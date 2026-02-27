ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

27 FEBRUARY 2026 at 11.05 EET



Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2025 and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2025 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at https://www.orionpharma.com and are attached to this release. Financial Statement documents include the company’s Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Sustainability Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors), and the Corporate Governance Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors).

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as xHTML file. The primary statements and notes to the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Orion’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

Orion’s Sustainability Statement is prepared according to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the Finnish Accounting Act’s Chapter 7 on sustainability reporting. Authorised Sustainability Audit Firm KPMG Oy Ab has assured the report at a limited assurance level in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

The official Financial Statement documents in accordance with the requirements of the Finnish Accounting Act and the Companies Act, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors, the Sustainability Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors), the Corporate Governance Statement (as part of the Report by the Board of Directors), the Auditor's Report, and the Assurance Report on the Sustainability Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orionpharma.com/yhtiokokous2026.

Orion's Remuneration Report 2025 adopted by the Board of Directors has been published as a separate report in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orionpharma.com and is attached to this release.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Mikko Kemppainen



General Counsel

In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

