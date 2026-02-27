Company announcement no 9 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 45 14 14 00







27 February 2026







Page 1 of 1

Notice to convene the annual general meeting of Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 3.00pm (CET).

The annual general meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting without the possibility of attending in person.

A fully electronic general meeting facilitates participation for a wider audience, including our international investors, while ensuring that all shareholders can exercise their rights to participate, ask questions and vote at the general meeting on the same terms.

Attached is the agenda, including complete proposals.

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Corporate Communications & Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments