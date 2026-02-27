Investment Company AB Tewox acquires a retail park in Poland

Vilnius, Lithuania, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Tewox, managed by Lords LB Asset Management, continues to expand its retail real estate portfolio in Poland with the acquisition of a retail park in Konin that was opened in 2023.

The total leasable area of the property is approximately 5,440 sq. m. The seller is Dekada Konin – a development company established by Dekada S.A., an investor operating in the commercial real estate market in Poland, and Xcity Investment Sp. z o.o. from the PKP S.A. Group. The value of the transaction has not been disclosed; the acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb).

The retail park is situated in the central part of Konin, integrated with the train station in a high-traffic zone. The property has strong tenants like Biedronka, Pepco, Rossmann, TEDi and others.

Following the acquisition, Tewox manages 9 retail parks in Poland covering approximately 61,000 sq. m of leasable area, with the Polish portfolio value exceeding €100 million. The company’s total assets under management exceed €190 million.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/