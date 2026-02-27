Global and Asia Pacific B2C E-Commerce & Innovations in Online Payments Market Trends Analysis 2026: Digital Payments Infrastructure Expands, AI Integration Advances, Yet Organizational Gaps Remain

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trends in B2C E-Commerce & Innovations in Online Payments 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how global B2C and B2B E-Commerce expansion, digital payment innovation, artificial intelligence adoption, and emerging digital asset integration are shaping the evolution of global commerce ecosystems, providing in-depth coverage of consumer demand dynamics, marketplace development, payment infrastructure transformation, enterprise AI adoption, and digital transaction innovation across global markets.

Global B2C E-Commerce Is Driven by Engagement and Platform Dynamics

Consumer demand, product discovery, and social channels continue to shape global B2C E-Commerce activity. Online marketplaces remain central to growth as shoppers prioritize convenience, competitive pricing, and wider product selection. Cross-border purchasing reflects broader digital engagement trends rather than a standalone driver, reinforcing the importance of platform ecosystems.

Digital Payments Infrastructure Expands Across Consumer and Business Environments

The payments ecosystem continues to shift toward real-time and non-cash solutions as digital wallets and instant payment systems gain traction. Automation and mobile-first financial infrastructure are supporting transaction growth, while innovation increasingly focuses on efficiency and user experience rather than basic adoption.

Artificial Intelligence Integration Advances, Yet Organizational Gaps Remain

AI deployment is expanding across commerce, marketing, and operations as businesses pursue automation and personalization strategies. However, uneven training programs and governance frameworks continue to limit enterprise readiness, highlighting the need for structured implementation approaches.

B2B Marketplaces and Payment Innovation Accelerate Enterprise Transformation

Digital B2B platforms are improving procurement transparency and enabling SMEs to access global markets more efficiently. Virtual payment solutions, automation tools, and analytics are reshaping financial workflows, positioning marketplace ecosystems as key drivers of enterprise digital transformation.

Key Forecast Highlights

Global B2C E-Commerce expansion is increasingly shaped by price-sensitive consumer behavior, social commerce engagement, and growing cross-border marketplace activity.

Worldwide non-cash transactions are forecast to approach 2.8 trillion by 2028 as instant payments, digital wallets, and automated payment systems scale globally.

Artificial intelligence adoption is expanding rapidly across organizations, though governance, skills development, and workforce readiness remain key constraints.

B2B marketplaces and digital payment innovation continue to drive enterprise digitization, supporting SME participation and automated financial workflows.

Key Questions Answered

How is global B2C E-Commerce projected to evolve through 2026 across major regions worldwide?

Which innovations in online payments, including mobile wallets, BNPL, and real-time transfers, are reshaping digital commerce in 2025-2026?

In what ways are cross-border payment corridors becoming critical infrastructure for emerging markets in 2026?

Which global E-Commerce platforms and payment providers are driving innovation in online payments worldwide in 2026?

What is the outlook for global payments revenue growth and digital transaction expansion toward 2027 and beyond?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Key Takeaways



2. Global B2C & B2B E-Commerce, Payments, and AI Overview

2.1. Global Key Takeaways

2.2. Global Management Summary

2.3. Global B2C E-Commerce

2.3.1. E-Commerce Market Size, Growth & Sales Channels

2.3.2. Shopper Experience & Digital Behavior

2.3.3. Social Commerce & Cross-Border Shopping

2.4. Global Digital Payments

2.4.1. Digital Payments Market Overview & Revenue Insights

2.4.2. AI-Driven Transformation in Payments

2.5. Global AI & Automation

2.5.1. AI Adoption & Investment Landscape

2.5.2. AI Integration in Enterprise Operations

2.5.3. AI Revenue & Cost Impacts

2.5.4. AI Governance, Risks, & Strategic Alignment

2.6. Global Blockchain & Cryptocurrency

2.6.1. Blockchain Market Landscape

2.6.2. Blockchain Institutional Investment & Hedge Fund Activity

2.6.3. Crypto Consumer Behavior

2.7. Global B2B E-Commerce

2.7.1. Market Landscape & Buyer Decision Journeys

2.7.2. Buyer Experience, Online Behavior, & Platform Preferences

2.7.3. Payments, Platforms, Marketplaces, & Technology Influence

3. Asia-Pacific B2C & B2B E-Commerce, Payments, and AI Overview

3.1. Asia-Pacific Key Takeaways

3.2. Asia-Pacific Management Summary

3.3. Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce

3.3.1. Market Size and Regional Growth Trends

3.3.2. China: Digital Consumer Landscape

3.3.3. China: Cross-Border and Luxury Shopping Behavior

3.3.4. China: E-Commerce Platform Shifts & Policy Environment

3.4. Asia Pacific Digital Payments

3.4.1. Infrastructure, Revenue, and Payment Method Trends

3.4.2. Merchant Acceptance and Business Strategy Tools

3.4.2.1. Indonesia

3.4.2.2. Thailand

3.4.2.3. Philippines

3.4.2.4. Vietnam

3.4.2.5. Singapore

3.4.2.6. Hong Kong

3.4.3. Country-Level Payment Ecosystems and Method Preferences

3.4.3.1. China

