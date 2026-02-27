Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

27 Feb 2026 at 7.50 AM EET

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc to launch a share repurchase programme for share‑based incentive schemes and remuneration of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has decided to exercise the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 December 2025 to repurchase the Company’s own shares. The repurchase of shares will commence at the earliest on 2 March 2026 and end at the latest on 28 April 2026. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 150,000, representing approximately 0.39 per cent of all shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc. The shares will be repurchased for the purposes of implementing the Company’s share‑based incentive schemes and remuneration of the Board of Directors.

The Company’s own shares will be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders, using the Company’s unrestricted equity, at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase in trading on the regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The repurchase of shares will be carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 4 December 2025 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 2,000,000 of the Company’s own shares in one or more instalments. The maximum number of shares under the authorisation corresponds to approximately 5.2 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company. The shares may be used, among other purposes, as consideration in potential acquisitions, as part of the Company’s share‑based incentive schemes, to finance investments or otherwise to be transferred, held by the Company or cancelled. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on 28 April 2026.

The total number of registered shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc is 38,211,724. At present, the Company does not hold any of its own shares.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Hilppa Rautpalo

Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en