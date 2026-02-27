Gypsum Board Market Set to Hit USD 30.96 Billion by 2033, Driven by Expanding Construction and Renovation Activities | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gypsum Board Market size was valued at USD 21.19 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.96 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.86% from 2026 to 2033.

The market for gypsum board is expanding steadily due to an increase in both residential and commercial building and remodeling projects. The material's adaptability, resistance to moisture and fire, and simplicity of installation are what drive demand.





Download PDF Sample of Gypsum Board Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8743

The U.S Gypsum Board Market size was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 5.31 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period of 2026–2033.

Growth is driven by increasing residential and commercial construction, renovation projects, and rising demand for fire- and moisture-resistant boards. The market remains competitive, with manufacturers innovating to meet evolving construction needs and improve product performance.

Rising Construction and Historical Preservation is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The market for gypsum board is expanding due to the growing demand for strong, adaptable, and fire- and moisture-resistant materials. The need for partitions, wall coverings, and ceilings is rising as a result of interior remodeling, renovations, and the expansion of residential and commercial building. Adoption is further encouraged by developments in energy-efficient production techniques and sustainable manufacturing. A focus on durable, simple-to-install materials also promotes cost effectiveness and quicker project completion. Gypsum boards are becoming a necessary option as builders and developers look for dependable ways to satisfy contemporary design and safety requirements, which is driving the industry's constant innovation and market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The gypsum board market is dominated by Fire & Moisture Resistant Boards holding a share of 48.13% in 2025, screwing into studs, ceilings and wall coverings, and residential use. Regular Gypsum Boards is the fastest-growing segment globally at a CAGR of 5.80%, driven by evolving construction trends and demand for versatile interiors.

By Installation

Screwing into studs remains the dominant installation method in the market holding a share of 54.38% in 2025. Gluing to concrete is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 6.31% globally, driven by modern construction trends and increasing demand for efficient, flexible, and time-saving interior installation solutions.

By Application

Ceilings and wall coverings remain the dominant application holding a share of 49.25% in 2025. Gypsum board partitioning is the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 6.37%, driven by evolving interior design trends, increasing space optimization needs, and rising demand for flexible and efficient construction solutions.

By End Use

Residential use remains the dominant segment holding a market share of 53.91% in 2025. Commercial applications are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period, driven by expanding urban infrastructure, rising commercial construction activities, and increasing demand for efficient and versatile interior solutions.

If You Need Any Customization on Gypsum Board Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8743

Regional Insights:

The market for gypsum board in Asia-Pacific is mostly controlled by the area itself, thanks to factors like growing infrastructure investments, increasing building, and fast urbanization. Asia-Pacific is currently the world's largest market in terms of both volume and growth holding a share of 43.55% in 2025 due to the strong demand for residential, commercial, and industrial projects as well as government measures supporting sustainable building materials.

The North America Gypsum Board market is the fastest-growing region at a CAGR of 6.08% globally, fueled by expanding construction activities, rising demand for energy-efficient and fire-resistant building materials, and increasing renovation projects.

Key Players:

Knauf Gips KG

Beijing New Building Materials (BNBM)

Saint-Gobain Gyproc

National Gypsum Company

USG Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

PABCO Building Products LLC

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Gypcore

Gypsemna Co. LLC

Global Mining Company LLC (GMC)

LafargeHolcim

United Mining Industries (UMI)

Extex Group

Ahmed Yousef & Hassan Abdulla Co. (AYHACO)

Shandong Taihe Dongxin Co., Ltd.

VANS Gypsum

Volma

Winstone Wallboards Limited

Recent Developments:

In October 2024, Saint-Gobain Canada unveiled CarbonLow gypsum wallboard with up to 60% less embodied carbon, launching in 2025 at North America’s first zero-carbon facility.

In Dec 2024, National Gypsum, established in 1925, donated USD 1 million to 42 schools and nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada, supporting STEAM education and community development.

Buy Full Research Report on Gypsum Board Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8743

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Technological Adoption Rate – helps you track adoption of advanced gypsum boards including fire-resistant, moisture-resistant, and soundproof variants. Monitors R&D investments in lightweight and eco-friendly materials. Analyzes patent filings and new product launch activity.

– helps you track adoption of advanced gypsum boards including fire-resistant, moisture-resistant, and soundproof variants. Monitors R&D investments in lightweight and eco-friendly materials. Analyzes patent filings and new product launch activity. Operational & Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate thickness, density, flexural strength, and surface finish standards. Compares fire resistance, moisture resistance, and sound absorption performance. Tracks installation efficiency and lifecycle durability indicators.

– helps you evaluate thickness, density, flexural strength, and surface finish standards. Compares fire resistance, moisture resistance, and sound absorption performance. Tracks installation efficiency and lifecycle durability indicators. Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you assess production capacity utilization at major gypsum board plants. Identifies supply-demand balance across regions. Supports pricing and expansion planning decisions.

– helps you assess production capacity utilization at major gypsum board plants. Identifies supply-demand balance across regions. Supports pricing and expansion planning decisions. Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you analyze lead times for gypsum sourcing and board delivery. Measures dependency on imported versus locally sourced raw materials. Evaluates logistics efficiency to construction sites and distributors.

– helps you analyze lead times for gypsum sourcing and board delivery. Measures dependency on imported versus locally sourced raw materials. Evaluates logistics efficiency to construction sites and distributors. Pricing & Cost Structure Analysis – helps you monitor average selling price trends by board type. Tracks cost per square meter of installation. Evaluates total cost of ownership including labor and transportation.

– helps you monitor average selling price trends by board type. Tracks cost per square meter of installation. Evaluates total cost of ownership including labor and transportation. Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you assess compliance with ASTM, EN, and ISO standards. Tracks certification rates for fire safety and green building requirements. Monitors inspection outcomes and regulatory approvals across key markets.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.