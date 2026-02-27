Gloria Trevi Los Angeles Concert - “Gloria Trevi: Live from BMO Stadium” – to Be VEEPS Live Pay-Per-View on Saturday, February 28

WHAT:

“Gloria Trevi: Live from BMO Stadium” Stadium will be available for an advance purchase price of $24.99 and a day-of-the-event PPV price of $29.99. (Excluding California.)



From her chart-topping anthems to her most powerful ballads, Gloria brings you the passion, drama, and unstoppable spirit that have made her a fan favorite. Gloria will bring several surprise guests on stage, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage before and after the show. This special event will capture Trevi's only U.S. concert in 2026, a celebration of life: a sold-out night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Now, for the first time, Trevi fans can experience the full power, production, and passion of this historic performance from anywhere in the world.



The event is produced by JK Media, a multinational production company specializing in original series, films, and podcasts in both Spanish and English. Founded and led by award-winning producer and CEO Sebastián Jiménez, JK Media is redefining entertainment through authentic storytelling that connects cultures and audiences.