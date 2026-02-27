My Future Purpose Announces New Book by Vicki Thomas Urging Baby Boomers to Stay Civically Active and Purpose-Driven







Image by My Future Purpose



WESTON, Conn., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Future Purpose , a purpose-driven organization dedicated to lifelong reinvention and civic engagement, today announces the release of From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80 by Chief Purpose Officer Vicki Thomas. The book calls on Baby Boomers to embrace their legacy, remain visible, and actively contribute to democracy. In an era of longer life spans, extended careers, and evolving social roles, Thomas encourages her generation to redefine aging as a time of renewed purpose, societal engagement, and personal impact.

Connecting the Past to Today

In her book, Thomas links the cultural activism of the 1960s to today’s opportunities for civic engagement. The work reframes aging not as a period of decline but as one of renewed responsibility, relevance, and contribution.

“For Baby Boomers, music was never just background noise; it was instruction,” Thomas says. “Songs taught us to question authority, to imagine a just society, and to believe that we could change the world when we raised our voices together. Those lessons still matter today.”

From Woodstock to Wisdom underscores that purpose does not retire, and silence is not neutral. Thomas draws a clear connection between the activism of her generation and contemporary challenges, highlighting how reinvention later in life can be both a personal renewal and an act of civic responsibility.

“Purpose does not retire, and silence is not neutral,” Thomas emphasizes. “As we age, we can continue to be relevant, visible, and active in defending the democratic values we once fought for.”

The book also addresses the urgent need for intergenerational leadership, noting the unique contributions older adults bring to public discourse. It speaks to those navigating the complexities of aging, caregiving, technology, financial uncertainty, and the desire to remain an active and useful member of society. Rather than offering nostalgia, Thomas's work is a call to action: age purposefully, visibly, and unapologetically.

Availability

From Woodstock to Wisdom is now available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major booksellers.

About Vicki Thomas

Vicki Thomas is Chief Purpose Officer of My Future Purpose and a passionate advocate for purpose-driven living, community engagement, and lifelong reinvention. Through her writing and speaking, Thomas encourages individuals and organizations to align values with action, recognizing that experience should not be something to step away from, but something to stand on.

Media Contact:

My Future Purpose

203-339-2000

vicki@myfuturepurpose.com

https://www.myfuturepurpose.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8595d625-2e07-4956-85e1-cfed277f8261.