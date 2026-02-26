Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PayPal and REGENXBIO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Class Period: February 25, 2025, to February 2, 2026



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2026



The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant James Alexander Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management, the complaint alleges.





The PayPal class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, disclosing disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout and the withdrawal of its 2027 financial targets provided one year before. PayPal allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors, competition, and “‘operational and deployment issues’ across all regions.” The complaint alleges that PayPal also revealed the transition of its CEO, defendant James Alexander Chriss. On this news, the price of PayPal common stock fell more than 20%, according to the complaint.





For more information on the PayPal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PYPL



REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Class Period: February 9, 2022 to January 27, 2026



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2026



According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning REGENXBIO's plan to develop and commercialize its product candidate RGX-111, a one-time gene therapy for the treatment of severe Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, also known as Hurler syndrome. Defendants' statements included, among other things, REGENXBIO's positive assertions of RGX-111's future trial success based on continuing positive biomarker and safety data from the ongoing PhaseI/II study. 3. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study. On January 28, 2026, REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study. Following this news, the price of REGENXBIO's common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026, REGENXBIO's stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.





For more information on the REGENXBIO class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RGNX



