Recurring Free Cash Flow reached US$94.2 million, 26% from Q3 2025 and 50% from Q4 2024. Compared to Q3 2025, the increase was primarily driven by:

37% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to US$207.9 million

These were partially offset by: 56% increase in income taxes paid (from US$17.7 million to US$27.6 million); Nonrecurring increase in Working Capital, Changes in Other Assets and Liabilities and Others outflow of US$43.3 million; and increase in realized losses on gold hedges (to US$21.6 million), resulted from the gold price increase.







In 2025, Recurring Free Cash Flow reached US$253.7 million, 30% from 202. Compared to Q3 2025, the increase was primarily driven by:

105% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to US$547.8 million

These were partially offset by: 349% increase in income taxes paid (from US$18.9 million to US$82.8 million); Nonrecurring increase in Working Capital, Changes in Other Assets and Liabilities and Others outflow of US$82.8 million; and increase in realized losses on gold hedges (to US$56.5 million), resulted from the gold price increase.







The chart below shows the change in cash position for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2025, from a management perspective:

Changes to the Cash Position Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2025 – Managerial View (US$ Million)

Changes to the Cash Position Q3 2025 vs. Q4 2025 – Managerial View (US$ Million)

5. Investment

The Company’s consolidated Capex for Q4 2025 totaled US$45.8 million. The main investment headlines for the quarter include:

Expansion of Capex : US$22.2 million, mainly on Apoena and Almas, where US$6.7 million was invested at Apoena, US$7.8 million at Almas, US$2.0 at Era Dorada and the remaining US$3.6 million was at Borborema, Aranzazu and Minosa. Other expansion projects totaled US$2.3 million.

: US$22.2 million, mainly on Apoena and Almas, where US$6.7 million was invested at Apoena, US$7.8 million at Almas, US$2.0 at Era Dorada and the remaining US$3.6 million was at Borborema, Aranzazu and Minosa. Other expansion projects totaled US$2.3 million. Maintenance Capex : US$19.4 million, of which US$6.6 million was allocated to Aranzazu, US$4.0 million to Apoena, and US$0.8 million to Almas, US$2.4 million to Minosa, US$1.7 million to Borborema and US$3.8 million at MSG.

: US$19.4 million, of which US$6.6 million was allocated to Aranzazu, US$4.0 million to Apoena, and US$0.8 million to Almas, US$2.4 million to Minosa, US$1.7 million to Borborema and US$3.8 million at MSG. Exploration Capex: US$4.2 million, allocated to exploration activities. Apoena led investment with US$1.4 million, followed by Aranzazu with US$0.7 million and other US$0.3 million at Almas and Minosa. Other exploration projects totaled US$1.9 million.





The Company’s consolidated Capex for 2025 totaled US$179,434 million. The highlights for the year include:

Expansion of Capex: US$111.0 million, concentrated mainly on Borborema, Apoena and Almas, where US$53.8 million was invested at Borborema, US$18.9 million at Apoena and Almas, each. US$3.8 where invested at Era Dorada and the remaining US$6.0 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. Other expansion projects and Corporate totaled US$9.7 million.

US$111.0 million, concentrated mainly on Borborema, Apoena and Almas, where US$53.8 million was invested at Borborema, US$18.9 million at Apoena and Almas, each. US$3.8 where invested at Era Dorada and the remaining US$6.0 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. Other expansion projects and Corporate totaled US$9.7 million. Maintenance Capex : US$52.9 million, of which US$24.7 million was allocated to Aranzazu, US$11.2 million to Apoena, and US$3.9 million to Almas, US$6.3 million to Minosa, US$3.0 million to Borborema and US$ 3.9 million to MSG.

: US$52.9 million, of which US$24.7 million was allocated to Aranzazu, US$11.2 million to Apoena, and US$3.9 million to Almas, US$6.3 million to Minosa, US$3.0 million to Borborema and US$ 3.9 million to MSG. Exploration Capex: US$15.5 million, allocated to exploration activities. Apoena led investment with US$4.5 million, followed by Aranzazu with US$3.6 million, and other US$0.9 million to Minosa and Almas. Other exploration projects totaled US$6.5 million.





6. Gross and Net Debt

Total gross debt (short and long-term portion) was US$411,168 at the end of Q4 2025, a decrease when compared to U$429,776 at the end of Q3 2025. This decrease was mainly driven by interest and principal payments in the quarter.

The Company’s cash position remains comfortable, closing out the year at US$286,056, due to the Nasdaq IPO and strong Recurring Cash Flows.

The Company's Net Debt reached US$117,619 by Q4 2025 an increase compared to Q3 2025 due to the payment for the MSG acquisition, payment of dividends and temporary increase in working capital. There was a decrease of 32% when compared to the same period of 2024, due to due to strong cashflow from operations and the net proceeds from Nasdaq IPO of US$200.1 million, which together more than offset the total CAPEX in 2025 (US$ 179.4 million), acquisition of MSG, Bluestone and Altamira shares (US$ 74,543) and robust payment of dividends (US$ 115,814) in the year. The net debt-to-last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 0.28x at the end of Q4 2025.

Net Debt Breakdown

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ Change % Q4 2024 YoY Change % Loans and debentures (current) 99,548 89,810 11 % 82,007 21 % Loans and debentures (non-current) 311,620 339,966 -8 % 361,097 -14 % Gross debt 411,168 429,776 -4 % 443,104 -7 % Cash and cash equivalents 286,056 351,414 -19 % 270,189 6 % Restricted Cash 3,075 n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Derivative financial instrument (Almas Swap) 4,418 14,590 -70 % n.a. n.a. Net Debt 117,619 63,772 84 % 188,079 -32 % Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 0.28x 0.15x -0.70x -0.70x 0.0x

The table below shows the debt amortization timeline:

Debt Amortization Timeline (US$ thousand)

Derivative Options

i. Derivative Collars – Apoena and Almas



As of December 31, 2025, the Company did not have any outstanding zero-cost put/call collar contracts related to gold production. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had outstanding zero-cost put/call collar arrangements covering gold production at the Almas Project and Apoena Mines. All such contracts expired during 2025.

ii. Derivative Collars - Borborema



As of December 31, 2025, Borborema had 198,561 ounces outstanding. The put/calls collars have floor prices of $1,745 and ceiling prices at $2,400 per ounce of gold expiring between October 2025 and June 2028.

The fair value effect of both the Derivative Collars for the year ended December 31, 2025 is ($281,489) ($80,241) in December 31, 2024), recorded as a finance expenses loss in the financial statements.

7. Guidance vs. Actual

The Company achieved the 2025 Guidance, including Production, Cash Cost, All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and CAPEX, as shown in the results below:



Gold equivalent ounces production ('000 GEO) – 2025



Low High 2025 A 2025 at Guidance

metal prices % Aranzazu 88 97 83 93 106% - 96% Apoena 29 32 35 35 122% - 110% Minosa 64 73 72 72 112% - 98% Almas 51 58 57 57 111% - 98% Total ex-Borborema 233 260 247 257 110% - 99% Borborema 33 40 29 29 86% - 72% Total 266 300 276 285 107% - 95%

Cash Cost per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2025



Low High 2025 A 2025 at Guidance metal prices % Aranzazu 1,029 1,132 1,156 1,006 98% - 89% Apoena 1,258 1,384 1,232 1,232 98% - 89% Minosa 1,108 1,219 1,152 1,152 104% - 94% Almas 1,013 1,114 1,004 1,004 99% - 90% Borborema 1,084 1,232 1,009 1,009 93% - 82% Total 1,078 1,191 1,118 1,070 99% - 90%

AISC per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2025



Low High 2025 A 2025 at Guidance metal prices % Aranzazu 1,348 1,458 1,569 1,366 101% - 94% Apoena 2,425 2,619 2,007 2,007 81% - 75% Minosa 1,263 1,364 1,297 1,297 104% - 96% Almas 1,113 1,202 1,150 1,150 103% - 96% Borborema 1,113 1,304 1,175 1,175 106% - 90% Total 1,374 1,492 1,429 1,368 100% - 92%







