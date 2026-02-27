AM Applications (Metal and Polymer Parts) Industry Research Report 2025-2034: Expanding Deployment, Production-Scale Activity and Emerging Commercial Trends

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AM Applications Analysis: Parts Produced 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report describes the production volumes and resulting estimated market values of various additively manufactured components, both metal and polymer. The study not only reconfirms the positive long-term outlook for leading AM technologies moving into significant manufacturing, but increases the outlook compared to past years based on current activities and trends.

This report comprises a written and graphical analysis as well as exhaustive data files (one for metal 3D printed parts, and one for polymer 3D printed parts) with historical and projected production volumes and resulting projected market value of AM parts spanning prototypes, tools and tooling, and end-use production parts across eight major industries and dozens of part categorizations, from aircraft and helicopter engine components in the aerospace industry, to nuclear reactor components in the energy sector. The data reflects real market activity through Q4 2025 and proprietary projections over the coming decade.

Drawing on historical market data more than twelve years running, AM Applications Analysis: Parts Produced 2025-2034 is the authoritative source for the AM industry, historically relied upon by global 3D printing and industrial companies, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The accompanying Excel market database and forecast provide historical data and a 10-year forecast which back up and add depth to the analysis in the written report.

All buyers of this report have the chance for a teleconference debrief (or equivalent email Q&A) with research analysts.

Companies Featured

EOS

3D Systems

Stratasys

Bambu Lab

Creality

Formlabs

Nikon SLM Solutions

Atlix

Colibrium Additive

Align Technologies

Surefire

Huxwrx Safety Co

Materialise

VulcanForms

Addman

FIT AG

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

SpaceX

Skydio

Firestorm Labs

Anduril

Philips Corporation

Siemens Energy

GE Aerospace

BAE Systems

L3Harris

Firehawk Aerospace

Ursa Major

ASML

Nvidia

Tesla

Apple

