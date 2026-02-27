Clicks Brings Communicator to New Markets with Localized Keyboard Layouts

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clicks Technology , today announced expanded language support for Clicks Communicator, introducing new localized keyboard layouts that bring the communication-focused Android smartphone to more users globally. The update reflects stronger-than-expected demand since opening reservations earlier this year, and reinforces the role of Communicator being purpose-built to help people communicate with confidence and take action on the go.

New keyboard layouts include French (AZERTY), German (QWERTZ), Korean and Arabic, enabling Communicator to better serve customers across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In response to strong global interest, Clicks extended the early bird window to March 15, giving customers in these markets the opportunity to take advantage of special pricing and bonuses.

Customers will configure their preferred keyboard layout, along with their Communicator color and back Covers, closer to shipping.

“Communicator reservations continue to exceed our most optimistic forecasts,” said Adrian Li Mow Ching, CEO at Clicks. “The response from customers around the world sends a strong signal that Communicator fills a gap for a phone purpose-built for communicating and taking action. Adding support for French (AZERTY), German (QWERTZ), Korean and Arabic keyboard layouts allows us to bring the Communicator experience to a larger and more diverse audience.”

Purpose-Built For Fast, Responsive Communications Over Time

Clicks also confirmed today that Communicator will be powered by the Dimensity 8300 (MT8883), a modern 4nm architecture that delivers a fast, responsive experience, with performance to spare.

As a smartphone purpose-built for doing, not doomscrolling, Communicator is designed to feel instant and responsive every time it’s picked up, empowering customers to take action on the go. Clicks selected the MT8883 platform to provide plenty of performance headroom while ensuring the experience continues to meet customer expectations over time.

“In building Clicks Communicator, every decision starts with the experience we want customers to have from a device purpose-built for communication,” said Jeff Gadway, Chief Marketing Officer at Clicks. “Strong early demand gave us the opportunity to step up to a more advanced platform that delivers smooth multitasking, consistent responsiveness and strong efficiency with performance to spare.”

The MT8883 platform also supports a long runway for Android and security updates, with software support planned through Android 20 and five years of security updates.

Pricing and Availability

Clicks Communicator will be available in Smoke, Clover, and Onyx at a special launch price of USD $499. Purchase your reservation before March 15 to lock in early bird pricing and priority access:

Reservation deposit : USD $199 to lock in a USD $399 early bird price, or

: USD $199 to lock in a USD $399 early bird price, or Reservation paid in full : USD $399 with two additional back covers included ($100 value)

Clicks Communicator will begin shipping later this year.

Meet Clicks at MWC 2026

Clicks will be meeting with media, creators and partners at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2-5. Media interested in briefings or hands-on demos can contact press@clicks.tech .

About Clicks Technology

Clicks Technology Ltd is a mobile company empowering people through purpose-built technology. After launching the Clicks Keyboard Case in 2024, Clicks has shipped over 100,000 keyboards for iPhone, Google Pixel and Motorola Razr, with customers in more than 100 countries. Introduced in 2026, Clicks Communicator and Clicks Power Keyboard enable people to cut through the noise and do more on the go. Founded by a team of creators and technologists with decades of experience at some of the world’s most well-known mobile brands, Clicks is passionate about building products to help people take action. For more information on Clicks, visit: clicks.tech .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b67c1e90-3057-4b47-b81b-e3b9553a83aa

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92250cc1-a9f0-425e-b99b-9ca2e38876a9