Capex (US$ million) – 2025



Low - 2025 High - 2025 2025 A % Sustaining 40 47 53 133% - 113% Exploration 10 13 15 150% - 112% New Projects + Expansion 99 106 111 112% - 104% Total 149 167 179 107% - 120%

The Company’s consolidated Capex for 2025 totaled US$180 million, above the high range, above the Guidance 2025 range, mainly due to:

Expansion CAPEX: In 2025, the expansion CAPEX exceeded the Guidance Range (+6%), largely driven by advances not included in the guidance, such as: (i) the early works of the Almas Underground Development Project, and (ii) the development at Apoena exceeded plan at Nosde Pit, supporting future better production performance.

In 2025, the expansion CAPEX exceeded the Guidance Range (+6%), largely driven by advances not included in the guidance, such as: (i) the early works of the Almas Underground Development Project, and (ii) the development at Apoena exceeded plan at Nosde Pit, supporting future better production performance. Sustaining CAPEX: In 2025, the sustaining CAPEX was 2% above the Guidance Range, mainly due to the MSG consolidation in December, which added US$ 3.5 million in sustaining capex which had not been included in the guidance.

In 2025, the sustaining CAPEX was 2% above the Guidance Range, mainly due to the MSG consolidation in December, which added US$ 3.5 million in sustaining capex which had not been included in the guidance. Exploration CAPEX: In 2025, exploration CAPEX also exceeded guidance (+6%) following the strategy of an expanded drilling program, focused on Carajás, Serrinhas and Matupá, supporting reserve growth and long-term value creation.





2026 Guidance:

The Company’s gold equivalent production, AISC and cash operating cost per gold equivalent ounce sold, and CAPEX guidance for 2026 are detailed below.

Production

The table below details the Company’s updated GEO production Guidance for 2026 by business unit. For such Guidance, the Company considered the following metal prices:

Gold Price = $4,287.50 /oz;

Copper price = $5.18/lb;

Silver Price = $58.72/oz;

Molybdenum Price = $22.16/oz.

Gold equivalent ounces production ('000 GEO) – 2026 Low High Aranzazu 68 76 Apoena 37 44 Minosa 63 70 Almas 57 63 Borborema 65 77 MSG 50 60 Total 340 390

2026 Production Guidance:

Aranzazu: Aranzazu's production in 2026 is expected to be around 22% below 2025, due to the grades decrease, due to mine sequencing, assuming constant metal prices. However, given the guidance average gold price of $4,287.50 /oz, an increase of 24% over the realized gold prices of 2025, and copper price of $4.9/lb, the total volume in GEO will be impacted by an unfavorable metal-to-GEO conversion factor.

Aranzazu's production in 2026 is expected to be around 22% below 2025, due to the grades decrease, due to mine sequencing, assuming constant metal prices. However, given the guidance average gold price of $4,287.50 /oz, an increase of 24% over the realized gold prices of 2025, and copper price of $4.9/lb, the total volume in GEO will be impacted by an unfavorable metal-to-GEO conversion factor. Apoena: Apoena will focus on continuing developing a new phase of the Nosde phase III pit, as previously disclosed as part of its 2-year investment phase, to support production expansion. Compared to 2025, higher grades are expected. Production will improve, with higher production expected in the second semester.

Apoena will focus on continuing developing a new phase of the Nosde phase III pit, as previously disclosed as part of its 2-year investment phase, to support production expansion. Compared to 2025, higher grades are expected. Production will improve, with higher production expected in the second semester. Minosa: Minosa is expected to maintain reliable performance throughout 2026, similar to 2025. The projected production for 2026 is lower than the previous year, mainly due to expected grade reduction during the period due to mine sequencing.

Minosa is expected to maintain reliable performance throughout 2026, similar to 2025. The projected production for 2026 is lower than the previous year, mainly due to expected grade reduction during the period due to mine sequencing. Almas: Almas’ production is expected to reach the new installed capacity in 2026, following process optimizations and throughput enhancements implemented in 2025. These changes increased the plant’s ore processing capacity from 2.0 to 2.2 million tonnes per year. However, the full benefits will not be realized in 2026 due to lower ore grades from mine sequencing. In parallel, the Company has started developing the underground project, which—combined with additional expansion capacity this year—should drive further production increases starting in 2027.

Almas’ production is expected to reach the new installed capacity in 2026, following process optimizations and throughput enhancements implemented in 2025. These changes increased the plant’s ore processing capacity from 2.0 to 2.2 million tonnes per year. However, the full benefits will not be realized in 2026 due to lower ore grades from mine sequencing. In parallel, the Company has started developing the underground project, which—combined with additional expansion capacity this year—should drive further production increases starting in 2027. Borborema: With ramp-up finalized in Q4 2025, Borborema is expected to reach between 65k and 77k GEO in 2026. This guidance reflects the expected increase in Mineral Reserves driven by higher gold prices, which in turn reduces average grades compared to the original feasibility study. As a result, the Company has adjusted its mine sequencing and ore segmentation strategy to incorporate these lower-grade ores, prioritizing overall project economics and the long-term value generated by the mine

With ramp-up finalized in Q4 2025, Borborema is expected to reach between 65k and 77k GEO in 2026. This guidance reflects the expected increase in Mineral Reserves driven by higher gold prices, which in turn reduces average grades compared to the original feasibility study. As a result, the Company has adjusted its mine sequencing and ore segmentation strategy to incorporate these lower-grade ores, prioritizing overall project economics and the long-term value generated by the mine MSG: This year's focus is on turnaround, efficiency gains, and revisions to the mine plan and methods. This will demand greater attention to equipment maintenance and underground development. Nonetheless, aligned with our operational enhancement plan emphasizing cost optimization, we guide MSG production to 50,000–60,000 GEO in 2026. Output will ramp up quarterly in the second half, reaching higher annualized rates by year-end, with gradual improvements continuing into early 2027.

All in all, the 2026 production Guidance expects a total of 340-390 kGEO, representing an average increase of up to 85k (midpoint) when compared to 2025 at current prices and up to 89k GEO at constant metal prices.

Cash Costs

The table below shows the Company’s cash operating costs per GEO sold guidance for 2026 by Business Unit:

Cash Cost per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2026 Low High Aranzazu 1,323 1,429 Apoena 1,128 1,209 Minosa 1,208 1,305 Almas 1,059 1,135 Borborema 1,009 1,089 Total ex-MSG 1,151 1,238 MSG 2,189 2,364 Total w/ MSG 1,303 1,411

2026 Cash Cost Guidance:

Aranzazu: At constant metal prices, cash costs are expected to increase due to lower grades due to mine sequencing, and mine deepening, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives (e.g., continuous miner)

At constant metal prices, cash costs are expected to increase due to lower grades due to mine sequencing, and mine deepening, partially offset by cost reduction initiatives (e.g., continuous miner) Apoena Cash costs are expected to decline slightly, driven by operational improvements in Mine and Plant and higher grades from the Nosde pit, with further improvements anticipated for 2027.

Cash costs are expected to decline slightly, driven by operational improvements in Mine and Plant and higher grades from the Nosde pit, with further improvements anticipated for 2027. Minosa: Cash costs are expected to rise compared to 2025, driven by lower ore grades planned due mine sequencing.

Cash costs are expected to rise compared to 2025, driven by lower ore grades planned due mine sequencing. Almas: An increase in cash cost is expected in 2026, primarily due to mine sequencing that forecasts lower ore grades and a higher strip ratio over the year as we push back the Paiol pit in 2026. Nonetheless, this increase will be partially mitigated by the capacity expansion completed in 2025.

An increase in cash cost is expected in 2026, primarily due to mine sequencing that forecasts lower ore grades and a higher strip ratio over the year as we push back the Paiol pit in 2026. Nonetheless, this increase will be partially mitigated by the capacity expansion completed in 2025. Borborema: Cash costs are expected to remain low and improve gradually over the year due to debottlenecking the filters' throughput, which will add overall capacity

Cash costs are expected to remain low and improve gradually over the year due to debottlenecking the filters' throughput, which will add overall capacity MSG: Cash costs are expected to improve as operational efficiency initiatives are implemented, with benefits anticipated towards the end of the year.





