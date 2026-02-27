15/2026・Trifork Group: Initiation of share buyback program

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 27 February 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 15/2026

Initiation of share buyback program

Today, Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) announces that the Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buyback program of up to DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

The share buyback program is initiated pursuant to the decision of the Board of Directors taken on 27 February 2026 to acquire own registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

The purpose of the program is to reduce the share capital in order to redistribute excess cash to shareholders, by cancellation of shares, if and to the extent so decided in the future by the Board of Directors, by use of the capital band set forth in the Articles of Association of Trifork, which were approved by the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2023.

The share buyback program is planned to run from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. The buyback program will not be active from 13 April to 17 April 2026.

The share buyback program will be executed in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 14 April 2014 (“MAR”) and Chapter II of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the ”Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Trifork has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager of the share buyback program. Under a separate agreement, Danske Bank A/S will within the announced limits buy back shares on behalf of Trifork and make related trading decisions independently of and without influence by Trifork.

The share buyback program will be implemented under the following terms:

The maximum total consideration for shares bought back will be DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

The maximum number of shares to be bought back is 1,700,000, equivalent to 8.6% of the outstanding registered number of shares of Trifork.

The maximum number of shares that may be purchased per daily market session may not exceed 25.0% of the average daily volume of Trifork’s shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days.

Shares cannot be bought back at a price exceeding the higher of (i) the share price of the last independent transaction on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and (ii) the highest independent bid on the shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

On a weekly basis, Trifork will announce transactions made under the share buyback program in accordance with the reporting obligations imposed by the Safe Harbour Regulation.

The shares will be acquired through public trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Trifork is entitled to suspend or terminate the share buyback program at any time. Such a decision will be disclosed in a company announcement.



Prior to the launch of the share buyback program, Trifork holds 335,483 treasury shares corresponding to 1.7% of the total share capital.





Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com

