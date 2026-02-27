Gloria Trevi Los Angeles Concert - “Gloria Trevi: Live from BMO Stadium” – to Be VEEPS Live Pay-Per-View on Saturday, February 28

High Resolution Artwork HERE
|WHAT:
|“Gloria Trevi: Live from BMO Stadium” Stadium will be available for an advance purchase price of $24.99 and a day-of-the-event PPV price of $29.99. (Excluding California.)
From her chart-topping anthems to her most powerful ballads, Gloria brings you the passion, drama, and unstoppable spirit that have made her a fan favorite. Gloria will bring several surprise guests on stage, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes footage before and after the show. This special event will capture Trevi's only U.S. concert in 2026, a celebration of life: a sold-out night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Now, for the first time, Trevi fans can experience the full power, production, and passion of this historic performance from anywhere in the world.
The event is produced by JK Media, a multinational production company specializing in original series, films, and podcasts in both Spanish and English. Founded and led by award-winning producer and CEO Sebastián Jiménez, JK Media is redefining entertainment through authentic storytelling that connects cultures and audiences.
|WHO:
|As one of the most influential and ever-evolving artists in Latin pop, Gloria Trevi continues to captivate audiences with her authenticity and reinvention. She has sold over 30 million albums and amassed over 7 billion combined streams of her repertoire, in addition to multiple number 1 albums and her induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. She is one of the few artists who consistently draws huge crowds to arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, and palenques (traditional Mexican venues). It's worth noting that Gloria was one of the first Latin artists to perform in stadiums during the 1990s.
|WHEN:
|Saturday, February 28, 2026
Start time: 8:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)
Ticket prices: $24.99 in advance starting February 26 and $29.99 on the day of the concert. Except California
The concert will be available for rebroadcast twice every 48 hours.