All In Sustaining costs

The table below shows the Company’s all-in sustaining costs per GEO sold guidance for 2026 by Business Unit:

AISC per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2026 Low High Aranzazu 1,726 1,865 Apoena 1,905 2,041 Minosa 1,372 1,481 Almas 1,415 1,516 Borborema 1,177 1,271 Total ex-MSG 1,488 1,602 MSG 3,072 3,318 Total w/ MSG 1,720 1,865

2026 All-In Sustaining Cost Guidance:

Aranzazu: At constant metal prices, the increase in AISC is driven by the higher cash costs (lower FX, lower grades and mine deepening), while sustaining capex is expected to remain in line with last year.

At constant metal prices, the increase in AISC is driven by the higher cash costs (lower FX, lower grades and mine deepening), while sustaining capex is expected to remain in line with last year. Apoena: AISC is expected to remain broadly in line with 2025, reflecting higher sustaining capex related to mine development, which will support improved performance in 2027.

AISC is expected to remain broadly in line with 2025, reflecting higher sustaining capex related to mine development, which will support improved performance in 2027. Minosa: In addition to higher cash costs, sustaining capex is expected to increase due to the expansion of the leach pads.

In addition to higher cash costs, sustaining capex is expected to increase due to the expansion of the leach pads. Almas: AISC is expected to increase due to: (i) higher sustaining capex driven by continued mine development, with a higher strip ratio (from 5.0 to 8.3) as the Company advances pit opening; (ii) tailings dam capacity expansion planned for 2026, which is expected to increase the plant capacity to 3 million tons year.

AISC is expected to increase due to: (i) higher sustaining capex driven by continued mine development, with a higher strip ratio (from 5.0 to 8.3) as the Company advances pit opening; (ii) tailings dam capacity expansion planned for 2026, which is expected to increase the plant capacity to 3 million tons year. Borborema: In its first full year of operation, Borborema’s AISC is expected to be the most competitive across Aura operations. This reflects targeted investments in environmental and water management infrastructure, tailings and drainage system upgrades, and the acquisition of new filtration equipment—all aimed at enhancing operational stability and enabling potential future plant debottlenecking.

In its first full year of operation, Borborema’s AISC is expected to be the most competitive across Aura operations. This reflects targeted investments in environmental and water management infrastructure, tailings and drainage system upgrades, and the acquisition of new filtration equipment—all aimed at enhancing operational stability and enabling potential future plant debottlenecking. MSG: AISC are also expected to improve as operational efficiency initiatives are implemented following the handover, with benefits anticipated to be perceived in the second half of the year.





Capex:

The table below shows the breakdown of estimated capital expenditures by type of investment:

CAPEX – 2026 Low High Expansion 111 130 Exploration 19 25 Sustaining 105 123 Total 236 278

Sustaining: Sustaining capex increases year-over-year primarily due to the full-year consolidation of MSG, which has a structurally higher sustaining capex profile (underground mine) and will demand extraordinary non-recurring investments in fleet maintenance. Additional impacts include higher mine development at Almas and a full year of production of Borborema.

Sustaining capex increases year-over-year primarily due to the full-year consolidation of MSG, which has a structurally higher sustaining capex profile (underground mine) and will demand extraordinary non-recurring investments in fleet maintenance. Additional impacts include higher mine development at Almas and a full year of production of Borborema. Exploration: Exploration capex is expected to increase due to an expanded exploration program aimed at growing reserves and extending mine life, as well as the incorporation of MSG into the portfolio.

Exploration capex is expected to increase due to an expanded exploration program aimed at growing reserves and extending mine life, as well as the incorporation of MSG into the portfolio. Expansion: Expansion capex increases primarily due to the Underground Project and plant expansion at Almas, 2nd year of development of Nosde phase 3 at Apoena, early works at Era Dorada and the re-leaching project at Minosa.





Key Factors

The Company’s future profitability, operating cash flows, and financial position will be closely related to the prevailing prices of gold and copper. Key factors influencing the price of gold and copper include, but are not limited to, the supply of and demand for gold and copper, the relative strength of currencies (particularly the United States dollar), and macroeconomic factors such as current and future expectations for inflation and interest rates. Management believes that the short-to-medium-term economic environment is likely to remain relatively supportive of commodity prices but with continued volatility.

