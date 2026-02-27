Apranga Group interim information for 12 months of 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 371.7 million in 12 months 2025 and increased by 4.9% year-on-year.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.1 million in 12 months of 2025. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 19.4 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 43.2 million in 12 months 2025 and increased by 4.3% compared to 2024.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 12 months of 2025, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

