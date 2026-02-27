TEXAF A CELEBRE SES 100 ANS en 2025 ! / CROISSANCE DU RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL RECURRENT DE + 3% / DIVIDENDE NET DE 1,32 EUR, EN HAUSSE DE 7,3%

 | Source: Texaf Texaf

INFORMATION REGLEMENTEE

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Communiqué 260227FR_V CA pour publication
GlobeNewswire