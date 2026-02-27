Bonduelle - Statement of availability of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2025

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)





Villeneuve d’Ascq, on February 27, 2026

Statement of availability

of the Half-Year Financial Report on December 31, 2025

The company today announces that it released its Half Year Report on December 31, 2025 and filed the report at the AMF.

The Half Year Report is available on the website of the company at the following address: www.bonduelle.com under the topic “Investors / Regulated information” (https://www.bonduelle.com/en/investors/regulated-information/).

Attachment