To decrease risks associated with commodity prices and currency volatility, the Company will continue to evaluate and implement available protection programs. For additional information on this, please refer to the 20-F.

Other key factors influencing profitability and operating cash flows are production levels (impacted by grades, ore quantities, process recoveries, labor, country stability, plant, and equipment availabilities), production and processing costs (impacted by production levels, prices, and usage of key consumables, labor, inflation, and exchange rates), among other factors.

8. Shareholder Information

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding: 83,534,506 Common Shares, 1,493,492 stock options, and 189,795 deferred share units.

9. Attachments

9.1 Financial Statements

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 QoQ

Change % Q4 2024 YoY

Change% 2025 2024 Change % Net revenue 321,661 247,832 30 % 171,517 88 % 921,733 594,163 55 % Cost of goods sold (118,764) (98,223) 21 % (90,418) 35 % (386,861) (342,893) 13 % Gross profit 202,897 149,609 36 % 81,099 147 % 534,872 251,270 113 % General and administrative expenses (18,761) (10,371) 81 % (10,539) 95 % (50,052) (33,273) 50 % Exploration expenses (2,595) (2,333) 11 % (4,775) -46 % (8,018) (13,961) -43 % ARO Change in estimate (489) n.a. n.a. 1,330 165 % (489) 1,330 n.a. Other expenses (15,932) (822) 1838 % (315) 4958 % (17,447) (1,267) 1277 % Operating income 165,120 136,905 21 % 67,115 154 % 458,866 204,099 125 % Financial expenses (126,840) (104,849) 21 % (22,459) 459 % (416,085) (157,782) 164 % Financial Revenues 3,652 2,284 60 % 12,668 2353 % 9,091 6,103 49 % Profit before income taxes 41,932 33,518 25 % 57,009 -16 % 51,872 52,420 -1 % Current income tax expense (50,064) (38,402) 34 % (16,383) 205 % (138,831) (52,971) 165 % Deferred income tax expense (11,732) 10,510 n.a. (23,982) -54 % 7,618 (29,720) n.a. Profit/(loss) for the period (19,864) 5,626 n.a. 16,644 n.a. (79,340) (30,271) 167 %

9.2 Balance Sheet

(US$ million) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 ASSETS Current 286,056 351,414 Cash and cash equivalentes 3,075 - Accounts receivables 20,073 13,142 Value added taxes and other recoverable taxes 37,650 23,585 Inventories 115,810 76,671 Derivative financial instrument 4,418 14,590 Other receivables and assets 45,404 28,979 Total current assets 512,486 508,381 Non-current assets Value added taxes and other recoverable taxes 40,589 49,843 Inventory 58,576 44,406 Other receivables and assets 16,573 6,982 Property, plant and equipment 945,354 783,346 Deferred income tax assets 35,418 35,903 Total non-current assets 1,096,510 920,480 Total assets 1,608,996 1,428,861 LIABILITIES Current Trade and other payables 189,614 125,648 Derivative financial instruments 139,354 30,623 Loans and Debentures 99,548 89,810 Liability measured at fair value 1,012 5,322 Current income tax liabilities 66,765 46,228 Current portion of other liabilities 18,933 15,988 Provision for mine closure and restoration 5,661 2,551 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 5,367 2,757 Total current liabilities 526,254 318,927 Non-current liabilities Loans and debentures 311,620 339,966 Liability measured at fair value 25,822 17,311 Derivative Financial Instruments 265,343 293,699 Deferred income tax liabilities 37,006 31,888 Provision for mine closure and restoration 78,070 64,763 Other provisions 92,671 29,215 Other liabilities 6,473 10,794 Total non-current liabilities 817,005 787,636 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 834,430 833,382 Contributed surplus 57,757 56,937 Accumulated other comprehensive income (178) (1,584) Accumulated losses (626,272) (566,437) Total equity 265,737 322,298 Total liabilities and equity 1,608,996 1,428,861

