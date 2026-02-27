Building Automation Energy Harvesting Market Size to Hit $703.96 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Automation Energy Harvesting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Building Automation Energy Harvesting Market Size was valued at USD 298.73 Million in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 703.96 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.95% during 2026-2035.”

Smart Building Adoption and Advanced Energy Harvesting Technologies Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for building automation energy harvesting is mostly driven by the rising need for energy-efficient infrastructure and the expanding use of smart building technologies. Demand is being driven by the growing use of IoT-enabled wireless sensors in security, lighting, and HVAC systems, which save wiring costs, improve operational effectiveness, and require less maintenance. Reliable, self-powered building automation systems are becoming ever more possible because to developments in solar, vibration, thermal, and radio frequency energy harvesting technology. Additionally, building owners and developers are being encouraged to implement eco-friendly, energy-harvesting technologies by strict government restrictions and global sustainability programs.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 298.73 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 703.96 Million

CAGR: 8.95% from 2026 to 2035

By Energy Source: Solar Energy held the largest share of 41.48% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the market with 44.7% revenue share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB

Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Cedrat Technologies

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Kinergizer BV

Laird Connectivity

Mide Technology Corporation

Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Perpetua Power

Powercast Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Analog Devices Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

e-peas S.A.

Building Automation Energy Harvesting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Energy Source (Solar Energy, Vibration & Kinetic Energy, Thermal Energy, and Radio Frequency (RF) Energy)



• By Building Systems (HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)



• By Lighting, Security, and Access Control), Application (Powering Wireless Sensors, Operating Automated Controls, Charging Battery Backups, and Providing Emergency Power)



• By Component (Sensors, Transducers, Power Management ICs (PMICs), and Secondary/Backup Batteries)





Technical Limitations and Integration Challenges Restrain Market Expansion Globally

The market may witness slow growth as technical constraints that impact system reliability, such as intermittent power generation and low energy conversion efficiency, limit the harvesting industry. Adoption may be slowed by compatibility problems across various devices and integration difficulties with the building's current infrastructure. Furthermore, widespread deployment may be hampered by the absence of defined procedures and a trained labor force for installation and maintenance, especially when retrofitting older buildings.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Energy Source

Solar Energy dominated with 41.48% in 2025 due to its widespread use in powering wireless sensors, lighting systems, and HVAC controls. Vibration & Kinetic Energy is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.69% from 2026 to 2035 supported by rising deployment of motion-powered sensors in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings globally.

By Building Systems

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) dominated with 39.42% in 2025 due to its extensive use of wireless sensors and automation controls that improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance. Lighting is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.65% from 2026 to 2035 due to its extensive use of wireless sensors and automation controls that improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance.

By Application

Powering Wireless Sensors dominated with 42.56% in 2025 due to its critical role in enabling self-powered, maintenance-free systems for HVAC, lighting, and security applications. Operating Automated Controls is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.63% from 2026 to 2035 driven by increasing adoption of smart building management systems, IoT integration, and AI-enabled automation.

By Component

Sensors dominated with 36.63% in 2025 due to their widespread use in powering wireless systems for HVAC, lighting, and security, enabling energy efficiency and reduced maintenance. Transducers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.59% from 2026 to 2035 driven by advancements in vibration, kinetic, thermal, and RF energy harvesting technologies.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the Building Automation Energy Harvesting market with 44.7%, driven by advanced smart building infrastructure, high adoption of IoT-enabled systems, and a strong focus on energy efficiency.

From 2026 to 2035, Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the Building Automation Energy Harvesting market, with a projected CAGR of 10.02%, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding smart city initiatives, and strong investments in green building projects.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , ABB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paragon Energy Solutions to develop integrated Instrumentation, Control, and Electrification solutions for the U.S. nuclear power industry. This collaboration aims to create a single-vendor solution for both critical and non-critical areas of nuclear facilities.

, ABB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paragon Energy Solutions to develop integrated Instrumentation, Control, and Electrification solutions for the U.S. nuclear power industry. This collaboration aims to create a single-vendor solution for both critical and non-critical areas of nuclear facilities. In July 2025, ALD introduced a new Supercapacitor Auto Balancing (SAB) MOSFET that sets a new standard in power management for supercapacitors rated at 3V or higher. This innovation enhances energy efficiency in applications requiring low-loss power and leakage current regulation.

Exclusive Sections of the Building Automation Energy Harvesting Market Report (The USPs):

ENERGY HARVESTING TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate energy conversion efficiency (%) across thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, and RF methods. Covers average harvested power output (µW–mW) by device type. Tracks the share of battery-less and autonomous devices deployed in smart buildings.

– helps you evaluate energy conversion efficiency (%) across thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, and RF methods. Covers average harvested power output (µW–mW) by device type. Tracks the share of battery-less and autonomous devices deployed in smart buildings. DEPLOYMENT & END-USE PENETRATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption rates (%) versus battery-powered and wired systems. Covers end-use distribution across HVAC, lighting control, security, smart metering, and IoT monitoring. Includes average EH node density per 1,000 m² in commercial and residential buildings.

– helps you understand adoption rates (%) versus battery-powered and wired systems. Covers end-use distribution across HVAC, lighting control, security, smart metering, and IoT monitoring. Includes average EH node density per 1,000 m² in commercial and residential buildings. OPERATIONAL COST SAVINGS & TCO BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify OPEX reduction (%) from eliminating battery replacement and wiring. Measures total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction over 5–10 years. Supports long-term cost comparison for building operators.

– helps you quantify OPEX reduction (%) from eliminating battery replacement and wiring. Measures total cost of ownership (TCO) reduction over 5–10 years. Supports long-term cost comparison for building operators. RETURN ON INVESTMENT & PAYBACK ANALYSIS – helps you assess ROI timelines in years. Compares new construction and retrofit projects. Enables better capital planning decisions.

– helps you assess ROI timelines in years. Compares new construction and retrofit projects. Enables better capital planning decisions. SUSTAINABILITY & CARBON IMPACT INDICATORS – helps you track CO₂ emissions avoided (kg/year). Compares device lifespan and maintenance cycles with battery-based systems. Highlights environmental performance improvements.

– helps you track CO₂ emissions avoided (kg/year). Compares device lifespan and maintenance cycles with battery-based systems. Highlights environmental performance improvements. CIRCULARITY & MATERIAL RECYCLABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate recyclable material share (%). Covers piezo elements, PV films, and harvesting components. Supports ESG and sustainable procurement benchmarking.

