Alto Publishing Group Launches New Website and Expands Virtual Operations to Strengthen Independent Publishing Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Publishing Group, a hybrid publishing and author services firm, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and expanded virtual operations, reinforcing its commitment to supporting independent authors with professional publishing and long-term digital positioning.

The updated platform, available at https://altopublishinggroup.com/, reflects the company’s integrated approach to modern publishing — combining editorial services, publishing coordination, digital infrastructure, and strategic visibility under one unified framework.

“As the publishing landscape continues to evolve, authors need more than traditional distribution channels,” said Anthony Hulbert, Founder of Alto Publishing Group. “They need structured support that helps them publish professionally while building credibility and sustainable discoverability.”

Operating under a transparent, service-based model, Alto Publishing Group enables authors to retain full ownership of their intellectual property while accessing professional manuscript editing, book publishing services , publishing coordination, press release strategy, and digital marketing support, including social media marketing for authors . A core component of the firm’s expansion includes professional author website design, providing writers with centralized platforms that strengthen brand authority and enhance online visibility.

As independent publishing gains momentum, many authors are seeking alternatives to traditional gatekeeping models that limit ownership and long-term control. Alto Publishing Group positions itself as a structured hybrid partner — offering professional execution without requiring authors to relinquish rights or creative freedom.

The expansion of virtual operations strengthens the firm’s ability to serve nonfiction authors, consultants, academic professionals, and business leaders nationwide, while streamlining onboarding and service delivery.

By integrating publishing expertise with scalable digital positioning, Alto Publishing Group aims to help independent authors compete effectively in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About Alto Publishing Group

Alto Publishing Group is a hybrid publishing and author services firm providing manuscript editing, publishing coordination, author website design , press release strategy, and digital marketing support. The company operates under a transparent model that allows authors to retain full ownership of their intellectual property while building lasting professional brands.

Media Contact:

James Anthony Hulbert

Founder, Alto Publishing Group

770-318-7667

Literarydirector@altopublishinggroup.com

https://altopublishinggroup.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f87eaa9-1ef0-4e29-98ca-f130b17665d2