9.3 Cash Flow Statement

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Profit /(Loss) for the period (19,864) 5,626 15,574 (79,340) (30,271) Items adjusting profit (loss) of the period 199,383 133,542 68,401 570,757 304,934 Changes in working capital (21,667) 2,174 11,560 (31,240) (12,342) Income tax paid (27,629) (17,755) (3,520) (84,829) (18,518) Other current and non-current assets and liabilities (38,243) (30,491) (26,013) (70,164) (21,567) Net cash generated by operating activities 91,979 93,096 66,002 305,184 222,236 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (45,779) (31,605) (66,816) (179,434) (180,577) Short term investments - - 5,268 - 5,417 Acquisition of investment - Bluestone Inc. - - (1,244) (18,538) (1,244) Acquisition of investment - Altamira Gold Corp (3,431) - - (3,870) - Acquisition of investment - Mineração Serra Grande (52,135) - (52,135) - Net cash used in investing activities (103,186) (31,605) (62,792) (253,977) (176,404) Cash flows from financing activities Net Proceeds from the Nasdaq IPO - 200,116 - 200,116 - Proceeds received from loans and debentures - - 240,705 - 314,345 Repayment of loans and debentures (8,501) (33,728) (129,056) (62,831) (184,385) Derivative settlement- debt swap agreements 9,621 (1,418) (1,964) 10,785 2,090 Derivative fee - - 0 - (13,522) Interest paid on loans and debentures (17,775) (8,308) (6,431) (47,255) (36,037) Payment of liability (NSR agreement) (1,094) (942) (833) (3,630) (2,532) Principal and interest payments of lease liabilities (2,070) (4,551) (3,712) (15,983) (17,202) Repayment of other liabilities - (1,044) 874 (2,025) (1,699) Payment of dividends (40,106) (27,564) (17,354) (115,814) (42,693) Acquisition of treasury shares 849 - (3,835) (351) (13,361) Proceeds and (payments) from exercise of stock options 199 - 29 199 194 Net cash generated by (used in) financing activities (58,878) 122,561 78,422 (36,789) 5,198 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (66,886) 184,052 81,634 15,777 51,030 Effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash equivalents 2,886 (576) (7,423) 1,448 (18,136) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 351,414 167,938 195,978 270,189 237,295 Cash and equivalents, end of the year 287,414 351,414 270,189 287,413 270,189

9.4 Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Set out below are reconciliations for certain non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP ratios) utilized by the Company in this Earnings Release: Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted net Income, cash operating costs per gold equivalent ounce sold; AISCs; Net Debt; and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning within IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with additional information which is useful in evaluating the Company’s performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

A. Reconciliation from income for the quarter to Adjusted EBITDA:

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Profit / (Loss) for the period (19,864) 16,644 (79,340) (30,271) Current income tax expense 50,064 16,383 138,831 52,971 Deferred income tax expense 11,732 23,982 (7,618) 29,720 Finance expense 123,188 9,791 406,994 151,679 Other income (expense) 15,932 315 17,447 1,267 Depletion and amortization 26,407 13,534 70,953 62,732 ARO Change in estimate 489 (1,330) 489 (1,330) Adjusted EBITDA 207,948 79,319 547,756 266,768

B. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to cash operating costs per gold equivalent ounce sold:

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Cost of goods sold (118,764) (90,418) (386,860) (342,893) Depletion and amortization 26,853 14,270 70,723 61,847 Subtotal (91,911) (76,148) (316,137) (281,046) Gold Equivalent Ounces sold 80,447 69,340 278,296 269,878 Cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold¹ 1,143 1,098 1,136 1,041

C. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to all in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold:

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Cost of goods sold (118,764) (90,418) (386,860) (342,893) Depletion and amortization 26,853 14,270 70,723 61,847 Subtotal (91,911) (76,148) (316,137) (281,046) Adjusted capex 21,686 9,212 61,926 43,937 General and Administrative Expenses for the mines in production 5,591 6,124 17,085 14,024 Lease Payments 3,188 3,712 10,679 17,202 Subtotal (61,446) (57,099) (226,447) (205,883) Gold Equivalent Ounces sold (in thousands) 80,447 69,340 278,296 269,878 All In Sustaining costs per ounce sold equivalent ounce sold1 1,521 1,373 1,458 1,320

D. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to realized average gold price per ounce sold, net2:

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Gold Revenue, net of Sales Taxes 255,120 118,853 675,328 397,376 Ounces of gold sold 62,378 45,961 195,968 172,220 Realized average gold price per ounce sold, net 4,090 2,586 3,446 2,307

E. Net Debt:

(US$ thousand) 2025 2024 Loans and debentures (current) 99,548 82,007 Loans and debentures (non-current) 311,620 361,097 Derivative Financial Instrument (Swap – Aura Almas (Itaú Bank) (4,418) - Restricted Cash (3,075) - Cash and Cash Equivalents (286,056) (270,189) Net Debt 117,619 172,915

(1) Derivative Financial Instrument: only includes the swap related to the Aura Almas Debenture.

F. Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues):

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Net Revenue 321,661 171,517 921,733 594,163 Adjusted EBITDA 207,948 79,319 547,756 266,768 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues) 65% 46% 59% 45%

G. Adjusted Net Income

(US$ thousand) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025 2024 Profit/(Loss) for the period (19,864) 16,644 (79,340) (30,271) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (3,302) (1,273) (8,976) (12,268) Loss on derivative transactions (81,723) 9,252 (281,489) (80,241) Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments - - (8,763) - Deferred taxes over non-monetary items (8,115) (15,971) 14,208 (19,309) Adjusted Net Income 73,276 24,636 205,680 81,547

Qualifield Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo., Geology and Mineral Resources Manager, an employee of Aura and a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101 and SK-1300.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's five operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, Borborema and MSG gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the Company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and three projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development; São Francisco, which is in care and maintenance; and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

CAUTIONARY NOTES AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This Press Release, and the documents incorporated by reference herein, contain certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (together, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of the Company and reflect the Company’s current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to: expected production from, and the further potential of the Company’s properties; the ability of the Company to achieve its long-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof (including the guidance set forth herein); the ability to lower costs and increase production; the economic viability of a project; strategic plans, including the Company’s plans with respect to its properties; the amount of mineral reserves and mineral resources; probable mineral reserves; indicated mineral reserves; inferred mineral reserves; the potential conversion of indicated mineral resources into mineral reserves; the amount of future production over any period; capital expenditures and mine production costs; the outcome of mine permitting; other required permitting; information with respect to the future price of minerals; expected cash costs and AISCs; the Company’s ability expand exploration on its properties; the Company’s ability to obtain assay results; the Company’s exploration and development programs; estimated future expenses; exploration and development capital requirements; the amount of mining costs; cash operating costs; operating costs; expected grades and ounces of metals and minerals; expected processing recoveries; expected time frames; prices of metals and minerals; LOM of certain projects; expectations of gold hedging programs; the implementation of cultural initiatives; expected increases to fleet capacities; non-cash losses translating into cash losses; the ability to continue to finance planned growth; access to additional debt; and the repayment of outstanding balances on revolving credit facilities. Often, but not always, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information in this Press Release is based upon, without limitation, the following estimates and assumptions: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives; the presence of and continuity of metals at the Company’s projects at modeled grades; gold and copper price volatility; the capacities of various machinery and equipment; the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices; exchange rates; metals and minerals sales prices; cash costs and AISCs; the Company’s ability to expand operations; the Company’s ability to obtain assay results; appropriate discount rates; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the mining operations; cash operating costs and other financial metrics; anticipated mining losses and dilution; metals recovery rates; reasonable contingency requirements; the Company’s expected ability to develop adequate infrastructure and that the cost of doing so will be reasonable; the Company’s expected ability to develop its projects including financing such projects; and receipt of regulatory approvals on acceptable terms.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Specific reference is made to the Company’s most recent AIF for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking information, which include, without limitation: gold and copper or certain other commodity price volatility; changes in debt and equity markets; the uncertainties involved in obtaining and interpreting geological data; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; political stability; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update any forward-looking information, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to such or other forward-looking information.

