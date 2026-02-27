CUDIS Launches Sporty Series Ring with AI Coach and Integrated Access to Healthcare Providers

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CUDIS , the global wellness technology company, today announced the launch of the CUDIS Sporty Series, a special edition of its second-generation smart ring that supports recovery, anti-aging goals, and sustainable daily health habits. Pre-orders set to open February 26, 2026.

The global smart rings market is projected to grow from $378.4 million in 2026 to $3.1 billion by 2035 . As wearable adoption expands, users increasingly seek ways to translate health signals into practical decisions. CUDIS Sporty Series answers that need. It pairs biometric tracking with AI-driven personalized insights and direct access to healthcare, wellness products, and services.

"We see it constantly: people wearing rings or watches that tell them their sleep is terrible, their stress is high, or their recovery is poor. Then what?" said Edison Chen, CEO at CUDIS.“We focus on what happens after a pattern appears in the data; connecting insight with guidance, services, and follow-through in a one-stop platform for anti-aging strategy, recovery, and overall better living."





From Insight to Action: A Complete Wearable Ecosystem

The CUDIS AI Agent Coach helps users set goals such as better sleep, weight loss, strength gains, or healthy aging. The AI dynamically generates tailored programs. These include daily tasks, recovery protocols, supplement recommendations, and direct referrals to licensed medical professionals. All data remains encrypted, user-owned, and secured through blockchain infrastructure.

CUDIS has partnered with Klarity Health , a leading U.S. telehealth marketplace connecting patients with more than 3,000 licensed providers across 200+ conditions. The global network extends through Rekoop (Singapore) and Chrome Club (Malaysia).

“Too often, people have health data but no clear path forward," said Victor Zhou, co-founder at Klarity Health. “By integrating Klarity’s provider network directly into the CUDIS experience, we create an insight-to-action pathway where users can move from awareness to action in a way that feels timely, informed, and accessible.”

CUDIS Age is another key metric. This proprietary biological age metric is based on peer-reviewed longevity research. Users can track how daily behaviors such as sleep quality, stress management, movement, and recovery, affect their Pace of Aging (PoA). It shows whether their body is aging faster or slower than their chronological age.

CUDIS connects insight to action through its broader ecosystem:

Rewards System: Users earn Health Points (HP) through consistent tracking and healthy behaviors.

Users earn Health Points (HP) through consistent tracking and healthy behaviors. CUDIS Store: Health Points can be redeemed for supplements, wellness products, and services. Partner locations include gyms, recovery studios, and wellness brands across the United States, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Health Points can be redeemed for supplements, wellness products, and services. Partner locations include gyms, recovery studios, and wellness brands across the United States, Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia. Community & Challenges: Weekly challenges, monthly bio-age initiatives, and community programs encourage accountability. More than 250,000 community members across 103 countries support long-term engagement.





Trusted by Olympians, Built for Everyone

CUDIS is the official partner of UCLA Athletics. Notable athletes have adopted the ring, including high jump competitor Naomi Metzger, American rower Kate Knifton, German track and field athlete Karolina Pahlitzsch, and professional rugby player Sam Bannett.

“CUDIS is the first tracking tool I genuinely enjoy wearing,” said Karolina Pahlitzsch. “I hardly notice it during training or while sleeping, and I love that I can change the colors to match my different tracksuits. Beyond that, it gives me the insights I need to improve, not just as an athlete, but as someone committed to living a healthy lifestyle.”

Pre-orders for the CUDIS Sporty Series ring open on February 26, 2026 on Kickstarter , with limited early-bird pricing. The ring will retail for $399 and requires no monthly subscription. For more information, visit shop.cudis.xyz or download the CUDIS app on iOS and Android .

About CUDIS

CUDIS is a global wellness technology company providing all-day wearable coaching for recovery, anti-aging, and holistic health. Trusted by Olympians and over 250,000 members across 103 countries, CUDIS combines advanced biometric tracking with AI-powered insights and a rewards-based ecosystem. Backed by Draper Associates and Skybridge, CUDIS is the official partner of UCLA Athletics and collaborates with leading telehealth providers, wellness brands, and luxury partners worldwide. Learn more at CUDIS.xyz

About Klarity Health

Klarity Health is a U.S. telehealth marketplace connecting patients to over 3,000 licensed providers across 200+ conditions, including mental health, sleep, digestive health, women's and men's health, weight management, and ongoing wellness support. Klarity delivers high-quality, accessible care through structured intake, thoughtful provider matching, and secure telehealth experiences. Learn more at www.helloklarity.com